Calendar 11-21-19

Thursday, Nov. 21
Nov. 21 — Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. $35 or $15 for designated driver. Featuring appetizers and a wine tasting. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. A limited number of tickets available at door.Beginner Swing Dance
Nov. 21 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7. Registration required, go to markandann.com.
Line Dancing
Nov. 21 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
Rocky Rose Open Mic Night
Nov. 21 — McAuliffe's on the Square, 213 Sixth St., Racine. 8-11 p.m. No cover. Hosted by Rocky Rose.
DJ Cowboy Karaoke
Nov. 21 — Marci's on Main, 236 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Nov. 21 — Joey's on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Team Trivia
Nov. 21 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m.
Team Trivia
Nov. 21 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Nov. 22 — Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford. 12:30-5 p.m. Free. Quilters, jewelry, artisans, gifts. Presented by the Loose Ends sewing group.
Christmas at Bruno’s
Nov. 22 — Bruno’s Banquet Hall, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Crafters and vendors.
Christmas in the Village
Nov. 22 — Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Free.
Light Up the Night
Nov. 22 — Citywide and Downtown Burlington. 4-8 p.m. Free. Seasonal gifts, holiday décor, food, artwork, jewelry, accessories, drawings, food drive.
RADD Dinner Fundraiser
Nov. 22 — Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. 5-8 p.m. $20. Buffet, door prize drawings, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles. Call 262-633-0291 for tickets. Proceeds will go to the annual Christmas party for the developmentally disabled through RADD.Meet the Arabian Princess
Nov. 22 — Balanced You Natural Emporium, 165 E. Chestnut St, Burlington. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. People can take pictures.
"Silent Sky"
Nov. 22 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, The Rita, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. 7 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.
"Shift" Fall Dance Show
Nov. 22 — Carthage College Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Nov. 22 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 8 p.m. $20. Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
Folk Dancing
Nov. 22 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Nov. 22 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by Subtle Undertones
Nov. 22 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Live Music by Duosonic
Nov. 22 — C & C's Mosquito Inn, 3208 Four Mile Road, Caledonia. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Variety dance.
Live Music by Lonesome Woody
Nov. 22 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 8-10 p.m. No cover. Rock and country classics by Ralph Woods.
Live Music by the Albert Road Band
Nov. 22 — Harbor Lite Yacht, 559 State St., Racine. 8-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety dance.
The Magic Mike Experience
Nov. 22 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9:30 p.m. $22-$40. Go to rte20.com.
Karaoke
Nov. 22 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Nov. 22 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Country Gift Fair
Nov. 23 — Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Quilters, jewelry, artisans, gifts. Presented by the Loose Ends sewing group.
Christmas at Bruno’s
Nov. 23 — Bruno’s Banquet Hall, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Crafters and vendors. Visit by Santa, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Christmas in the Country Craft Fair
Nov. 23 — Waterford High School Commons, 100 Field Drive, Waterford. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $1 ages 12 and older. Seventy vendors offering handcrafted items, lunch, bake sale. Presented by the FFA Alumni with proceeds going to FFA students.
Winter Arts & Crafts Fair
Nov. 23 — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Main Complex Concourse, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. More than 160 art and craft vendors, raffle, silent auction, concessions, coat and package check. Free parking and shuttle to complex.
Vendor & Rummage Sale
Nov. 23 — American Legion Post 494, 4226 Michel Court, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Vendors, rummage, food for sale, cash bar, pictures with Santa, make Christmas cards for hospitalized veterans.
Holiday Art and Vendor Market
Nov. 23 — Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Vendor and art market, chair massages, wine tasting.
Vendor Fair
Nov. 23 — Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., Racine. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Vendors, handmade birdhouses, crafts, drawing.
Downtown Racine Art Walk
Nov. 23 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-8 p.m. Free. Highlights the vibrant and diverse art community of Downtown Racine. Visitors can explore art and meet the artists behind the galleries, museums, shops and studios as they demonstrate and showcase their latest work.
"Shift"
Nov. 23 — Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Nov. 23 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 5:30 & 8 p.m. $20. Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
Ugly Sweater Supper & Silent Auction
Nov. 23 — Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Waterford. 6-9 p.m. $25. Dinner, performance by A.J. The Animated Illusionist, silent auction, door prizes. Go to norwaylutheranchurch/web-store or visit the church.
"Silent Sky"
Nov. 23 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, The Rita, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. 7 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.
UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra Concert
Nov. 23 — "Star Wars: Saga." 7 p.m. $10, $5 students and seniors. UW-Parkside Main Stage Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.
