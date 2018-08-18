Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

Noon: IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, at Alton, Va., FS1.

1 p.m.: IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.

1 p.m.: IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, at Alton, Va., FS2.

BASEBALL

8 a.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

10 a.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

11 a.m.: Junior League World Series, championship game, Taoyuan (Taiwan)-Reynosa (Mexico) winner vs. Lufkin (Texas)-Manhattan Beach (Calif.) winner, at Taylor, Mich., ESPN2.

Noon: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Arraijan (Panama) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN; American Legion World Series, Massachusetts vs. Delaware, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Honolulu, at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

3 p.m.: American Legion World Series, Michigan vs. Idaho, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: American Legion World Series, Nevada vs. North Carolina, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.: AVP Pro Tour, Manhattan Beach Open, semifinals & finals, at Manhattan Beach, Calif., NBC.

DRAG RACING

11 a.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FS1.

1 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, finals, at Brainerd, Minn., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, final round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C., CBS; Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round, at Endicott, N.Y., TGC.

3:30 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1.

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, at Indianapolis, TGC.

6 p.m.: Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, final round, at North Plains, Ore., TGC.

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, women’s competition, at Boston, NBC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Summer Colony Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Toronto at New York Yankees, TBS.

1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

6 p.m.: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSN.

10 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.

10:55 a.m.: Serie A, Torino vs. AS Roma, ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: MLS, New England at D.C. United, FS1.

SURFING

2 p.m.: Red Bull Signature Series, Volcom Pipe Tour, at Oahu. Hawaii (taped), FOX.

TENNIS

1 p.m.: WTA World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, women’s final, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s final, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:35 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

