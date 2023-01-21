 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLUB CALENDAR

CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF JAN. 22

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon-3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Jan. 16: Mark Langer-Donald Urquhart, first place; Peter Christensen-Henry Kensler and Mary Matthews-Stephanie McFall, tie for second.

The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday via email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Call 262-631-1725 for more information.

