MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Racine Garden Club: Soup luncheon, noon, Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Brady Lueck will speak on “Brady Lueck’s Garden Art.” New members are welcome. For more information, email Mickie Krueger at micaelakrueger@sbcglobal.net.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. April 4 results in pinochle: Shirley Hammes, first place; Don Schlasak, second; Claudette Stohr, third. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS): Weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., meeting, 6 p.m., Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Call Georgia Schanstine at 262-633-2196.

WEDNESDAY

Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon to 3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

Root River Council: Annual meeting, 6 p.m., Gateway Technical College Racine Building Michigan Room, 1001 Main St., open to all who have an interest in the Root River and its adjacent parks. Tom Molbeck, Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Service Department director, will talk on the improvements to the Root River Pathway and the parks along the Root River in Racine.

THURSDAY

Racine Art Guild: 7 p.m., Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., open to artists. Social time at 6 p.m. Brian Bzdawka, creative director at Trending Up Strategy and co-founder at Greendale Community Theatre, will speak. This Rochester artist has built a business by drawing well-known movie personalities captured at the moment in a movie that elicits a laugh or tugs at the heartstrings.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Monthly meeting open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 4:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Oliver Ponko at 262-880-7399.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., The Dish, 1220 Ohio St. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations.