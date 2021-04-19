HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Tuesday
Boys soccer — Park at Case, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys soccer — Case at West Allis Hale, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys soccer — Milwaukee Messmer at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.; Janesville Craig at Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.; Williams Bay at Racine Lutheran, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3 p.m.
Friday
Football — Park at Case, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7 p.m.