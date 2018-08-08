TELEVISION
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Little League, Midwest Regional, first semifinal, at Westfield, Ind, ESPN.
Noon: Little League, New England Regional, first semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League, Northwest Regional, first semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif., ESPN.
4 p.m.: Little League, Great Lakes Regional, first semifinal, at Westfield, Ind., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, first semifinal, at Bristol, Conn., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Little League, West Regional, first semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif., ESPN.
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Big Blue Bahamas Tour, San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Kentucky, at Nassau, Bahamas, SEC.
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA of America, PGA Championship, first round, at St. Louis, TNT.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB Network.
1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Seattle at Houston, MLB Network.
10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at San Francisco, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, NFL Network.
9 p.m.: Preseason, Dallas at San Francisco, NFL Network.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
