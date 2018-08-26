Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Better Talk Now Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Fs2.

MAJOR LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Angels, ESPN.

SOCCER

3 p.m.: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Tottenham, NBCSN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

7 p.m.: U.S. Open, first round, at New York, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, WGN.

7:05 p.m.: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments