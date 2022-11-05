CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF NOV. 6

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bay, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $15. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Ladies New Heart Luncheon: A group for Bible-believing, Christ-following women from southeast Wisconsin, noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. Kenosha. Katie Scheller, a Racine native, will speak on “The Heart of the Matter.” She is an author and speaker who ministers to prisoners, included those who sit on death row. Scheller is also president of the Vivian Foundation, a non profit organization dedicated to helping inmates and their families. The cost is $12. For reservations, call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Racine Camera Club: Open to beginner and professional photographers, 7-9 p.m., Michigan Room 113 of the Racine Building at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., and via Zoom. Invitations to the meeting can be requested by sending an email to racinecameraclub@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Monthly meeting open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 4:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Oliver Ponko at 262-880-7399.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Oct. 28: Richard Arneson-Gloria Arneson, first place; Dee Becker-Donald Urquhart, second; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, third.

Oct. 31: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; John Winter-Ellen Easley, second; Mary Matthews-Donald Urquhart, third.