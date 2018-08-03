Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying, at Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN.

2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, at Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBC.

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, qualifying, at Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN.

BOXING

4:30 p.m.: Premier Champions, Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo, light heavyweights, at Uniondale, N.Y., FS2.

6:30 p.m.: Premier Champions, Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, super middleweights, at Uniondale, N.Y., FOX.

9 p.m.: Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title, at Atlantic City, N.J., HBO.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, at Lytham, England, TGC.

10 a.m.: Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, at Lytham, England, NBC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, at Akron, Ohio, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, at Akron, Ohio, CBS. European PGA Tour, Fiji International, third round, at Natadola, Fiji (tape-delay), TGC.

3 p.m.: Champions Tour, 3M Championship, second round, at Blaine, Minn., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round, at Reno, Nev., TGC.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Longines Test Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

4 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Whitney Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, FS1.

6 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, FSWis. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, FS1.

9 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

10 a.m.: NBA Africa Game 2018, Team Africa vs. Team World, at Pretoria, South Africa, ESPN2.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio, ESPN and NFL Network.

SOCCER

1 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at Lecce, Italy, ESPN.

3 p.m.: MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United, ESPN.

5 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Juventus, at Landover, Md., ESPN2.

7 p.m.: International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Barcelona, at Santa Clara, Calif., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Queretaro, FS2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN (540 AM).

5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

