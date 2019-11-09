Calendar 102419

Thursday, Oct. 24
Oct. 24 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7. Registration required, go to markandann.com.
Line Dancing
Oct. 24 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 24 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 7:30 p.m. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside’s Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
Comedy Showcase
Oct. 24 — Featuring Chris Barnes and Geoff LaFleur. Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8-10 p.m. $5. Go to rte20.com.
Open Mic Night
Oct. 24 — McAuliffe's on the Square, 213 Sixth St., Racine. 8-11 p.m. No cover.
DJ Cowboy Karaoke
Oct. 24 — Marci's on Main, 236 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Oct. 24 — Joey's on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Team Trivia
Oct. 24 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m.
Team Trivia
Oct. 24 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
See page 2 for Halloween events
UW-Parkside Noon Concert Series
Oct. 25 — Featuring Parkside Choirs. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum Tour, Program and WorkshopOct. 25 — Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 3-5 p.m. $14.95. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.
International Artists Day Gallery
Oct. 25 — Racine Brewing Co. garden area, 303 Main St., Racine. 4-8 p.m. Free. Featuring local artist Caiti Rose of Sharktopia.
Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum Guided Tour
Oct. 25 — Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6-7 p.m. $11 Tour for adults focuses on the private collection on exhibit. Advance ticket required, call 262 763-3946.
"Christmas Belles"
Oct. 25 — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $5, $4 ages 55 and older and grades 9-12, free grades 8 and lower. Call 262-637-6538 to reserve tickets.
Folk Dancing
Oct. 25 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 25 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
“The Vagina Monologues”
Oct. 25 — Featuring the Lakeside Players. 7:30 p.m. $11. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 25 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 7:30 p.m. Admission by season subscription. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
"Body Awareness"
Oct. 25 — Studio Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Oct. 25 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by Steve Meisner
Oct. 25 — Greg's Catering, 3120 Roberts St., Franksville. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Polka.
Live Music by Jimmy LeRose
Oct. 25 — Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St., Racine. 8-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Live Music by Joe Wray
Oct. 25 — Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. Classics.
Karaoke
Oct. 25 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Oct. 25 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Oct. 26
See Page 2 for Halloween events
Fall Craft & Vendor Fair
Oct. 26 — Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafters, vendors, raffles, bake sale, food for sale. Presented by the Riverport Chorus to raise funds for the Diva Quest Scholarship Competition. Go to riverportchorus.org for scholarship details.
Neighborhood Family Block Party
Oct. 26 — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 12:30-4 p.m. Free. Games, bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decorating, Racine Fire Dept. visit and music by Young Strings.
Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum Tour, Program and Workshop
Oct. 26 — Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 3-5 p.m. $14.95. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 26 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 5 and 8 p.m. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum Guided Tour
Oct. 26 — Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6 p.m. $11. Adult tour focusing on the private collection on exhibit. Advance tickets required, call 262-763-3946.
"Christmas Belles"
Oct. 26 — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $5, $4 ages 55 and older and grades 9-12, free grades 8 and lower. Call 262-637-6538 to reserve tickets.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 26 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 2 and 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
"The Chopin Journey" Concert
Oct. 26 — Featuring Prof. Wael Farouk performing solo piano music by Frederic Chopin. 7:30 p.m. Free. A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.
"Body Awareness"
Oct. 26 — Studio Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
“The Vagina Monologues”
Oct. 26 — Featuring the Lakeside Players. 7:30 p.m. $11. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.
Live Music by Troy Boy World
Oct. 26 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Musical comedy.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Oct. 26 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Karaoke
Oct. 26 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Oct. 27
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 27 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 2 and 5 p.m. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside’s Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 27 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 2 p.m. $14. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
“The Vagina Monologues”
Oct. 27 — Featuring the Lakeside Players. 2 p.m. $11. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.
"Body Awareness"
Oct. 27 — Studio Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 3 p.m. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum Tour, Program and Workshop
Oct. 26 — Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 3-5 p.m. $14.95. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.
African Children's Choir Concert
Oct. 27 — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia. 6 p.m. Free (donations accepted). Featuring African children performing songs and dances.
Packers Tailgate with LeRoy Butler
Oct. 27 — Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. $10. Game shown on 14-foot indoor viewing screen, silent auction and 50/50 raffles. Admission fee includes two raffle tickets to win tickets to the Dec. 15 Packers vs. Bears game. Proceeds benefit Cops 'N Kids Reading Center.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Oct. 27 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Monday, Oct. 28
Line Dance with Norm
Oct. 28 — Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., Kenosha. 9-10:30 a.m.; beginner class, 10:35-11:35 a.m. $5. Call 262-930-2698 or go to dancewithnorm.com.
Stepping Lessons
Oct. 28 — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., Racine. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Chicago-style ballroom dancing.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Fall Quarter Auction
Oct. 29 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 6-9 p.m. $5 (provides one paddle for bidding and door prize entry). Auction items valued at $100 or more. Additional paddles, food and beverages sold. Proceeds benefit the Kenosha Women of the Moose.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Tomeka Reid Quartet Concert
Oct. 30 — Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. Free. Jazz quartet.
Mark Paffrath Acoustic Open Mic
Oct. 30 — Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Oct. 30 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Three Roads Trivia with Benn
Oct. 30 — Mario's Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2322 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
Trivia with Spencer
Oct. 30 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8-9:30 p.m. Free.
Karaoke
Oct. 30 — Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Oct. 31 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7. Registration required, go to markandann.com.
Line Dancing
Oct. 31 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 31 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $14. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
Live Music by September Mourning with Cold Kingdom and Seilies
Oct. 31 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 7:30 p.m. $10 in advance at Route 20, $15 at the door. Hard rock.
Open Mic Night
Oct. 31 — McAuliffe's on the Square, 213 Sixth St., Racine. 8-11 p.m. No cover.
DJ Cowboy Karaoke
Oct. 31 — Marci's on Main, 236 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Oct. 31 — Joey's on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Team Trivia
Oct. 31 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m.
Team Trivia
Oct. 31 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
UW-Parkside Noon Concert Series
Nov. 1 — UW-Parkside Student Recitals. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
"Harry Potter: Women of Hogwarts"
Nov. 1 — Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Dr., Kenosha. 6-7:30 p.m. The library will be transformed into Hogwarts with a sorting hat ceremony, wand making and a variety of wizard classes.
Book Signing
Nov. 1 — By Mark Hertzberg, author of “Frank Lloyd Wright's Penwern: A Summer Estate.” 7 p.m. Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine.
Folk Dancing
Nov. 1 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
"The Mousetrap"
Nov. 1 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
“The Vagina Monologues”
Nov. 1 — Featuring the Lakeside Players. 7:30 p.m. $11. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.
Live Music by Shots 'n Ladders
Nov. 1 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Classic rock.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Nov. 1 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Karaoke
Nov. 1 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Nov. 1 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Nov. 2
See Page 2 for Halloween events
Harvest Fair
Nov. 2 — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine (handicapped-accessible). 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Bakery, fresh fruits and vegetables, gift shop, jewelry, household helpers, antique linens, needlecrafts, antiques and collectibles, books, dolls, purses, sports items, independent sales consultants. Silent auction; snack bar with homemade sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts and coffee; live music by Inkapirka. Strollers welcome. Presented by the Lutheran High School Ladies Guild with proceeds benefiting the school.
Craft & Vendor Fair
Nov. 2 — Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 150 crafters and vendors, concessions, silent auction, raffle, 50/50. Strollers welcome. Nonperishable canned goods accepted for HALO.
Holiday Open House
Nov. 2 — Bain Manor, 6107 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Handcrafted items, vendors, holiday music.
Holiday Fair, Bake Sale & Auction for Missions
Nov. 2 — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for silent auction, purchase of baked goods and small gifts, refreshments and auction item viewing. Voice Auction at 1 p.m. Items up for bid include holiday decorations, tickets to the theater and sports events, human and pet gifts, Packer items, crafts, jewelry, gift certificates, gift baskets and stocking stuffers. Proceeds support Racine’s Harvest Outreach Food Bank, HALO, Care Net, Southeast Wisconsin Youth for Christ, Children of Promise and other local, national and international missions. Sponsored by the Christian Women Connection.
"The Mousetrap"
Nov. 2 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 2 and 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
A Night of Glamour to Help End Cancer Fashion Show
Nov. 2 — Norway Town Hall, 6418 Heg Park Road, Norway. 5 p.m. Advance tickets cost $12, $10 for ages 15 and younger. Tickets cost $15 and $12 at the door. Fashion show with local boutiques bringing designer clothing. Shopping and refreshments. Advance tickets at Norway Recreation Department at Norway Town Hall. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
“The Vagina Monologues”
Nov. 2 — Featuring the Lakeside Players. 7:30 p.m. $11. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Nov. 2 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Mean Jake
Nov. 2 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover. Rock, blues.
Karaoke
Nov. 2 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Nov. 3
"The Mousetrap"
Nov. 3 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 2 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
“The Vagina Monologues”
Nov. 3 — Featuring the Lakeside Players. 2 p.m. $11. Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Nov. 3 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
UPCOMING
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
You have free articles remaining.
Films are shown in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms. Film dates and titles:
- Oct. 24-27 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018)
- Nov. 7-10 — "I Am Not a Witch" (Zambia, 2017)
- Nov. 14-17 — "Oh Lucy!" (Japan, 2017)
- Dec. 5-8 — The Guardians (France, 2017)
- Dec. 12-15 — "Breathless" (France, 1960)
- Jan. 23-26 — "The Death of Stalin" (United Kingdom, 2017)
- Feb. 6-9 — "Tanna" (Australia/Vanuatu, 2015)
- Feb. 20-23 — "Her Love Boils Bathwater" (Japan, 2016)
- March 5-8 — "Summer 1993" (Spain, 2017)
- March 19-22 — "The Divine Order" (Switzerland, 2017)
- April 2-5 — "Secret Ingredient" (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)
- April 16-19 — "The Party" (United Kingdom, 2017)
"Christmas Belles"
Nov. 8-9 — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $5, $4 ages 55 and older and grades 9-12, free grades 8 and lower. Call 262-637-6538 to reserve tickets.
Breakfast with the Authors
Nov. 9 — Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine. 8:30 a.m.-noon. $18. Featuring authors Roger Hinterhuer, Mel Miskimen and Richard Ratay. Go to rplfriends.org.
Ladies Night Out
Nov. 15 — Hosted by 40 Downtown Racine businesses. 4-8 p.m. Free, or $25 VIP ticket includes swag bag with products and gift cards valued at $40-$70, deals and giveaways. Tickets on sale Oct. 25, go to http://bit.ly/2MVu2Ub.
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Nov. 15-Dec. 8 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Fri., 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Call 262-632-6802 or go to overourheadplayers.org.
Carthage Christmas Festival
Dec. 6-8 — "Light and Life to All." 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. $10. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
OUT OF TOWN
Out of Town is a listing of events outside of Racine and Kenosha counties.
"Keep It!: Plucked From the Corpus of Joel Gersmann"
Through Nov. 2 — Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $20. Go to bstonline.org.
Autumn Craft Fair
Oct. 26 — MATC South Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $2, free ages 11 and younger. Sixty crafters and artisans, bake sale. Sponsored by the Franklin Lioness Club.
The Rave and Eagles Ballroom
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Concerts at 8 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Call Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000; The Rave box office, 414-342-7283.
- Oct. 26 — Bob Dylan. $55-330.
- Oct. 27 — Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly. $33-53.
- Nov. 2 — Melanie Martinez and Lauren Ruth Ward. $36-41.
- Nov. 7 — Maldita Vecindad. $30.
- Nov. 8 — DJ Pauly D. $27.50-125.
- Nov. 9 — King Calaway. $11.50.
- Nov. 10 — Atreyu. $25-99.
- Nov. 16 — Jeezy. $45.50-125.
- Nov. 30 — Static-X. $28.
- Dec. 7 — O.A.R. $42-52.
- Dec. 10 — Case the Elephant and Angels & Airwaves. $43-53.
- Dec. 18 — Eli Young Band. $25-99.
Autumn Craft Fair
Oct. 26 — MATC South Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. $2, free ages 11 and younger. Sixty crafters and artisans, bake sale. Sponsored by the Franklin Lioness Club.
Skylight Music Theatre
Oct. 26 — Kate Baldwin with Georgia Stitt. 7:30 p.m. $50. Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Call 414-291-7800.
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Go to ichc.net or call 414-345-8800.
