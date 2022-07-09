CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF JULY 10

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Racine Garden Club: 1 p.m., Christ Church-United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Ruth Gunther will speak on taking garden pictures with your cell phone. For more information, call Carolyn Seeger at 262-886-5804.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Pinochle winners on July 5: Shirley Hammes, first place; Carol Coleman, second; John Brensinger, third. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Monthly meeting open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 4:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Oliver Ponko at 262-880-7399.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

British Interest Group of Wisconsin & Illinois: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, Community Church, 5714 Broadway, Richmond, Ill. Maureen Brady will speak on “Irish Family History, The Essentials.” Go to BIGWILL.org to connect via Zoom if unable to attend.

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

June 27: John Winter-Mark Langer, first place; Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, second; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.

July 1: (Open) Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; Anita Brothers-Annie Krause, second; Marilyn Wescott-Mary Matthews, third.

July 1: (299ers) Denise Anastasio-Jean Myrvold, first place; Linda Freeston-John Freeston, second; Rose Christiansen-Peter Christiansen, third.