George Comes Home & Live Music by Mad Plaid Brass
Nov. 23 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. Noon. Free. A restored George the penguin will make his debut at noon. Live music by Mad Plaid Brass at 2 p.m.
Live Music by Jeff Ward
Nov. 23 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Racine. 4:30-7:30 p.m. No cover. Songs of Ireland, Scotland and America.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Nov. 23 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Stu the Piano Guy
Nov. 23 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Racine. 7:10-11:30 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Cactii
Nov. 23 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Funk, rock, blues.
Live Music by Bella Cain
Nov. 23 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 10 p.m. $10. Country.
Karaoke
Nov. 23 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Nov. 24
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Nov. 24 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 2:30 p.m. $18. Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
"Shift" Fall Dance Show
Nov. 24 — Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 3 p.m. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
"Silent Sky"
Nov. 24 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, The Rita, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. 2 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Nov. 24 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Monday, Nov. 25
Stepping Lessons
Nov. 25 — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., Racine. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Chicago-style ballroom dancing.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival Auditions
Nov. 26 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 7 p.m. Roles for 12 actors of any gender; various ages between 18 and 70. Go to overourheadplayers.org.
Live Music by the Jim Yorgan Sextet
Nov. 26 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Mark Paffrath Acoustic Open Mic
Nov. 27 — Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
WIIL Rock Turkey Baster Beer Bash with Jackyl
Nov. 27 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m. $23 in advance at Route 20, $28 at the door. Rock. Go to rte20.com.
Live Music by Tommy Odetto
Nov. 27 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Blues rock.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Nov. 27 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Three Roads Trivia with Benn
Nov. 27 — Mario's Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2322 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
Trivia
Nov. 27 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.
Karaoke
Nov. 27 — Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Friday, Nov. 29
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Nov. 29 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 8 p.m. $20. Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
Folk Dancing
Nov. 29 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Nov. 29 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by Steven Roth
Nov. 29 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Karaoke
Nov. 29 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Nov. 29 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Christmas in the Country
Nov. 30 — Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9025 12th St., Somers. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 80 exhibitors offering handmade items.
Crafts-in-the-Woods Arts and Crafts Show
Nov. 30 — YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., Burlington. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 ages 12 and older, $1 ages 6-11. More than 50 crafters in the lodge and 21 cabins, Mrs. Claus Coffeehouse, raffle of crafts, lunch, bake sale.
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Nov. 30 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 5:30 & 8 p.m. $20. Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
The Mike Toomey Christmas Special
Nov. 30 — Join WGN-TV personality Mike Toomey and his band of Merry Morons for a night of holiday hijinx with music, sketches, stand-up comedy, video bits and audience participation. This year's cast includes Kevin MacDougall, comedian Vince Maranto and comic magician Rich Purpura. Wear a hideous Christmas sweater. 8:30 p.m. $20 & $30. Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Go to rte20.com.
Live Music by Cheryl McCrary
Nov. 30 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Racine. 4:30-7:30 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Nov. 30 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Scott Wilcox
Nov. 30 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11 p.m. No cover. Americana blues covers and originals.
Live Music by Cactii
Live Music by Cactii

Nov. 30 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Funk, rock, blues.
Live Music by Heartsfield
Nov. 30 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. $10.
Karaoke
Nov. 30 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Dec. 1
4th Fest Packer Party Fundraiser
Dec. 1 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Doors open at 11 a.m.; game time is currently noon. $30. Includes food, beer, Packer punch and a chance to win one of 10, 55-inch televisions. Go to eventbrite.com or buy tickets at Rhino Bar, Teezers, Ron's Sports Pub, Joey's on Lathrop, Joey's on Taylor, Joey's West, Dickie's Bar, Buca's Bar & Grill and Marci's on Main.
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Dec. 1 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 2:30 p.m. $18. Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Dec. 1 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
UPCOMING
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Through Dec. 8 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Fri., 5:30 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Dec. 5. $20 Fri.-Sat., $18 Sun. and Dec. 5. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Films are shown in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms. Film dates and titles:
- Dec. 5-8 — The Guardians (France, 2017)
- Dec. 12-15 — "Breathless" (France, 1960)
- Jan. 23-26 — "The Death of Stalin" (United Kingdom, 2017)
- Feb. 6-9 — "Tanna" (Australia/Vanuatu, 2015)
- Feb. 20-23 — "Her Love Boils Bathwater" (Japan, 2016)
- March 5-8 — "Summer 1993" (Spain, 2017)
- March 19-22 — "The Divine Order" (Switzerland, 2017)
- April 2-5 — "Secret Ingredient" (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)
- April 16-19 — "The Party" (United Kingdom, 2017)
"Silent Sky"
Nov. 22-24, Dec. 6-8 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.
