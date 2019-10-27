It's craft fair season

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it’s festive holiday items, home decorations, purses, wood items or jewelry that you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find it at one of the following area craft fairs:
NOVEMBER
Craft & Vendor Fair
Nov. 2 — Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 150 crafters and vendors, concessions, silent auction, raffle, 50/50. Strollers welcome. Nonperishable canned goods accepted for HALO.
Holiday Fair, Bake Sale & Auction for Missions
Nov. 2 — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts, refreshments and viewing of items to be auctioned. Voice Auction begins at 1 p.m. Items for silent and voice auction include holiday decorations, tickets to the theater and sports events, gifts for all ages, Packer items, pet gifts, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Proceeds support Racine’s Harvest Outreach Food Bank, HALO, Care Net, Southeast Wisconsin Youth for Christ, Children of Promise and other local, national and international missions. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
Harvest Fair
Nov. 2 — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine (handicapped-accessible). 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Bakery, dolls, fresh fruits and vegetables, gift shop, jewelry, household helpers, antique linens, needlecrafts, antiques and collectibles, books, purses, sports items, independent sales consultants. Silent auction; snack bar with homemade sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts and coffee; live music by Inkapirka. Strollers welcome. Presented by the Lutheran High School Ladies Guild with proceeds benefiting the school.
Home for the Holidays Craft & Gift Fair
Nov. 2 — Lakepoint Church, S63 W13694 W. Janesville Road, Muskego. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hand-crafted items by local homeschooling families from the greater Milwaukee area.
Christmas Crafts Show
Nov. 8-9 — Masonic Lodge, 1021 11th Ave., Union Grove. 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri., 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Home decor, woodwork, primitive, snowmen, Santas, quilted items, trees.
Harvest Bazaar & Cookie Walk
Nov. 9 — Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., Racine. 9-11 a.m. Homemade bakery, jams, jellies, jewelry, mittens. Boxes of a variety of cookies for $7 and $15.
Craft/Vendor Fair
Nov. 9 — United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St., Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market
Nov. 9-10 — Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 in advance online (recraftandrelic.com/tickets.html), $7 at the door. More than 150 vendors offering handcrafted and vintage treasures, furniture, jewelry, home decor, architectural salvage, clothing and accessories, natural bath and body products. Food vendors, hourly giveaways, demonstrations, typewriter poet.
Holiday Craft Fair
Nov. 16 — Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $2 or two canned goods. Presented by Horlick High Student Government.
Craft Fair
Nov. 22-23 — Waterford Public Library community room, 101 N. River St., Waterford. Noon-5 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-noon Sat. Free. Quilters, jewelry, knitters, artisans, gifts. Presented by the Loose Ends.
Christmas at Bruno’s
Nov. 22-23 — Bruno’s Banquet Hall, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. Crafters and vendors. Visit by Santa 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas in the Country Craft Fair
Nov. 23 — Waterford High School Commons, 100 Field Drive, Waterford. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $1 ages 12 and older. Seventy vendors offering handcrafted items, lunch, bake sale. Presented by the FFA Alumni with proceeds going to FFA students.
UW-Parkside Arts & Crafts Fair
Nov. 23 — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Main Complex Concourse, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. More than 160 art and craft vendors, raffle, silent auction, concessions, coat and package check. Free parking and shuttle to complex.
Christmas in the Country
Nov. 30 — Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9025 12th St., Somers. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 80 booths of handmade items.
DECEMBER
Holiday Craft Fair
Dec. 3 — Buckets Pub banquet room, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 4:30-8 p.m. Free. Handmade jewelry, artisan foods, home decor, knitted items, rustic decor.
Craft Fair
Dec. 6-7 — St. John Nepomuk Church Parish Center, 700 English St., Racine. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat. Free. Christmas items, hand-embroidered dish towels, handmade dishcloths, afghans, wooden items, quilts, raffles, assorted bakery, homemade candy, baby items. Czech ornament sale during and after craft sale in the Parish center until 6 p.m. Sat. and 8:30-11 a.m. Sun.
Kris Kringle Market
Dec. 7 — Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (use handicapped-accessible south entrance). Crafts, vendors, food, Santa’s Thrift Shop (toys, books, Christmas decor, gifts), Granny’s Kitchen (cookies, homemade goodies), Purse & Jewelry Boutique, Maggie’s handmade porcelain dolls, Little Elves Craft Corner for Kids, Tanzania Unique Gift Boutique. Case Carolers at 11 a.m. and Gilmore Madrigal Singers at 1 p.m. Proceeds go to Living Faith mission and ministries and Mount Meru Health Clinic.
Holiday Gift & Craft Fair
Dec. 7 — Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafts, art, woodworking, jewelry, fresh baked goods, unique gifts, refreshment stand, take pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus and their elf helpers. Nonperishable food items, mittens and hats will be collected for the Union Grove Food Pantry. Proceeds benefit community charities and mission funds.
Working Artist Holiday Sale
Dec. 8 — Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Featuring artists in various mediums such as painting, printmaking, jewelry, bookbinding, fibers, ceramics, glass, mosaic, photography, sculpture and wood. Approximately 30 Kenosha and Racine artists participating.
