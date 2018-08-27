Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis; Washington at Philadelphia, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Channel 9.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Playoff, 2nd Leg, FC Dynamo Kyiv vs. AFC Ajax, TNT.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 2, Washington at Atlanta, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 2, Phoenix at Seattle, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, WGN (720 AM); Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

