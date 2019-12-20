Names in the Spotlight: Busey named WSGA women player of the year

St. Catherine's High School graduate and Santa Clara University junior Sarah Busey has been named the Wisconsin State Golf Association Women's Player of the Year.

Busey won the two biggest events for women's amateurs in the state, the Women's State Amateur and the State Match Play. She also tied for fourth at Wisconsin's qualifier of the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

As a sophomore at Santa Clara, Busy was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team, competed in all of her team's 10 events and led the Broncos in five.

