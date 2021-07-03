Local Calendar for July 5

LOCAL SPORTS
NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.
MONDAY
Baseball — WSL, Burlington Barons at Kenosha Kings, Simmons Field, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball — ALB, WBA Greenfield Hawks at Racine Steelheads, Horlick Field, 5:30 p.m.; AL, Racine Norsemen at Oconomowoc, 6 p.m.; WSL, Kenosha Kings at Burlington Barons, Beaumont Field, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball — ALB, Legion Genoa City at Racine Steelheads, Horlick Field, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball — ALB, Racine Steelheads at WBA Liberty Knights, Infinity Fields Baseball Park, 3 p.m. Land O’ Lakes League, Racine Kiwanis at Kenosha Kings, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — AL, Racine Norsemen at Jefferson, Jones Park, 7:30 p.m.