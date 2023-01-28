CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF JAN. 29

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. For “Then & Now,” guild members will share their quilting journey from their early to present day quilts showcasing their progress in design, fabric selection and quilting skills. For more information, go to lighthousequiltersguild.com.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon-3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Jan. 20 (open): George Urquhart-Richard Arneson, first place; Mark Langer-Randy Barfield, second; Donald Urquhart-Paul Schroeder, third.

Jan. 20 (299er): Katie Patzke-Wayne Hejny, first place; Patti Gross-Paula Meisner, second; Roseanne Worrell-Vic Melby, third.

Jan 23: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, second; Paul Dorsey-Donald Urquhart, third.