- Oct. 26 — The Drowsy Lads.
- Dec. 13 — Rory Makem.
- Feb. 7 — Ye Vagabonds.
- March 7 — Socks in the Frying Pan.
- April 7 — Aoife Scott.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee. Go to ticketmaster.com.
- Oct. 31 — Tool.
- Nov. 3 — Celine Dion.
- Nov. 12 — The Chainsmokers.
- Dec. 27 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
- Feb. 8 — Brantley Gilbert.
- Feb. 24 — Chance the Rapper.
- March 11 — The Lumineers.
- April 11 — Dan + Shay.
Home for the Holidays Craft & Gift Fair
Nov. 2 — Lakepoint Church, S63 W13694 W. Janesville Road, Muskego. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hand-crafted items by local homeschooling families from the greater Milwaukee area.
"Nothing Up My Sleeve"
Nov. 2 — Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, Ill. 7 p.m. Vaudeville magic benefit. Tickets start at $20. Go to rauecenter.org or call 815-356-9212.
Milwaukee Rebels West Coast Swing Lessons
Nov. 3 — Delaware House, 2499 S. Delaware Ave., Bay View. 6:30-8:45 p.m. $12. No partner required. Go to milwaukeerebels.com.
Lake Geneva Beer & Spirits Festival
Nov. 16 — The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. 1-5 p.m. $60 for early admission, $45 for general admission. Ages 21 and older. Unlimited tastings from 35 Midwest craft breweries and distilleries, DJ Felix, photo booth, silent auction. Go to lakegenevabeerandspirits.com.
AREA ATTRACTIONS
Chinese Lantern Festival
Through Dec. 31 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. (last entry at 9 p.m.), 6-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (last entry at 10 p.m.). Closed Mondays, Oct. 28-Dec. 9; Nov. 28, and Dec. 23-25. Advance tickets $20 ages 16 and older, $15 seniors 62 and older, $12 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Tickets $5 more at the door. Go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.
Capelli’s Traxside Skating
637 S. Kane St., Burlington
Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tues., 5-9 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Skate rental, $2; speed skates, $4. Call 262-763-4410 or go to traxsideskating.com for weekly specials.
1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse
5 Mile Road and Highway 31, Caledonia
Tours, lessons and games. One-room 1888 schoolhouse restored for living history programs. Classroom sessions are arranged through schools. Call 262-636-3926.
Green Meadows Petting Farm
33603 High Drive, Waterford
Through Oct. 31 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. (last admittance at 2 p.m.). Pony rides, cow milking, hayrides, goats, baby ducks and chicks, kittens, picnic area, food and beverages available. $14, $12 seniors, free ages 1 and younger; yearly pass, $42 per person. Call 262-534-2891 or go to greenmeadowsfarmwi.com.
Horse-drawn Wagon Rides
Ongoing — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. Teams of Haflinger horses pull sleighs/wagons. Fees are $75 for up to four people, $10 for each additional person. Includes hot beverage, campfire and s'mores. Call 262-884-7100.
Four T Acres
8969 Fishman Road, Burlington
Small family farm that raises Scottish Highland cattle (long-haired and long-horned). To arrange a visit, call 262-539-2725.
Golden Rondelle Theater
1525 Howe St., Racine
Films shown include: “Carnauba: A Son's Memoir," & “To Be Alive." For reservations, call 262-260-2154 or go to scjohnson.com/visit.
IcePlex
9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie
Ice arena with two NHL-sized rinks.
Call 262-925-6755 or go to recplexonline.com for open skate times. $8, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.
Pringle Nature Center
9800 160th Ave., Bristol
The nature center is located within the 197-acre Bristol Woods County Park. Within the woods are four miles of trails that are used for bird and wildlife observation, nature education walks, hiking and cross-country skiing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Call 262-857-8008.
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main St., Racine
Hours through Oct. 31 — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (last admission at 3:30 p.m.). $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 3-15, $4 military with ID, free ages 2 and younger. No pets allowed. Call 262-636-9189 or go to racinezoo.org.
