CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 9

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. Pinochle winners on Oct. 4: Liz Gerritsen, first place and a round house; Mary Reynolds, second; Carol Colemen, third. Shirley Hammes had a double pinochle.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Racine Art Guild: 6-8 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Charles Keller, ink painting artist, will speak on “Native American Inspired Design.”

Racine Camera Club: Open to beginner and professional photographers, 7-9 p.m., Gateway Technical College Racine Building R240, 1001 Main St., and via Zoom. Invitations to the meeting can be requested by sending an email to racinecameraclub@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Monthly meeting open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 4:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Oliver Ponko at 262-880-7399.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Catholic Woman’s Club: Initial meeting and luncheon of the 2022-23 season, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Catholic women are invited. The program will be a celebration of the club’s 120th anniversary with a presentation by Laura Gellott, club member and professor of history, emeritus, UW-Parkside. The program will also honor the club’s two life members, Mary Rath and Mary Willmes. The cost is $15. Call 262-758-6187 for reservations by 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Sep. 30: Mary Matthews-Marilyn Wescott, first place; John Winter-Paul Dorsey, second; Mark Langer-Maryjoy Madrigrano, third.

Oct. 3: Mary Matthews-Donald Urquhart, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; Paul Dorsey-Marilyn Wescott, third.