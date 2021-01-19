 Skip to main content
HS calendar for Jan. 21
HS calendar for Jan. 21

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — Wilmot at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5:45 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Westosha Central, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay at Waterford, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More vs. Racine Lutheran, at Thomas More.

Girls basketball — Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Westosha Central, 3 p.m.; Oregon at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 1 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee, 1 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, 2 p.m.; Westosha Central at Prairie, 2:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 6 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Whitewater H.S., 11 a.m.

