CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF JULY 17

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Blue Star Mothers of Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter No. 2: 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 5607 Wright Ave. Go to http://bluestarmomssew.com.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Ladies’ New Heart Luncheon: Noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Usama Dakdok who was raised in a Christian Home in a Muslim country will speak. At age 11 his life was transformed by the power of Christ’s love. He passionately shares his story throughout the U.S. and is featured regularly on TV and radio. The cost is $12. Men are invited. For reservations, call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., Caledonia Historical Village., 7330 5 Mile Road, Caledonia. Matt Carter will speak on the World War II German POW camps located in Wisconsin, including Sturtevant.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations.