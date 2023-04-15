MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Ladies' New Heart Luncheon: Noon, Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. Roxine Carey will speak on the "The Goodness of God." She has been involved in Aglow for 20 years. Cost is $12. The luncheon's committee consists of Christ-centered, Bible-believing women from southeast Wisconsin. Call 262-218-1821 or 262-653-0503 for reservations.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS): Weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., meeting, 6 p.m., Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Call Georgia Schanstine at 262-633-2196.

WEDNESDAY

Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon-3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY

Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30-8 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Franksville. Henry Hecker and Peter Maas will speak on early Wisconsin potters. Hecker is a longtime collector and researcher of 19th century Wisconsin potters and their wares. Maas is a researcher, collector, author, urban archaeologist and local history enthusiast. Hecker partners with Maas and Mark Knipping in creating research articles on Wisconsin potters for the informational website, madefromclay.org.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., Panera Bread 5304 Washington Ave. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Catholic Woman’s Club: Luncheon meeting, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Dawn Vlach and Danielle Branley of Our Harmony Club will speak on its mission and work of the club which provides support to caregivers and those for whom they care. Guests or Catholic women interested in joining can call 262-758-6187 for luncheon reservations or more information.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations.