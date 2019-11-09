Calendar 101719

Thursday, Oct. 17
Beginner Swing Dance
Oct. 17 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7. Registration required, go to markandann.com.
Ope-toberfest: The Best of Wisconsin
Oct. 17 — Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St., Racine. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $17 in advance, $20 at door (includes food and cash bar). For ages 21 and older. Attendees can join Visioning a Greater Racine's GenNext WAVE Team and Mike Champeau of Racine International Folk Dancers for a night of dancing, card and cornhole games, culture.
Line Dancing
Oct. 17 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
"Nevermore — The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe"
Oct. 17 — Featuring The Haylofters. 7:30 p.m. $18. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. Tickets at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
Open Mic Night
Oct. 17 — McAuliffe's on the Square, 213 Sixth St., Racine. 8-11 p.m. No cover.
DJ Cowboy Karaoke
Oct. 17 — Marci's on Main, 236 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Oct. 17 — Joey's on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Team Trivia
Oct. 17 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m.
Team Trivia
Oct. 17 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Oct. 18 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwp.edu/therita.
UW-Parkside Noon Concert Series
Oct. 18 — Featuring Maxwell Street Klezmer Band Trio (European folk music). Noon-1 p.m. Free. Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
Murder Mystery Benefit
Oct. 18 — Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 6-9:30 p.m. $65. Dinner, solve a case with fellow detectives. Dress in attire for a 1920s mafia wedding or traditional wedding attire. Proceeds benefit advocacy programs and law enforcement operations to recover human trafficking victims. Go to fighttoendexploitation.org/our-events.
Racine Friendship Clubhouse Gala
Oct. 18 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 6-9:30 p.m. $40. The gala features art, live music by J.J. Tunes, live and silent auctions and raffles. Local artists will be display their work and some art will be available for purchase. Wine, beer and specialty soda will be sold. Proceeds benefit Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people with mental illness. For tickets, call 262-636-9393 or go to racineclubhouse.org.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 18 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to http://abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
David Seebach’s Halloween Edition of "Illusions in the Night"
Oct. 18 — Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St., Kenosha. 7 p.m. $15 reserve, $10 general admission, free ages 13 and younger with paid adult. Go to hap2it.com or call 800-838-3006.
Folk Dancing
Oct. 18 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Haunted Hayride
Oct. 18 — Presented by Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Wheatland. 7-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5 in advance, $7 at the door, free ages 2 and younger. Hayride through camp with spooky display areas, stop at dining hall for concessions, haunted fort to tour. Advance Tickets must be ordered no later than the Thursday in advance. Email Gina Hannemann at gina.hannemann@scouting.org or call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 18 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
"Nevermore — The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe"
Oct. 18 — Featuring The Haylofters. 7:30 p.m. $18. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. Tickets at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
Live Music by Holly Pisors
Oct 18 — Waterford Public Library, 101 N River St., Waterford. 4-5 p.m. Free. Classical American and Spanish piano music.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Oct. 18 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by Kyle Young
Oct. 18 – Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Funk.
Live Music by Rokken Dokken
Oct. 18 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. $5. Dokken tribute band.
Live Music by Pat McCurdy
Oct. 18 — Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $5. Musical comedy.
Karaoke
Oct. 18 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Oct. 18 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Oct. 19 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $5, free ages 9 and younger. Judged quilt completion, demonstrations/bed turning, boutique of handmade gift items, small quilt silent auction for a local charity, Vendor Mall, concessions.
Holiday Craft Fair & Bake Sale
Oct. 19 — Faith Lutheran Church, 8500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant (Concordia School gym). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Lunch served, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Home canned and baked goods, crafts, Christian Book counter with holiday cards and gifts, outside vendor/craft booths including wood crafts/cutting boards, bags and totes, dishcloths, hand towels, doll clothes. Sponsored by the Christian Service League to support mission projects.
Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest & Best of the Midwest Barbecue Cook-Off
Oct. 19 — Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Pumpkin Chuckin competition, music, pumpkin launching ($4 per launch), Best of the Midwest Barbecue Cook-Off Competition with people's choice barbecue tasting, