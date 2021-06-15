Local Calendar for June 17 Jun 15, 2021 Jun 15, 2021 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRIDAYBaseball — Land O’ Lakes League, West Bend 7-Up at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7:30 p.m.SATURDAYFootball — MSFL, Lincoln-Way Patriots at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.SUNDAYBaseball — Land O’ Lakes League, Brookfield Bulldogs at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, noon. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Horlick Field Bend Baseball History Patriot League Football Racine Kiwanis Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +4 Calendar Summer Fun Guide Racine County Calendar of Events May 26, 2021 ONGOING Calendar Calendar for June 15 Jun 13, 2021 HIGH SCHOOLS Calendar Calendar for June 13 Jun 6, 2021 HIGH SCHOOLS Calendar On The Air for June 10 Jun 9, 2021 TELEVISION Calendar On The Air for June 15 Jun 13, 2021 TELEVISION