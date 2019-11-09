Calendar 102419

Through Nov. 10 — “Expressive Ink: Paintings by Yang Yanping and Zeng Shanqing.” Through Dec. 8 – “One Hundred Views of Tokyo: Message to the 21st Century.” Through Jan. 5 — “Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow.” Through Jan. 19 — “In a Cloud, in a Wall, in a chair: Six Modernists in Mexico at Midcentury”; “Photography & Folk Art: Looking for America in the 1930s”; “Rubens, Rembrandt, and Drawing in the Golden Age.” Through Feb. 17 — “Weaving Beyond the Bauhaus.” Through March 8 — “The Impressionist Pastel.” Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. Admission: $25; $19 children ages 14 & older, students and seniors; free ages 13 and younger. Call 312-575-8000 for tickets.