Calendar 11-21-19

Nov. 22 — Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford. 12:30-5 p.m. Free. Quilters, jewelry, artisans, gifts. Presented by the Loose Ends sewing group.

Christmas at Bruno’s

Nov. 22 — Bruno’s Banquet Hall, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Crafters and vendors.

Christmas in the Village

Nov. 22 — Waterford. Noon-7 p.m. Free.

Light Up the Night

Nov. 22 — Citywide and Downtown Burlington. 4-8 p.m. Free. Seasonal gifts, holiday décor, food, artwork, jewelry, accessories, drawings, food drive.

RADD Dinner Fundraiser

Nov. 22 — Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. 5-8 p.m. $20. Buffet, door prize drawings, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles. Call 262-633-0291 for tickets. Proceeds will go to the annual Christmas party for the developmentally disabled through RADD.

Nov. 22 — Balanced You Natural Emporium, 165 E. Chestnut St, Burlington. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. People can take pictures.

"Silent Sky"

Nov. 22 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, The Rita, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. 7 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.

"Shift" Fall Dance Show

Nov. 22 — Carthage College Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 ages 55 and older, $8 students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"

Nov. 22 — Featuring Over Our Head Players. 8 p.m. $20. Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.

Folk Dancing