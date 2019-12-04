Calender for Dec. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

ThursdayBoys basketball — Case at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Greenfield at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Wilmot.

FridayBoys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.; MILWAUKEE BUCKS PREP SERIES (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee): Horlick vs. Hartland Arrowhead, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Horlick at Oak Creek; Park at Franklin; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

Wrestling — Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, 6 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Delafield St. John’s NW Military Academy Invitational, 2 p.m.