River Bend Nature Center
3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia
Trails open daily from dawn to dusk (no admission fee). Educational programs, equipment rental and facility rental available. Call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
SC Johnson Tours
Tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Administration Building and Research Tower. Featuring the restored 1940s penthouse office of H.F. Johnson Jr. and Fortaleza Hall which houses the SC Johnson Gallery: At Home With Frank Lloyd Wright, a Wright library and gift shop. For reservations, go to scjohnson.com/visit or call 262-260-2154.
Wind Point Lighthouse
4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Standing 108 feet, this 1880 lighthouse is one of the oldest and tallest currently active on the Great Lakes. Grounds open from sunrise to sunset every day. For tours or more information, call 262-639-3777 or go to windpointlighthouse.org.
Wingspread
33 E. 4 Mile Road, Wind Point
Built in 1938 by Frank Lloyd Wright, Wingspread is now an international conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation. Tours available 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., noon-2:30 p.m. Sun. To make a reservation, send email to tour@johnsonfdn.org or call the tour office at 262-681-3353.
Out of Town Area Attractions
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners
Hours through Oct. 31 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $7.50, $5.50 ages 6-17, $5 students with ID. Call 414-525-5600 or go to county.milwaukee.gov/BoernerBotanicalGard10113.htm.
Six Flags Great America
Through Nov. 3 — Fright Fest. Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee at Grand Avenue East Exit (Route 132), Gurnee, Ill. Admission fees: $77.99 adults, $57.99 children 48 inches and under, free children 2 and younger. Season passes available. Parking, $26. Discounts on the Web, sixflags.com/greatAmerica/tickets or call 847-249-4636.
Brookfield Zoo
3300 Golf Road (First Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, Ill.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $21.95, $15.95 senior citizens 65 and older and children ages 3-11, free children 2 and younger. Additional fees for Butterflies, The Carousel, Dolphins in Action, Hamill Family Play Zoo, Hamill Family Wild Encounters and Motor Safari. Discount passes available. Parking, $14 for cars; $20 buses. Call 708-688-8000 or go to czs.org.
Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium
Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee. $9, $7 seniors and students, $6 children ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Call 414-319-4629 or go to mpm.edu for daily show times.
John G. Shedd Aquarium
1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Open exhibits — “Wild Reef Exhibit” featuring more than 8,000 aquatic animals representing more than 650 species, 90,000-gallon Caribbean Reef and “Amazon Rising: Seasons of the River” permanent exhibit. 4-D Special FX Theater — “Shark: A 4-D Experience,” “Sea Monsters 4-D: A Prehistoric Adventure,” and “Splash and Bubbles: 4-D Undersea Adventure.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $28.95, $25.95 seniors, $19.95 children ages 3-11 for all access pass to aquarium, exhibits and oceanarium. Other ticket packages available. Tickets available in advance through Ticketmaster, 312-559-0200.
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. $13 adults, $11.50 seniors ages 60 and older, $10 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Additional fees for Sea Lion Show, sky safari, safari train, zoomobile, animal rides and carousel. Parking, $12; buses, $16. Go to milwaukeezoo.org.
Pettit National Ice Center
500 S. 84th St. (Interstate 94 and 84th Street), West Allis
Open skate — Call 414-266-0100 or go to thepettit.com for public skate times. Admission $7.50, $6.50 ages 13-18, $5.50 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.50.
ART & MUSEUMS
Artists Gallery
401 Main St., Racine
Through Oct. 31 — "Natures Designs Enhanced on the Lathe" by woodturner Harold Solberg. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free.
Carthage College H.F. Johnson Art Gallery
2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha
Oct. 30-Dec. 14 — "The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition." Opening reception Oct. 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6-8 p.m. Thurs., 1-4 p.m. Sat. Free.
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Through Nov. 16 — "RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2019"; "Get the Picture: The Arthur P. Haas Wisconsin Photography Collection." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Free admission. Call 262-636-9177.
Gallery on 16th
1405 16th St., Racine
Through Oct. 31 — "Fall 2019 Members Exhibition." Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs. and by appointment; call 262-637-3958. Free.
Kenosha Creative Space
624 57th St., Kenosha
Through Nov. 2 — "Wisconsin Prints." Reception Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m., for artists and scholarship recipients, featuring live music by Hub New Music. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and by appt., call 262-945-9411. Free.
