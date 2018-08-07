TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1. Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, at Nassau, Bahamas, SEC.
7 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.
8 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.
BASEBALL
Noon: Little League, Southwest Regional, final, at Waco, Texas, ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League, Southeast Regional, final, at Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN.
CYCLING
2:30 p.m.: Tour of Utah, Stage 2, at Payson, Utah, FS2.
GOLF
3 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, Round of 64 matches, at Kingston Springs, Tenn., FS1.
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Quick Call Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Arizona, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, ESPN.
7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, Channel 9.
9 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, MLB Network.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Brazil vs. England, at Dinan-Lehon, France, FS2.
9:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. Mexico, at Dinan-Lehon, France, FS2.
12:30 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, France vs. New Zealand, at Vannes, France, FS2.
6 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Netherlands vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France (tape-delay), FS2.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Dallas, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, ESPN (540 AM).
7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM), N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM), Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM).
