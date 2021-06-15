 Skip to main content
Local Calendar for June 17
Local Calendar for June 17

FRIDAY

Baseball — Land O’ Lakes League, West Bend 7-Up at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football — MSFL, Lincoln-Way Patriots at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball — Land O’ Lakes League, Brookfield Bulldogs at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, noon.

