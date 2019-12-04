Calender for Dec. 5
0 comments

Calender for Dec. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

ThursdayBoys basketball — Case at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Greenfield at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Wilmot.

FridayBoys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.; MILWAUKEE BUCKS PREP SERIES (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee): Horlick vs. Hartland Arrowhead, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Horlick at Oak Creek; Park at Franklin; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

Wrestling — Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, 6 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Delafield St. John’s NW Military Academy Invitational, 2 p.m.

SaturdayBoys basketball — Waterford at Cudahy, 4:30 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball — Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Campbellsport Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Horlick at Janesville Parker Invitational, 9 a.m.; Park at Nicolet Scramble, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Slinger Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at East Troy Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Horlick, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Cudahy Invitational, 11 a.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Invitational, 11 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's craft fair season
Calendar

It's craft fair season

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News