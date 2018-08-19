TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Little League World Series, consolation game, Gold Coast (Australia) vs. Coventry (R.I.), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
Noon: Little League World Series, elimination game, Arraijan (Panama) vs. Guayama (Puerto Rico), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
3 p.m.: American Legion World Series, first semifinal, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
5 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: American Legion World Series, second semifinal, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Houston vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Evan Shipman (NYB) Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Regional coverage, Cleveland at Boston OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh, MLB Network.
7:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Regional coverage, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle, MLB Netwoek.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason, Baltimore at Indianapolis, ESPN.
SOCCER
9 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, semifinal, England vs. Japan, at Vannes, France, FS2.
12:30 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, semifinal, France vs. Spain, at Vannes, France, FS2.
2 p.m.: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
