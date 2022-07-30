CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF JULY 31

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bay, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $15. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Pinochle winners on July 26: Carol Coleman, first place; Robert Brensinger, second; Claudette Stohr, third. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call Lynn Dzurick at 262-634-0956.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

July 12: Mark Langer-Robert Gentz, first place; Donald Urquhart-George Urquhart, second; Dennis Dragon-Richard Arneson, third.

July 18: Dee Becker-Henry Kensler, first place; Donald Urquhart-Robert Gentz, second; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.

July 19: Donald Urquhart-Mark Langer, first place; Richard Arneson-Robert Gentz, second; Marion Gagnon-Scott Gagnon, third.

July 22: (N/S) Dee Becker-Henry Kensler, first place; Susan Gentz-Robert Gentz, second; Annie Krause-Ellen Easley, third. (E/W) Maryjoy Madrigrano-Donald Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer-Paul Schroeder, second; Gloria Arneson0Richard Arneson, third.