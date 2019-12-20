Names in the Spotlight: Busey named WSGA women player of the year
0 comments

Names in the Spotlight: Busey named WSGA women player of the year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Catherine's High School graduate and Santa Clara University junior Sarah Busey has been named the Wisconsin State Golf Association Women's Player of the Year.

Busey won the two biggest events for women's amateurs in the state, the Women's State Amateur and the State Match Play. She also tied for fourth at Wisconsin's qualifier of the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

As a sophomore at Santa Clara, Busy was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team, competed in all of her team's 10 events and led the Broncos in five.

Sarah Busey

Busey
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's craft fair season

It's craft fair season

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News