Holiday Craft Fair
Dec. 3 — Buckets Pub banquet room, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 4:30-8 p.m. Free. Handmade jewelry, artisan foods, home decor, knitted items, rustic decor.
Burlington Christmas Parade
Dec. 6 — "It's a Hogwarts Christmas in Burlington." 6:30 p.m. Free. Downtown Burlington. Christmas tree lighting follows in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., with Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will then visit with children in the chalet. Featuring live reindeer, Door County sled dogs, carolers, hot chocolate and cookies.
Craft Fair
Dec. 6-7 — St. John Nepomuk Church Parish Center, 700 English St., Racine. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat. Free. Christmas items, hand-embroidered dish towels, handmade dishcloths, afghans, wooden items, quilts, raffles, assorted bakery, homemade candy, baby items. Czech ornament sale during and after craft sale in the Parish center until 6 p.m. Sat. and 8:30-11 a.m. Sun.
Visit Santa in the Chalet
Dec. 6-22 — Wehmhoff Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6-8 p.m. Fri., 2-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free.
Kris Kringle Market
Dec. 7-8 — Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine (use handicapped-accessible south entrance). 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-noon Sun. (no vendors). Crafts, vendors, food, Santa’s Thrift Shop (toys, books, Christmas decor, gifts), Granny’s Kitchen (cookies, homemade goodies), Purse & Jewelry Boutique, Maggie’s handmade porcelain dolls, Little Elves Craft Corner for Kids, Santa's prize wheel, handmade quilt silent auction, scrip gift cards, Tanzania Unique Gift Boutique. Performances on Saturday by Case Carolers at 11 a.m. and Gilmore Madrigal Singers at 1 p.m. Proceeds go to Living Faith mission and ministries and Mount Meru Health Clinic.
Holiday Gift & Craft Fair
Dec. 7 — Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafts, art, woodworking, jewelry, fresh baked goods, unique gifts, refreshment stand, take pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus and their elf helpers. Nonperishable food items, mittens and hats will be collected for the Union Grove Food Pantry. Proceeds benefit community charities and mission funds.
Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade
Dec. 7 — Parade steps off at Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., Waterford, and proceeds south on Milwaukee Street and ends at Second Street. 5:30 p.m. Free. Fireworks at Ten Club Park along the river at end of parade. Tree lighting ceremony and visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus follows at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
Kenosha HarborHoliday — International Market & Festival
Dec. 7-8 — Outdoors in heated tents east of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Approximately 60 vendors featuring food, produce, arts, crafts, gifts, indoor and outdoor activities, raffles.
Working Artist Holiday Sale
Dec. 8 — Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Featuring artists in various mediums such as painting, printmaking, jewelry, bookbinding, fibers, ceramics, glass, mosaic, photography, sculpture and wood. Approximately 30 Kenosha and Racine artists participating.
OUT OF TOWN
Out of Town is a listing of events outside of Racine and Kenosha counties.
Illumination Ceremony
Nov. 24 — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Activities begin at 4:30 p.m.; more than 2 million lights illuminated at 6 p.m. Free. Vote on favorite gingerbread house display, children's activities, Santa visit, raffle. Unwrapped toys being collected.
The Rave and Eagles Ballroom
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Concerts at 8 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Call Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000; The Rave box office, 414-342-7283.
- Nov. 30 — Static-X. $28.
- Dec. 7 — O.A.R. $42-$52.
- Dec. 10 — Case the Elephant and Angels & Airwaves. $43-$53.
- Dec. 18 — Eli Young Band. $25-$99.
Milwaukee Rebels West Coast Swing Lessons
Nov. 24 & Dec. 1 — Delaware House, 2499 S. Delaware Ave., Bay View. 6:30-8:45 p.m. Sundays. $12. No partner required. Go to milwaukeerebels.com.
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Dec. 6-22 — "Elf The Musical." $27, $24 seniors and military, $18 ages 13-19, $15 children12 and younger. Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. Go to waukeshacivictheatre.org.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee. Go to ticketmaster.com.
- Dec. 27 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
- Feb. 8 — Brantley Gilbert.
- Feb. 24 — Chance the Rapper.
- March 11 — The Lumineers.
- April 11 — Dan + Shay.
"Hamilton"
Through Dec. 7 — Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. Free. Go to bstonline.org.
Holiday Market
Nov. 23 — Trinity Community Center, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 30 crafters, bake sale, concessions, Christmas tree dot painting.
Elton John Tribute
Dec. 6-7 — Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. 8-10 p.m. Fri., 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Sat. $34-$54. Featuring Colte Julian's tribute to Elton John with a live band, colorful costumes and John's greatest hits. Go to apollochicago.com/shows/wonderful-crazy-night/.
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Go to ichc.net or call 414-345-8800.
- Dec. 13 — Rory Makem.
- Feb. 7 — Ye Vagabonds.
- March 7 — Socks in the Frying Pan.
- April 7 — Aoife Scott.
AREA ATTRACTIONS
Chinese Lantern Festival
Through Dec. 31 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. (last entry at 9 p.m.), 6-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (last entry at 10 p.m.). Closed Mondays through Dec. 9; Nov. 28, and Dec. 23-25. Advance tickets $20 ages 16 and older, $15 seniors 62 and older, $12 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Tickets $5 more at the door. Go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights
Nov. 30-Dec. 31 — Jellystone Park Camp Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. (closed Dec. 25), 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $20 per car Mon.-Thurs., $25 Fri.-Sun. (up to eight people). Prices increase for larger vehicles. Tickets can be purchase online in advance or cash only at the gate. Visitors stay in their vehicle and travel through the campground decorated with lights and hand-crafted displays, and Evy the Talking Christmas Tree. Giant sleigh ride and pictures with Santa available. Go to wichristmascarnival.com.
Capelli’s Traxside Skating
637 S. Kane St., Burlington
Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tues., 5-9 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Skate rental, $2; speed skates, $4. Call 262-763-4410 or go to traxsideskating.com for weekly specials.
1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse
5 Mile Road and Highway 31, Caledonia
Tours, lessons and games. One-room 1888 schoolhouse restored for living history programs. Classroom sessions are arranged through schools. Call 262-636-3926.
Horse-drawn Wagon Rides
Ongoing — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. Teams of Haflinger horses pull sleighs/wagons. Fees are $75 for up to four people, $10 for each additional person. Includes hot beverage, campfire and s'mores. Call 262-884-7100.
Four T Acres
8969 Fishman Road, Burlington
Small family farm that raises Scottish Highland cattle (long-haired and long-horned). To arrange a visit, call 262-539-2725.
Golden Rondelle Theater
1525 Howe St., Racine
Films shown include: “Carnauba: A Son's Memoir," & “To Be Alive." For reservations, call 262-260-2154 or go to scjohnson.com/visit.
IcePlex
9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie
Ice arena with two NHL-sized rinks.
Call 262-925-6755 or go to recplexonline.com for open skate times. $8, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.
Pringle Nature Center
9800 160th Ave., Bristol
The nature center is located within the 197-acre Bristol Woods County Park. Within the woods are four miles of trails that are used for bird and wildlife observation, nature education walks, hiking and cross-country skiing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Call 262-857-8008.
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main St., Racine
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (last admission at 3 p.m.). $4, $3.50 seniors 62 and older, $3 ages 3-15, $2 military with ID, free ages 2 and younger. No pets allowed. Call 262-636-9189 or go to racinezoo.org.
River Bend Nature Center
3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia
Trails open daily from dawn to dusk (no admission fee). Educational programs, equipment rental and facility rental available. Call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
SC Johnson Tours
Tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Administration Building and Research Tower. Featuring the restored 1940s penthouse office of H.F. Johnson Jr. and Fortaleza Hall which houses the SC Johnson Gallery: At Home With Frank Lloyd Wright, a Wright library and gift shop. For reservations, go to scjohnson.com/visit or call 262-260-2154.
Wind Point Lighthouse
4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Standing 108 feet, this 1880 lighthouse is one of the oldest and tallest currently active on the Great Lakes. Grounds open from sunrise to sunset every day. For tours or more information, call 262-639-3777 or go to windpointlighthouse.org.
Wingspread
33 E. 4 Mile Road, Wind Point
Built in 1938 by Frank Lloyd Wright, Wingspread is now an international conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation. Tours available 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., noon-2:30 p.m. Sun. To make a reservation, send email to tour@johnsonfdn.org or call the tour office at 262-681-3353.
Out of Town Area Attractions
Six Flags Great America
Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee at Grand Avenue East Exit (Route 132), Gurnee, Ill. Admission fees: $77.99 adults, $57.99 children 48 inches and under, free children 2 and younger. Season passes available. Parking, $26. Discounts on the Web, sixflags.com/greatAmerica/tickets or call 847-249-4636.
Brookfield Zoo
3300 Golf Road (First Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, Ill.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $21.95, $15.95 senior citizens 65 and older and children ages 3-11, free children 2 and younger. Additional fees for Butterflies, The Carousel, Dolphins in Action, Hamill Family Play Zoo, Hamill Family Wild Encounters and Motor Safari. Discount passes available. Parking, $14 for cars; $20 buses. Call 708-688-8000 or go to czs.org.
