CLUB CALENDAR FOR WEEK OF MAY 22

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. On May 17, Vince Ripp had two loners in euchre. Pinochle winners: Shirley Hammes, first place with a double pinochle; Mary Reynolds, second; and Gary Brensinger, third with a round house times two. Claudette Stohr had a double pinochle. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Welcome Club of Racine: In-person, drop-in coffee social, 9-11 a.m., Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St. Open to women who are new to the Racine area, or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. For more information, call Lynn Dzurick at 262-634-0956.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

May 9: Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, first place; John Winter-Robert Gentz, second; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler, third.

May 13: Annie Krause-Ellen Easley, first place; Janet Urquhart-George Urquhart, second; Anita Brothers-John Winter, third.

The Club Calendar is published every Saturday in Community. Send notices by noon Tuesday via email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Call 262-631-1725 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0