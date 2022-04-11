HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Tuesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin, The Rock Sports Complex; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Horlick, Douglas Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Wilmot at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Girls soccer — Park at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Racine Lutheran at Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Westosha Central H.S., Paddock Lake, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Lake Country Lutheran Invitational, Hartland, 4 p.m.; Prairie boys at Brookfield East Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Wilmot at Case, 4 p.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Meadowbrook C.C., 4 p.m.; East Troy at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Franklin at Park, Horlick Field; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Wauwatosa West; Waterford at Wilmot; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee School of Languages at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Prairie girls at Brookfield East Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Park at Case, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, 4 p.m.