Kenosha History Center
220 51st Place, Kenosha
Through Oct. 31 — "The Origins of Ship Models." Through Fall 2020 — "Public Freedom/Private Space." Ongoing — "Simmons Manufacturing Co."; “To Preserve the Past to Teach the Future”; "My Memorabilia"; "Extra Innings: Unique Kenosha Baseball Stories"; and "Children's Hands On." Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission, donations accepted. Call 262-654-5770.
Kenosha Public Museum
5500 First Ave., Kenosha
Oct. 26 — Day of the Dead Celebration, 1-4 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Regional Mexicano performance, Spanish tours, hands-on children's activities, Mexican games, traditional offrendas on display. Through Oct. 27 — “Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy.” Through Jan. 12 — “The History of Mystery.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4140 or go to kenoshapublicmuseum.org.
Racine Art Museum
441 Main St., Racine
Through Jan. 5 — "Objects Redux: 50 Years After Objects: USA Defined American Craft." Through Jan. 26 — "Objects Redux: Clay, Glass, and Metal, 1960-1985." Through July 26 — "It's Like Poetry: Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM." Oct. 20-Feb. 2 — "Objects Redux: Studio Craft in Context, 1960-1985"; "Objects Redux: Small-Scale Studio Craft of the 1950s and 1960s."
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Closed federal holidays. $7; $5 youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors age 62 and older; free children 11 and younger, members and to all on the first Friday of the month. Call 262-638-8300.
Racine Heritage Museum
701 Main St., Racine
Through Oct. 31 — "Blessings to Blenders," featuring work of Alphonso Iannelli. Permanent Exhibits — “An Amazing Journey, the Life and Legacy of Astronaut Laurel Clark”; “The Mitchell Motor Co.” “Racine Belles: Our Hometown Heroes”; “Racine County: Factory for the World”; "Racine County Sports Hall of Fame"; "Racine Raiders: Our Hometown Team"; “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; and exhibits on Racine County’s inventors, innovators and manufacturers. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sun. Archive hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., and by appointment. Free admission. Donations welcome. Call 262-636-3926.
Southport Lighthouse Station Museum & Tours
Simmons Island, 5117 Fourth Ave., Kenosha
Through Oct. 31 — "The Origins of Ship Models." Exhibits document Kenosha harbor history, complete with information on its lighthouse keepers, shipping and commercial fishing history. A chart desk for nautical charts and maps displays historical harbor maps that date back to 1839. Donations accepted. Tower climb fees: $10 adults, $5 children. Hours through Oct. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.
Spectrum Gallery
DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine (east side)
Through Nov. 10 — "Just Racine, Cyanotypes" by Tom Simonson. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and by appointment, call 262-634-4345. Free.
UW-Parkside Art Galleries
900 Wood Road, Somers
Through Oct. 23 — "Postcards from Italy." Through Oct. 25 — "Triple Double: Artists Using Sport to Influence Culture." Through Nov. 15 — "Kristen Bartel: Landscapes." Nov. 1-14 — "Art Party." Nov. 5-Jan. 24 — "Esther Pearl Watson: Dream Believer"; "Kevin Miyazaki: Kuroshio." Nov. 20-23 — "AIGA Parkside Pop Up Shop." Nov. 20-Dec. 17 — "Deanna Antony: What Remains." Nov. 27-Dec. 13 — "Faculty Juried Exhibition."
Art galleries are located in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. or by appt., call 262-595-2342 or 262-595-2564.
Vaulted Malt Brewery
1322 Washington Ave., Racine
Through Nov. 10 — "OPTICS, an Environmental Art Exhibition and Symposium." Symposium and opening reception Nov. 2, 1-3 p.m.
Out of Town Art & Museums
Art Institute of Chicago
111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
Through Nov. 10 — “Expressive Ink: Paintings by Yang Yanping and Zeng Shanqing.” Through Dec. 8 – “One Hundred Views of Tokyo: Message to the 21st Century.” Through Jan. 5 — “Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow.” Through Jan. 19 — “In a Cloud, in a Wall, in a chair: Six Modernists in Mexico at Midcentury”; “Photography & Folk Art: Looking for America in the 1930s”; “Rubens, Rembrandt, and Drawing in the Golden Age.” Through Feb. 17 — “Weaving Beyond the Bauhaus.” Through March 8 — “The Impressionist Pastel.” Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. Admission: $25; $19 children ages 14 & older, students and seniors; free ages 13 and younger. Call 312-575-8000 for tickets.
