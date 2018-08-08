Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Little League, Midwest Regional, first semifinal, at Westfield, Ind, ESPN.

Noon: Little League, New England Regional, first semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League, Northwest Regional, first semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League, Great Lakes Regional, first semifinal, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, first semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.

8 p.m.: Little League, West Regional, first semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif., ESPN.

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Big Blue Bahamas Tour, San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Kentucky, at Nassau, Bahamas, SEC.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA of America, PGA Championship, first round, at St. Louis, TNT.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB Network.

1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Seattle at Houston, MLB Network.

10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at San Francisco, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, NFL Network.

9 p.m.: Preseason, Dallas at San Francisco, NFL Network.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

