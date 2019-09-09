SEA Swim Team Tryouts
Tryouts for the SEA swim team will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Horlick High School. Ar tryouts, swimmers must demonstrate 25 yards of non-stop swimming and safety in deep-water. If you are interested in joining SEA, contact Neil at (262) 898-4766 or at south.eastern.aquatics@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://www.sea-y.org/join.
Knights of Columbus Golf Outing
Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its first Knights of Columbus Golf Outing Thursday, Sept. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The outing will be a nine-hole scramble format with a shotgun start at 1:45 p.m. Registration is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The dinner with cash bar begins at 5 p.m.
There will be a silent auction, raffles and door prizes. Two hole-in-one prizes are planned, including a 2020 Jeep 36-month lease and a lifetime membership to “First Sight” worth $25,000.
The cost is $55 for golf, a cart, shirt, ditty bag, on-course beverage and access to the banquet. Golfers may sign up individually or as a group of four. The cost for dinner only is $20. Checks and registrations can be sent to Ken Sack, 4925 Emstan Hills Road, Racine, WI 53406. Make checks payable to KC Council 697. Proceeds benefit Council 697 and its numerous community, patriotic and charitable causes.
For more information, contact Bill McCormick 262-497-9826 or Ken Sack 262-488-3807.
Knights of Columbus “Punt, Pass and Kick” Contest
Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus will hold a “Punt, Pass and Kick” contest, for boys and girls ages 8-12, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Haban Park Complex, 1330 Borgardt Road, Mount Pleasant.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. All entrants must fill out and submit an entry form signed by a parent or guardian on the day of the contest. Contestants may compete any time during the three hour period of the contest and do not have to stay for the rest of the competition. Winners will be announced later.
Each contestant will compete in three categories: punt, pass and kick (with a tee), with both length and accuracy figuring in the scoring. They will have two attempts for each.
Contestants ages 8-11 will use a junior size football; 12 year olds will use a regulation size football.
Prizes will include: 1st Place — trophy/medal, certificate and the right to advance to the next level of competition (district); 2nd Place — certificate/ribbon and becomes an alternate for district competition; 3rd Place — certificate or ribbon.
Information and entry forms have been sent to all Racine area Parochial, Private and Public Schools; RYS and Old Timers Youth Football teams.
For more information, contact Bill Frayer 262-633-7887 or Harold Von De Bur 630-215-5362.
Racine County Senior Masters golf
Entry forms for the 2019 Racine County Senior Masters Championship are available at either Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville, or H.F. Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
The tournament will be held Sept. 18 and 19 at the two courses. There are seven age divisions beginning at age 50 and an overall champion will be determined for golfers under age 70 and those 70 and older.
The entry fee is $55. Please return entries into any Racine County or City golf course; mail-in entries will not be accepted. The entry deadline is Sept. 11.
For more information, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714.
Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camp
Sharpen your basketball skills before the season begins. Sign up now for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls. Sessions will be held each Saturday in October (Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26) at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. in Racine.
Grades 2/3 will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; grades 4/5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Grades 6/7/8 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Registration forms available at all Racine community centers and at www.coachrudys.com, For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com. Registration deadline is Sept. 21.
Big John Scramble at Johnson Park
The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.
The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.
Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.
Proceeds will benefit The Junior Masters and The Wee One Foundation.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 29. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.
Racine Steelheads Baseball tryouts
The Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads baseball team is holding tryouts for its U16, U17 and U19 teams for the 2020 Legion season.
The tryouts are Sept. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, at Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles St. in Sturtevant. All public and private Racine high school players (grades 9-12), who live east of I-94, are eligible to try out and to play for the Steelheads.
Junior Legion teams (U16 & U17) will play up to 25 games and three tournaments during the season, which runs from the last week of May through the third weekend of July. Attendance is mandatory at the Regional (second week of July) and State (third week of July) tournaments.
The Senior Legion team (U19) will play up to 30 games and three tournaments during the season, which runs from the second week of June through the end of July. Attendance is mandatory at the Regional (third week of July) and State (last week of July) tournaments.
Offseason workouts will be held from November through March.
The Junior Legion teams are coached by Tim Basaldua and Brian Biedryzcki (U16) and Tyler Funk and Nick McCabe (U17). The Senior Legion team is coached by Mark Basaldua and Even Rognerud.
For more information about the tryouts or the team, please call Mark Basaldua at 262-880-2081.
Family-Oriented Bowling League in Union Grove
Additional teams are sought for the 30th season of the Yorkville United Methodist Church League which begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Old Settlers Bowling Center on Highway 11 in Union Grove.
You do not need to be connected to a church to join the league. Each four-person team may have up to six bowlers on the roster, with a minimum age of 12, unless they are enrolled in a Junior Bowling Program. The league is fully handicapped, so you do not have to be a good bowler. The league bowls every other Sunday for 14 sessions – but only once in December – and the season ends with a banquet and the awarding of the Traveling Trophy.
The cost is $10 per person for each session. To register a team, contact Butch Schoenfuss of Old Settlers at 262-878-3709 or President Michael Knight at 262-878-1577 or Yorkville United Methodist Church at 262-878-2388.
PRCS Youth Hoops basketball registration
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department will take registration for the Fall and Winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program beginning on Aug. 19 and running through Sept. 20.
Leagues are available for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8. Registration forms are available on-site or may be obtained prior to registration at any of the five City of Racine Community Centers (Dr. John Bryant, Cesar Chavez, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Humble Park, and Tyler-Domer), the PRCS main office (800 Center St., Room 127), and at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Registration forms must be completed by a parent/guardian.
Registration for players in grades 2-4 can be done at the Parks & Rec office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or at one of three evening sessions (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) on Wednesday, Sept. 4; Thursday, Sept. 12; and Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Chavez Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Players in grades 5-8 must register during one of the three evening sessions at the Chavez Center to have their heights measured and their skill levels evaluated.
The player registration fee for all ages is $40 for City of Racine residents and $60 for non-city residents. The registration fee includes a team T-shirt. A late fee of $10 will be added to registrations submitted after September 20.
Early registration is suggested and prior participation in the program does not guarantee placement in this year’s program.
Youth in first grade may register in the second grade leagues, provided space is available at that time.
Questions about the program may be directed to the PRCS office at 262-636-9131.
The Youth Hoops basketball program is also in need of volunteer coaches. If interested, please contact Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.
‘Court is in Session’ Basketball Camp
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) department is offering a “Court is in Session” Basketball Camp for youths in grades 2-8. The one-day camp focuses on teaching fundamentals, training and challenging players mentally and physically in a fun atmosphere of team play and individual skill development.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
The camp will be run by Wally Booker, the head girls basketball coach at Case High School, and Ambrial Sanders, the head girls basketball coach at Horlick.
Registration for the camp will run from Aug. 19 to Oct. 11. The camp fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt.
Parents/legal guardians can register participants Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Registration forms are available at any of the city’s five community centers and on the City of Racine PRCS website at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec
For more information, please contact Matt Gomez at 262-636-9445.
