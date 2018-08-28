Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

CYCLING

1 p.m.: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 5, from Granada to Roquetas de Mar, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, With Anticipation Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: N.Y Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

4 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis; Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco, MLB Network.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Playoff, 2nd Leg, PAOK FC vs. SL Benfica, TNT.

TENNIS

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

11 a.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, second round, at New York, ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: N.Y Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, WGN (720 AM).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments