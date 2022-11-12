CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF NOV. 13

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave..

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Highwway K. Mary Ellen Hintz, CHS member, will present on the U.S. Constitution’s relevancy, historically and presently. Handouts on the U.S. Constitution will be available. Go to caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

Racine Branch NAACP: Election of officers and at-large members, 7 p.m. This election will be conducted electronically using Election Buddy and will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. The national office will either email or text ballots to members during the established election hours. In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election and have an active email or phone number. Should a run-off election be necessary, that will occur on Dec. 1.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., Panera Bread, 5304 Washington Ave. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Nov. 4 (299er game): Jean Myrvold-Denise Anastasio, first place; Roseanne Worrell-Vic Melby, second; Daniele Langer-Peggy Crane, third.

Nov. 4 (open game): Donald Urquhart-Mark Langer, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; Mary Matthews-Marilyn Wescott, third.

Nov. 7: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews-Donald Urquhart, second; Annie Krause-Anita Brothers, third.