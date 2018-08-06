TELEVISION Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.
6:45 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.
8 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.
BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Little League, Southeast Regional, second semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Little League, Southwest Regional, second semifinal, at Waco, Texas, ESPN2.
CYCLING
2:30 p.m.: Tour of Utah, Stage 1, at Cedar City, Utah, FS2.
MAJOR
L
EAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.: Houston at San Francisco, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, Channel 9.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at London, ESPNEWS.
7 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. AS Roma, at East Rutherford, N.J., ESPN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Seattle at Indiana, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Washington at Phoenix, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM). N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM), Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM).
