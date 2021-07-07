Local Calendar for July 9

LOCAL SPORTS
NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.
FRIDAY
Baseball — AL, Racine Norsemen at Jefferson, Jones Park, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football — Nonleague, Cincinnati 82 Chargers at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Baseball — AL, Racine Norsemen at Kimberly, Jones Park, 2 p.m.; AL, Racine Norsemen vs. Waterford, Jones Park, 4:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Baseball — Land O’ Lakes League, Racine Kiwanis at Brookfield Bulldogs, 12 p.m. WSL, Burlington Barons at Addison Braves (DH), 1 p.m. AL, Racine Norsemen at Kimberly, Location TBD, 1:30 p.m.