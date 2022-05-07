CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF MAY 8

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Racine Garden Club: 1 p.m., property of Tom Horner, 25706 Malchine Road, Waterford. Horner, a member of the Midwest Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society, will talk about rhododendrons. The Summer Magic Garden Tour will be July 10. For more information, call Carolyn Seeger, membership chair, at 262-886-5804.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Pinochle winners on May 3: Shirley Hammes, first place; Jerry Johnson, second and a double pinochle; Claudette Stohr, third. In euchre, Vince Ripp, Ann Bernt and Al Lois all had one loner. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10301: Monthly meeting open to eligible veterans of foreign wars, 4:30 p.m., Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. For more information, call Oliver Ponko at 262-880-7399.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

April 25: John Winter-Mark Langer, first place; Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart and Marilyn Wescott-Henry Kensler, tie for second; Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, third.

April 29: Donald Urquhart-Paul Schroeder, first place; Henry Kensler-John Winter, second; Marilyn Wescott-Mary Matthews and Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, tie for third.

The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday via email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Call 262-631-1725 for more information.