Chicago Botanic Garden
1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill.
Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-sunset. Free. Parking, $25 weekdays, $20 weekends and holidays. Call 847-835-5440. Go to chicagobotanic.org.
Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium
Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee. $9, $7 seniors and students, $6 children ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Call 414-319-4629 or go to mpm.edu for daily show times.
John G. Shedd Aquarium
1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Open exhibits — “Wild Reef Exhibit” featuring more than 8,000 aquatic animals representing more than 650 species, 90,000-gallon Caribbean Reef and “Amazon Rising: Seasons of the River” permanent exhibit. 4-D Special FX Theater — “Shark: A 4-D Experience,” “Sea Monsters 4-D: A Prehistoric Adventure,” and “Splash and Bubbles: 4-D Undersea Adventure.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $28.95, $25.95 seniors, $19.95 children ages 3-11 for all access pass to aquarium, exhibits and oceanarium. Other ticket packages available. Tickets available in advance through Ticketmaster, 312-559-0200.
Lincoln Park Zoo
2200 N. Cannon Drive (Cannon Drive at Fullerton Parkway), Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., weekends. Free admission. Parking, $20-$35 (free street parking available). Call 312-742-2000.
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $13.75 adults, $12.25 seniors 60 and older, $10.75 ages 3-12. Additional fees for Sea Lion Show, sky safari, safari train, zoomobile, animal rides and carousel. Parking, $12; buses, $16. Go to milwaukeezoo.org.
Olbrich Botanical Gardens
3330 Atwood Ave., Madison
Outdoor gardens are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Entry to the outdoor gardens is free. Admission to the Bolz Conservatory is $1, and free 10 a.m.-noon Wed. and Sat. Call 608-246-4550.
Pettit National Ice Center
500 S. 84th St. (Interstate 94 and 84th Street), West Allis
Open skate — Call 414-266-0100 or go to thepettit.com for public skate times. Admission $7.50, $6.50 ages 13-18, $5.50 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.50.
Rotary Gardens
1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville
Open year-round during daylight hours. $5 Donation. Call 608-752-3885.
ART & MUSEUMS
Absolutely Waterford West End Gallery
300 E. Main St., Waterford
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Free. Call 262-534-9000 to verify hours before visiting.
Anderson Arts Center
121 66th St., Kenosha
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free; donations accepted.
Artists Gallery
401 Main St., Racine
Through Nov. 30 — Mosaic turned wood vessels by Bernie Rauwerda. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.
Artworks Gallery
4513 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Through Dec. 12 — "Prehistoric Divas" by Kelly Witte. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free.
Burlington Historical Society Museum
232 N. Perkins Blvd., Burlington
Exhibits, memorabilia and artifacts depicting the history of Burlington to the present day. Historical and genealogical information. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment, 262-767-2884.
Carthage College H.F. Johnson Art Gallery
2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha
Through Dec. 14 — "The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition." Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6-8 p.m. Thurs., 1-4 p.m. Sat. (closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1). Free.
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Dec. 8-April 18 — "Watercolor Wisconsin 2019." Opening reception and awards ceremony Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Free admission. Call 262-636-9177.
Chocolate Experience Museum
Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 113 E. Chestnut St., Burlington
Farfel, the original Nestle’s mascot, will tell visitors about the history of Nestle. Museum features chocolate sculptures from past ChocolateFests, Nestle memorabilia, photographs, gifts, chocolate treats, video presentations. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Donations accepted. Call 262-763-6044.
Civil War Museum
5400 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Spring 2020 — “Hold Your Horses,” an exhibit about the First Wisconsin Cavalry. Permanent exhibits — “The Fiery Trial,” the Civil War is seen through the eyes who lived it; “Seeing the Elephant” movie; Veterans Memorial Gallery. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. (closed Nov. 28, Dec. 24-25, 31, Jan. 1). $9, $5 Kenosha/Somers residents, free ages 15 and younger. Call 262-653-4141 or go to thecivilwarmuseum.org.
Copacetic
409 Main St., Racine
Ongoing — "Horizons," eight framed pieces of photography by Phil Koch. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Dinosaur Discovery Museum
5608 10th Ave., Kenosha
Ongoing exhibits — "Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur"; meat-eating dinosaur display, nine of which are exclusive to this museum. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. (closed Nov. 28, Dec. 24-25, 31, Jan. 1). Free. Call 262-653-4450 or go to dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.
Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center
6501 Third Ave., Kenosha
Tours of this restored 1860s Victorian Mansion. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. first and third weekends through October. Donations accepted. Call 262-925-8040 for group tours. Go to kempercenter.com.
Firehouse 3 Museum
700 Sixth St., Racine
A nonprofit organization run by the Racine Fire Bells. Open by appointment by calling 262-763-6253. Free admission.
Gallery on 16th & Racine Business Center
1405 16th St., Racine
Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs. and by appointment; call 262-637-3958. Free.
The Grind Cafe
7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Ongoing — Watercolors and paintings by Nate Mortensen and Ron M. Horvath. Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.
Kenosha Creative Space
624 57th St., Kenosha
Nov. 23-Dec. 15 — "Robert Schiller Photography Retrospective." Meet and greet with Schiller Nov. 23, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and by appt., call 262-945-9411. Free.
Kenosha History Center
220 51st Place, Kenosha
Through Fall 2020 — "Public Freedom/Private Space." Ongoing — "Simmons Manufacturing Co."; “To Preserve the Past to Teach the Future”; "My Memorabilia"; "Extra Innings: Unique Kenosha Baseball Stories"; and "Children's Hands On." Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission, donations accepted. Call 262-654-5770.
Kenosha Public Museum
5500 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Jan. 12 — “The History of Mystery.” Through March 15 — “Oneida Traditions — Voices of the Onayote’a-ka,” artwork by Karen Ann Hoffman and Dawn Dark Mountain. Dec. 27 & 30 — Frost Fest, 1-4 p.m. Free. On Friday, learn about winter traditions, play Nordic games, make a Viking shield and explore cultures that inspire movies like "Frozen." On Monday, discover how people around the world celebrate the new year and make decorations for your own celebration.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. (closed Nov. 28, Dec. 24-25, 31, Jan. 1). Free. Call 262-653-4140 or go to kenoshapublicmuseum.org.
Lemon Street Gallery
4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; until 8 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Free.
Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts
306 Main St., Racine
Ongoing — Photographic art by Scott D. Olsen and mixed media by local artists. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.
Logic Puzzle Museum
533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Ongoing — Unique exhibit of vintage puzzle collections, Chinese checker boards, Victorian parlor toys and antique sliding block puzzles. For ages 5-adult. $8. Reservations required, call 262-763-3946.
Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse and Gallery
2825 4½ Mile Road, Caledonia
Ongoing — A variety of artwork by local artists and the Jim Charnon gallery of fine art photography. Hours: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.
Mosquitoe Gallery
5511 95th Ave., Kenosha
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and by appt., call 262-842-0530.
OS Projects
601 Sixth St., Racine.
Through Jan. 18 — "Vesna Jovanovic: Field Anatomy." Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and by appt., call 262-800-3564.
Racine Art Museum
441 Main St., Racine
Through Jan. 5 — "Objects Redux: 50 Years After Objects: USA Defined American Craft." Through Jan. 26 — "Objects Redux: Clay, Glass, and Metal, 1960-1985." Through Feb. 2 — "Objects Redux: Studio Craft in Context, 1960-1985"; "Objects Redux: Small-Scale Studio Craft of the 1950s and 1960s." Through July 26 — "It's Like Poetry: Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM." Nov. 22-Dec. 29 — "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins' and Greetins'."
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Closed federal holidays. $7; $5 youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors age 62 and older; free children 11 and younger, members and to all on the first Friday of the month. Call 262-638-8300.
Racine Heritage Museum
701 Main St., Racine
Permanent Exhibits — “An Amazing Journey, the Life and Legacy of Astronaut Laurel Clark”; “The Mitchell Motor Co.” “Racine Belles: Our Hometown Heroes”; “Racine County: Factory for the World”; "Racine County Sports Hall of Fame"; "Racine Raiders: Our Hometown Team"; “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; and exhibits on Racine County’s inventors, innovators and manufacturers. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sun. Archive hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., and by appointment. Free admission. Donations welcome. Call 262-636-3926.
Re:Vision Art Gallery
4625 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Call 262-764-6603.
SC Johnson Gallery: At Home with Frank Lloyd Wright
Fortaleza Hall at SC Johnson, 1525 Howe St., Racine
Showcases a rotating selection of Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs and artifacts and explores the legendary architect’s influence on families and the American home, as well as 26 miniature scale models of some of Wright's greatest architectural designs. Exhibit viewable during tours offered Thursday through Sunday. Call 262-260-2154 for reservations.
Southport Lighthouse Station Museum & Tours
Simmons Island, 5117 Fourth Ave., Kenosha
Exhibits document Kenosha harbor history, complete with information on its lighthouse keepers, shipping and commercial fishing history. A chart desk for nautical charts and maps displays historical harbor maps that date back to 1839. Donations accepted. Tower climb fees: $10 adults, $5 children. Hours through Oct. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.
Spectrum Gallery
DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine (east side)
Nov. 22-Dec. 22 — "Art & Poetry = Artery." Opening performance evening Nov. 22, 7 p.m. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and by appointment, call 262-634-4345. Free.
Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum
533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Museum features more than 35 hands-on tops and games, tour/program, exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops, yo-yos, gyroscopes, I Spy Hunt and a live presentation by a tops expert. The museum is for ages 4 to adult. Call 262-763-3946 or go to topmuseum.org.
Studio 402A
402 S. Front St., Rochester
Featuring art by juried local artists and craftsmen. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and by appt., call 262-534-6044.
Sturtevant Rails Railroad Museum
2813 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant
Racine County’s railroad museum features railroad artifacts from around the country. Free (donations accepted). Hours: Noon-3 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. Send email to: caboose@wi.rr.com or call 262-886-3243.
UW-Parkside Art Galleries
900 Wood Road, Somers
Through Dec. 17 — "Deanna Antony: What Remains." Through Jan. 24 — "Esther Pearl Watson: Dream Believer"; "Kevin Miyazaki: Kuroshio." Nov. 21-23 — "AIGA Parkside Pop Up Shop." Nov. 27-Dec. 13 — "Faculty Juried Exhibition."
Art galleries are located in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. or by appt., call 262-595-2342 or 262-595-2564.
Webster House Museum
9 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn
Ongoing — Display of more than 350 dolls that belonged to the late Celia M. Kutil of Racine.
Pre-Civil War home of musician and composer Joseph P. Webster. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Call 262-723-7848 for a special tour.
Out of Town Art & Museums
Art Institute of Chicago
111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
Through Dec. 8 – “One Hundred Views of Tokyo: Message to the 21st Century.” Through Jan. 5 — “Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow.” Through Jan. 19 — “In a Cloud, in a Wall, in a chair: Six Modernists in Mexico at Midcentury”; “Photography & Folk Art: Looking for America in the 1930s”; “Rubens, Rembrandt, and Drawing in the Golden Age.” Through Feb. 17 — “Weaving Beyond the Bauhaus.” Through March 8 — “The Impressionist Pastel.” Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. Admission: $25; $19 children ages 14 & older, students and seniors; free ages 13 and younger. Call 312-575-8000 for tickets.
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
929 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
Ongoing exhibits — “Kohl’s Healthy Kids: It’s Your Move,” “Let’s Play Railway,” “Pocket Park,” "Velocity," and “World Headquarters.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $7 seniors 55 and older, free ages 1 and younger. Call 414-390-5437 or go to bbcmkids.org.
Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
Nov. 21-Jan. 5 — "Christmas at the Pabst Mansion." $14.50; $12.50 seniors 62 and older, college students and military; free ages 15 and younger. Experience the magic of the Pabst Mansion decorated wall-to-wall for the holidays.
A vital house museum that preserves the legacy of the Pabst family and their impact on the citizens, history and culture of the Greater Milwaukee community. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Closed Nov. 28, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Call 414-931-0808.
Cedarburg Art Museum
W63N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Go to cedarburgartmuseum.org.
Charles Allis Art Museum
1801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee
Through April 12 — "Delight, Inspire, Educate: The Allis Collection as Catalyst." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun. $10, $7 students and seniors, free ages 12 and younger and for all on first Wed. of month. Call 414-278-8295.
Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin
500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission: $19, $16 seniors and ages 3-17, $14 college students, free ages 2 and younger. Group and school discounts, call 414-765-8625. For information, call 414-765-9966.
The Field Museum
1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — "The Crown Family PlayLab"; "Pawnee Earth Lodge"; "Restoring Earth"; "Evolving Planet"; "Sue the T. Rex"; "Inside Ancient Egypt"; "The Ancient Americas"; "The Tsavo Lions"; "Hall of Jades"; "Maori Meeting House, Ruatepupuke II"; "Pacific Spirits"; "Grainger Hall of Gems"; "Traveling the Pacific"; "Africa"; "DNA Discovery Center"; "McDonald’s Fossil Prep Lab"; "Gidwitz Hall of Birds." Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Last admission at 4 p.m. $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 ages 3-11. Call 312-922-9410 or go to fieldmuseum.org.
Frank Lloyd Wright Home
2714 W. Burnham St., Milwaukee
Built in 1916, this is the largest single development of Frank Lloyd Wright homes on one block — two bungalows and four duplexes. Tours 12:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays year-round; second and fourth Fridays June-September. For private tours, call 608-287-0339. $15, $5 students ages 17-25, free ages 16 and younger with parent. Go to wrightinwisconsin.org.
