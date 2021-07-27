 Skip to main content
Local Calendar for July 29
Local Calendar for July 29

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

Baseball — ALB, Racine Steelheads at Legion Waukesha, Genesee Town Park, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football — MSFL, Racine Raiders at Midway Marauders, 7 p.m.

Baseball — Land O’ Lakes League, Racine Kiwanis at Clyman Canners, noon; Land O’ Lakes League, Kiwanis at Brownsville 49ers, at Clyman, 2 p.m. WSL, Burlington Barons at Greater Green Bay Blue Ribbons (DH), Joannes Stadium, 4 p.m.

