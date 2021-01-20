 Skip to main content
College Calendar for Jan. 21
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Wrestling — Southwest Minnesota State at UW-Parkside, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Grand Valley State at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Men’s basketball — Millikin at Carthage, 2 p.m.; UW-Parkside at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), 4 p.m.

Women’s basketball — Carthage at Millikin (Decatur, Ill.), 2 p.m.; Grand Valley State at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.

