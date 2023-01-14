CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF JAN. 15

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Ladies New Heart Luncheon: Noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Titus Matthews, a Gideon, will speak on “Sharing the Good News.” The luncheon committee consists of Bible-believing, Christ-following women from southeast Wisconsin. The cost is $12 (men invited this month). For reservations, call 262-914-1821 or 262-653-0503.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon-3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Catholic Woman’s Club: Luncheon meeting, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Trevor Jung, transit and mobility director for the City of Racine Transit Department, will speak on “Modernizing Transit and Mobility in Racine.” The club’s monthly philanthropy collection and donations will go to, at Jung’s request, the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) for purchase of bus passes for its clients. Guests or Catholic women interested in joining the club can call 262-758-6187 for luncheon reservations or more information.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Jan. 6 (open): Annie Krause-Anita Brothers, first place; Donald Urquhart-Henry Kensler, second; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, third.

Jan. 6 (299er): Marge Mauer-Nancy Riederer, first place; Peter Christensen-Rose Christensen, second; Mary Schlee-Katie Patzke, third.

Jan 9: Paul Dorsey-Donald Urquhart, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; Peter Christensen-Stephanie McFall, third.