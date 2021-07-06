 Skip to main content
Local Calendar for July 7
NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — ALB, Legion Genoa City at Racine Steelheads, Horlick Field, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — ALB, Racine Steelheads at WBA Liberty Knights, Infinity Fields Baseball Park, 3 p.m. Land O’ Lakes League, Racine Kiwanis at Kenosha Kings, Simmons Field, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — AL, Racine Norsemen at Jefferson, Jones Park, 7:30 p.m.

