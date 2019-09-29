RBC facility available for rental
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting in November Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.
Court is in Session’ Basketball Camp
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) department is offering a “Court is in Session” Basketball Camp for youths in grades 2-8. The one-day camp focuses on teaching fundamentals, training and challenging players mentally and physically in a fun atmosphere of team play and individual skill development.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
The camp will be run by Wally Booker, the head girls basketball coach at Case High School, and Ambrial Sanders, the head girls basketball coach at Horlick.
Registration for the camp will run from Aug. 19 to Oct. 11. The camp fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt.
Parents/legal guardians can register participants Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Registration forms are available at any of the city’s five community centers and on the City of Racine PRCS website at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec
For more information, please contact Matt Gomez at 262-636-9445.
Racine County Line Rifle Club sight-ins
The Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road, Caledonia, is holding its annual sight-ins for rifles, shotguns and handguns on the first two Saturdays and Sundays of November (Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11) in preparation for the gun deer season.
All firearms are $10 each. Sight-in hours are 7 a.m. until dusk each day. Sight-ins are at 100 yards. Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist you.
Targets for hand gun, shotgun and 17/22 caliber rifle shooters will be available from 25 to 50 yards.
You can also try your luck at a gun raffle.
For more information, visit their website at www.rclrc.net or call Dave at 262-515-0462.
