TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1. Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, at Nassau, Bahamas, SEC.

7 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.

8 p.m.: Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla., FS1.

BASEBALL

Noon: Little League, Southwest Regional, final, at Waco, Texas, ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League, Southeast Regional, final, at Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN.

CYCLING

2:30 p.m.: Tour of Utah, Stage 2, at Payson, Utah, FS2.

GOLF

3 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, Round of 64 matches, at Kingston Springs, Tenn., FS1.

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Quick Call Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Arizona, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, ESPN.

7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, Channel 9.

9 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, MLB Network.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Brazil vs. England, at Dinan-Lehon, France, FS2.

9:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. Mexico, at Dinan-Lehon, France, FS2.

12:30 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, France vs. New Zealand, at Vannes, France, FS2.

6 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Netherlands vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France (tape-delay), FS2.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Connecticut at Dallas, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, ESPN (540 AM).

7 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM), N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM), Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM).

