TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
CYCLING
1 p.m.: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 5, from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, With Anticipation Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: N.Y Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
4 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis; Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
9 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco, MLB Network.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Playoff, 2nd Leg, PAOK FC vs. SL Benfica, TNT.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN.
6 p.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: N.Y Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, WGN (720 AM).
