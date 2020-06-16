On the Agenda for June 17

The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.

Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics.

Register for the event online at http://donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen.

Wolf Lake Trail Run/Walk

Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the Bong Naturalist Association will host the 21st annual Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & 1-mile walk on Saturday, Sept. 26th at Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

Money raised from entry fees will be used to enhance habitats and visitor accommodations at the area.

The event will begin and end at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area beach.

Registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:45 a.m. and will end at 8:30 a.m. The run begins at 9 a.m, with walkers leaving immediately after. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended, dogs are not allowed.