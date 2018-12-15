TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
6 p.m.: IBSF World Cup, four-man bobsled, Germany, NBCSN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: HOF Holiday Showcase, West Virginia vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN.
1 p.m.: Central Connecticut State at Providence, FS1.
2 p.m.: St. Louis at Houston, ESPNU.
2:30 p.m.: HOF Holiday Showcase, Tulsa vs. Dayton, Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN.
3:30 p.m.: Wagner at St. John's, FS1.
4 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at Michigan State, BTN; Indiana State at TCU, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Nebraska, BTN.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, South Africa, TGC.
10 a.m.: Father/Son Challenge, day 2, Orlando, Fla., TGC.
2 p.m.: Father/Son Challenge, day 2, Orlando, Fla., NBC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: G-League, Maine at Long Island, NBA.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Green Bay at Chicago, Channel 6; Miami at Minnesota, Channel 58.
3:25 p.m.: New England at Pittsburgh, Channel 6.
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Rams, NBC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
11:30 a.m.: Vegas at New York, NHL.
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Boston, NHL.
RUGBY
1 p.m.: European Champions Cup, Leicester vs. Racing 92, NBCSN.
SKIING
3 p.m.: FIL World Cup, luge, Lake Placid, N.Y., NBCSN.
5 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, men's giant slalom, Italy, NBCSN.
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.: Serie A, SPAL vs. Chievo Verona, ESPN2.
7:25 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton vs. Chelsea, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05. FS1.
9:55 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS1.
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: U.S. Winter National Championship, Greensboro, N.C., NBCSN.
10 p.m.: FINA World Championships, day 6 of the 25m finals, China, NBCSN.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: South Carolina at Purdue, ESPN2.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Green Bay at Chicago, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (780 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Rams, ESPN (540 AM).
