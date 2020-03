A trio of 300 games were recorded recently in local bowling leagues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl, Greg Brooks fired a perfect game as part of a league-high 810 series.

In the Miller Majors League, Joe Meier rolled his 300 as part of a 707 series.

And in the Commercial League at Sheridan Lanes, Ray Nicla shot his sixth career perfect game as part of a 750 series. He also had games of 191 and 259.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0