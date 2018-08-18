TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
Noon: IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, at Alton, Va., FS1.
1 p.m.: IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.
1 p.m.: IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, at Alton, Va., FS2.
BASEBALL
8 a.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
10 a.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
11 a.m.: Junior League World Series, championship game, Taoyuan (Taiwan)-Reynosa (Mexico) winner vs. Lufkin (Texas)-Manhattan Beach (Calif.) winner, at Taylor, Mich., ESPN2.
Noon: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Arraijan (Panama) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN; American Legion World Series, Massachusetts vs. Delaware, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Honolulu, at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
3 p.m.: American Legion World Series, Michigan vs. Idaho, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: American Legion World Series, Nevada vs. North Carolina, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.: AVP Pro Tour, Manhattan Beach Open, semifinals & finals, at Manhattan Beach, Calif., NBC.
DRAG RACING
11 a.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FS1.
1 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, finals, at Brainerd, Minn., FS1.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, final round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C., CBS; Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, final round, at Endicott, N.Y., TGC.
3:30 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, championship match, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1.
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, at Indianapolis, TGC.
6 p.m.: Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, final round, at North Plains, Ore., TGC.
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, women’s competition, at Boston, NBC.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Summer Colony Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Toronto at New York Yankees, TBS.
1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.
6 p.m.: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSN.
10 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.
10:55 a.m.: Serie A, Torino vs. AS Roma, ESPNEWS.
6:30 p.m.: MLS, New England at D.C. United, FS1.
SURFING
2 p.m.: Red Bull Signature Series, Volcom Pipe Tour, at Oahu. Hawaii (taped), FOX.
TENNIS
1 p.m.: WTA World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, women’s final, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s final, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:35 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.