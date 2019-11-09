Calendar 101719

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Oct. 18 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwp.edu/therita.

UW-Parkside Noon Concert Series

Oct. 18 — Featuring Maxwell Street Klezmer Band Trio (European folk music). Noon-1 p.m. Free. Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.

Murder Mystery Benefit

Oct. 18 — Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 6-9:30 p.m. $65. Dinner, solve a case with fellow detectives. Dress in attire for a 1920s mafia wedding or traditional wedding attire. Proceeds benefit advocacy programs and law enforcement operations to recover human trafficking victims. Go to fighttoendexploitation.org/our-events.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Gala

Oct. 18 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6-9:30 p.m. $40. The gala features art, live music by J.J. Tunes, live and silent auctions and raffles. Local artists will be display their work and some art will be available for purchase. Wine, beer and specialty soda will be sold. Proceeds benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people with mental illness. For tickets, call 262-636-9393 or go to racineclubhouse.org.

Abandoned Haunted House Complex

Oct. 18 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to http://abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.

David Seebach’s Halloween Edition of "Illusions in the Night"

Oct. 18 — Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St., Kenosha. 7 p.m. $15 reserve, $10 general admission, free ages 13 and younger with paid adult. Go to hap2it.com or call 800-838-3006.

Folk Dancing