MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. Pinochle winners on March 7: Gary Brensinger, first place with a double pinochle; Claudette Stohr, second with a double pinochle; John Brensinger, third. In euchre, Lowell Guard and Annie Berndt each had one loner.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Amazing Grays: Open to seniors, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Cape Lutheran, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond. Entertainment is at 11 a.m. and lunch is at noon. Donations are accepted.

Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon to 3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., The Grind, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

DAILY/OTHERS

British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois: Saturday, March 18-10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. Christine Woodcock, a genealogy educator with an expertise in Scottish records, will speak on “Colonizing Canada.” Register in advance at bit.ly/3L3wxTW.

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Catholic Woman’s Club: Saturday, March 18 — Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, with program to follow at 12:15 p.m. Zach Zdroik, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin executive director, will speak on “Needs of the Veteran Community.” Guests or Catholic women interested in joining can call for luncheon reservations or more information at 262-758-6187.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

March 3 (open): George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart and Mark Langer-Daniele Langer, tie for first place; Paul Dorsey-Ellen Easley, third place.

March 3 (299er): Katie Patzke-Wayne Hejny, first place; Denise Anastasio-Wilma Bass, second; Jane Bekos-Stephanie McFall, third.

March 6: Mark Langer-Daniele Langer, first place; Mary Matthews-Donald Urquhart, second; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, third.