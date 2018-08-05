TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Little League, Southeast Regional, first semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Little League, Southwest Regional, first semifinal, at Waco, Texas, ESPN2.
CYCLING
2:30 p.m.: Tour of Utah, Prolouge, at St. George, Utah, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Regional coverage, Houston at San Francisco OR Detroit at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.
SOCCER
6:20 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Nigeria vs. Germany, at Saint-Malo, France, FS2.
9:20 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Paraguay vs. Spain, at Concarneau, France, FS2.
12:20 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, United States vs. Japan, at Concarneau, France, FS2.
4:30 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Haiti vs. China, at Saint-Malo, France (tape delay), FS2.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: Seattle at New York, NBA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, WSCR (670 AM).
