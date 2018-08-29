Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Minnesota, BTN; UCF at UConn, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Tulane, CBSSN; Northwestern at Purdue, ESPN; Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., FS1.

7:30 p.m.: Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, SEC.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.

2 p.m.: Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, first round, at Beachwood, Ohio, TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, first round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, P.J. Johnson Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis or MLB Network.

6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, MLB Network.

9:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J., NBCSN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Detroit, NFL Network.

7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Kansas City, Channel 4.

9 p.m.: Preseason, Denver at Arizona, NFL Network.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Badger at Waterford, Channel 24.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN.

5 p.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN2.

TRACK & FIELD

1 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, WSCR (670 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Kansas City, WTMJ (620 AM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Shoreland at Racine Lutheran, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

