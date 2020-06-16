On the Agenda for June 17

Prairie Boys Basketball Camp
The Prairie School is offering a four-day summer basketball camp for boys entering fourth through ninth grades.
The camp will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. from July 13 to July 16 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., in Wind Point.
Daily instruction will focus on shooting, ball handling, defense, court awareness, and knowledge (basketball IQ).
Prairie boys head coach Jason Atanasoff, varsity assistant David Roehl, current and former Prairie players, and several special guests will conduct the camp.
Safety precautions will be in place including social distancing and a large emphasis on skill work due to not being able to play games.
The camp is open to all players, not only players from Prairie.
Tuition is $90 and online registration is required at www.prairieschool.com/summer. For information on the camp, contact jason Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com.
Ranger Impact Golf Outing
UW-Parkside will hold its 2nd annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 24 at Kenosha Country Club.
The event is being presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company.
The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.
Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics.
Register for the event online at http://donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen.
Wolf Lake Trail Run/Walk
Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the Bong Naturalist Association will host the 21st annual Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & 1-mile walk on Saturday, Sept. 26th at Richard Bong State Recreation Area.
Money raised from entry fees will be used to enhance habitats and visitor accommodations at the area.
The event will begin and end at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area beach.
Registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:45 a.m. and will end at 8:30 a.m. The run begins at 9 a.m, with walkers leaving immediately after. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended, dogs are not allowed.
Prizes will be given as awards to top runners in all age divisions. Home-made bakery, refreshments, raffles and music will be available to all participants.
Pre-registration deadline is Sept. 6 and will guarantee participants a long-sleeved T-shirt designed by a local artist. A limited number of designed shirts will be available on race day, but only while supplies last.
Pre-registration fee is $30 per adult and $18 for youth (14 and under). Race day registration will be at the Visitor Center and is $35 for adults and $18 for youth.
Registrations received after the deadline will be treated as a race day entrant. To download a registration form or to get more information, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org, e-mail jrmeyer61@aol.com, or call (262) 654-3686.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!