TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Minnesota, BTN; UCF at UConn, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Tulane, CBSSN; Northwestern at Purdue, ESPN; Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., FS1.
7:30 p.m.: Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, SEC.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.
2 p.m.: Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, first round, at Beachwood, Ohio, TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, first round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, P.J. Johnson Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis or MLB Network.
6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, MLB Network.
9:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J., NBCSN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Detroit, NFL Network.
7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Kansas City, Channel 4.
9 p.m.: Preseason, Denver at Arizona, NFL Network.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Badger at Waterford, Channel 24.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN.
5 p.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN2.
TRACK & FIELD
1 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich, NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, WSCR (670 AM).
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Kansas City, WTMJ (620 AM).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Shoreland at Racine Lutheran, www.gatewaysportsweb.org
