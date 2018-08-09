Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice, at Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN.

Noon: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice, at Brooklyn, Mich., FS1.

2 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, final practice, at Brooklyn, Mich., FS1.

4 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN.

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Little League, Midwest Regional, second semifinal, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.

Noon: Little League, New England Regional, second semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League, Northwest Regional, second semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League, Great Lakes Regional, second semifinal, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, second semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

8 p.m.: Little League, West Regional, second semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif., ESPN.

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.

6 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.

7 p.m.: Big3, Week 8 games, at Atlanta, FS1.

CYCLING

2:30 p.m.: Tour of Utah, Stage 4, at Salt Lake City, FS2.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round, at St. Louis, TNT.

3 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, at Kingston Springs, Tenn., FS1.

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Seattle at Houston, MLB Network.

KICKBOXING

11 p.m.: Glory 56, at Denver, ESPN2.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, NFL Network.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason, Detroit at Oakland, NFL Network.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City, NBCSN.

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, at Toronto, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, at Toronto, ESPN2.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Indiana at Phoenix, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