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
929 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
Ongoing exhibits — “Kohl’s Healthy Kids: It’s Your Move,” “Let’s Play Railway,” “Pocket Park,” "Velocity," and “World Headquarters.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $7 seniors 55 and older, free ages 1 and younger. Call 414-390-5437 or go to bbcmkids.org.
The Field Museum
1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — "The Crown Family PlayLab"; "Pawnee Earth Lodge"; "Restoring Earth"; "Evolving Planet"; "Sue the T. Rex"; "Inside Ancient Egypt"; "The Ancient Americas"; "The Tsavo Lions"; "Hall of Jades"; "Maori Meeting House, Ruatepupuke II"; "Pacific Spirits"; "Grainger Hall of Gems"; "Traveling the Pacific"; "Africa"; "DNA Discovery Center"; "McDonald’s Fossil Prep Lab"; "Gidwitz Hall of Birds." Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Last admission at 4 p.m. $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 ages 3-11. Call 312-922-9410 or go to fieldmuseum.org.
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee
Through Nov. 17 — “Petite Posters: Jules Chéret and Le Courrier francais.” Through Feb. 9 — “Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking.” Through March 1 — “Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts”; “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time.” Through June 7 — “The Bauhaus, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, and Milwaukee.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19, $17 students and seniors, free ages 12 and younger; free to all first Thursday of month. Call 414-224-3200 or go to mam.org
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee
Permanent exhibits — "Crossroads of Civilization"; “Wisconsin Archaeology: Pieces of the Puzzle”; “The Hebior Mammoth”; “Meadows in the Sky: The Green Roof”; “Puelicher Butterfly Wing”; “The Third Planet”; “Streets of Old Milwaukee”; “Africa”; “Asia”; “Europe”; “The Arctic”; “South and Middle America”; “Pacific Islands”; “Costa Rican Rainforest.” Museum hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $15 adults, $11 children ages 3-12 and seniors 60 and older, free children 2 and younger. Go to mpm.edu or call the 24-hour event line at 888-700-9069.
Museum of Contemporary Art
220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago
Through Oct. 27 — “Prisoner of Love.” Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues. & Fri.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., Sat.-Sun. $15 adults, $8 students and senior citizens, free children ages 18 and younger. Call 312-280-2660.
Museum of Science and Industry
57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — “Coal Mine”; “Extreme Ice”; “Future Energy Chicago”; “All Aboard the Silver Streak: Pioneer Zephyr”; “Turn Back the Clock”; “Earth Revealed”; “Imagining the Museum”; “You! The Experience”; "Farm Tech"; “Fast Forward...Inventing the Future”; “ToyMaker 3000: An Adventure in Automation”; "The Art of the Bicycle"; “The Great Train Story”; “Genetics and the Baby Chick Hatchery”; "Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze"; “Henry Crown Space Center”; “The Idea Factory”; “The U-505 Submarine” (additional $5 for tour); "Science Storms"; “Ships through the Ages”; “Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle”; “Transportation Gallery”; “Swiss Jolly Ball”; “Yesterday’s Main Street”; “Whispering Gallery.”
There are additional fees for some exhibits.
Museum hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. $18, $11 ages 3-11. Parking, $22. Call 773-684-1414 or go to msichicago.org for tickets.
Tory Folliard Gallery
233 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
Through Nov. 23 — “Mythic Menageries.” Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Call 414-273-7311.
The Warehouse
1635 W. St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee
Through Dec. 13 — "Jan Serr: A Painter's Photographs of India." Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., or by appt.
Wisconsin Historical Museum
30 N. Carroll St., Madison
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. $5, $3 children or $10 per family. Call 608-264-6555 or go to wisconsinhistoricalmuseum.org.
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to wiquiltmuseum.com or call 262-546-0300.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum
75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc
Explore the nation’s most completely restored World War II submarine, stroll the streets of a 19th century shipbuilding town, sail a boat down a river and more. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $12, $10 children ages 6-15, free children ages 5 and younger. Call 866-724-2356 or go to wisconsinmaritime.org.