Gallery 505
517 E. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Geneva Lake Museum
255 Mill St., Lake Geneva
Geneva Lake Museum discovers and preserves the rich history of Geneva Lake and the surrounding communities. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues., Fri.-Sun. $7, $6 students and seniors 63 and older, free ages 11 and younger. Call 262-249-6060 or go to genevalakemuseum.org.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 Canal St., Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $20, $14 seniors & students with ID, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger with paid adult.
Jewish Museum
1360 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sun. $6, $5 seniors, $3 students, free ages 5 and younger, $15 families.
Mid-Continent Railway Museum
E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom
Hours: Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 800-930-1385.
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee
Through Feb. 9 — “Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking.” Through March 1 — “Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts”; “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time.” Through June 7 — “The Bauhaus, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, and Milwaukee.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19, $17 students and seniors, free ages 12 and younger; free to all first Thursday of month. Call 414-224-3200 or go to mam.org
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee
Permanent exhibits — "Crossroads of Civilization"; “Wisconsin Archaeology: Pieces of the Puzzle”; “The Hebior Mammoth”; “Meadows in the Sky: The Green Roof”; “Puelicher Butterfly Wing”; “The Third Planet”; “Streets of Old Milwaukee”; “Africa”; “Asia”; “Europe”; “The Arctic”; “South and Middle America”; “Pacific Islands”; “Costa Rican Rainforest.” Museum hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $15 adults, $11 children ages 3-12 and seniors 60 and older, free children 2 and younger. Go to mpm.edu or call the 24-hour event line at 888-700-9069.
Museum of Contemporary Art
220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues. & Fri.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., Sat.-Sun. $15 adults, $8 students and senior citizens, free children ages 18 and younger. Call 312-280-2660.
Museum of Science and Industry
57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — “Coal Mine”; “Extreme Ice”; “Future Energy Chicago”; “All Aboard the Silver Streak: Pioneer Zephyr”; “Turn Back the Clock”; “Earth Revealed”; “Imagining the Museum”; “You! The Experience”; "Farm Tech"; “Fast Forward...Inventing the Future”; “ToyMaker 3000: An Adventure in Automation”; "The Art of the Bicycle"; “The Great Train Story”; “Genetics and the Baby Chick Hatchery”; "Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze"; “Henry Crown Space Center”; “The Idea Factory”; “The U-505 Submarine” (additional $5 for tour); "Science Storms"; “Ships through the Ages”; “Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle”; “Transportation Gallery”; “Swiss Jolly Ball”; “Yesterday’s Main Street”; “Whispering Gallery.”
There are additional fees for some exhibits.
Museum hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. $18, $11 ages 3-11. Parking, $22. Call 773-684-1414 or go to msichicago.org for tickets.
Museum of Wisconsin Art
205 Veterans Ave., West Bend
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. One-time member fee, $12. Call 262-334-9638.
National Museum of Mexican Art
1852 W. 19th St., Chicago
Ongoing — "Nuestras Historias: Stories of Mexican Identity." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free.
Tory Folliard Gallery
233 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
Through Nov. 23 — “Mythic Menageries.” Nov. 29-Dec. 28 – “John Wilde — 100”; “CHROMA.” Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Call 414-273-7311.
Wade House and Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum
W7965 Highway 23, Greenbush
Featuring a new Visitor Center and Stagecoach Hotel, Dockstader Blacksmith Shop, Herrling Sawmill, Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum. Butternut Café and museum store. $7, $6 students and seniors, $3.50 ages 5-17, $19 family. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 920-526-3271 or go to wadehouse.wisconsinhistory.org.
Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery
264 W. Main St., Waukesha (Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building)
Through Jan. 7 — "Miller Family." Reception and Art Crawl Dec. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., two hours before performances. Go to waukeshacivitheatre.org.
The Warehouse
1635 W. St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee
Through Dec. 13 — "Jan Serr: A Painter's Photographs of India." Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., or by appt.
Wisconsin Historical Museum
30 N. Carroll St., Madison
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. $5, $3 children or $10 per family. Call 608-264-6555 or go to wisconsinhistoricalmuseum.org.
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to wiquiltmuseum.com or call 262-546-0300.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum
75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc
Explore the nation’s most completely restored World War II submarine, stroll the streets of a 19th century shipbuilding town, sail a boat down a river and more. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Mon. $15, $12 seniors, $8 ages 4-12. Call 866-724-2356 or go to wisconsinmaritime.org.