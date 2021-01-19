HS calendar for Jan. 21

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — Wilmot at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5:45 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Westosha Central, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay at Waterford, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More vs. Racine Lutheran, at Thomas More.

Girls basketball — Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY