TELEVISION Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.

6:45 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.

8 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.

BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Little League, Southeast Regional, second semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Little League, Southwest Regional, second semifinal, at Waco, Texas, ESPN2.

CYCLING

2:30 p.m.: Tour of Utah, Stage 1, at Cedar City, Utah, FS2.

MAJOR

L

EAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: Houston at San Francisco, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, Channel 9.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at London, ESPNEWS.

7 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. AS Roma, at East Rutherford, N.J., ESPN.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Seattle at Indiana, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Washington at Phoenix, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM). N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM), Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM).

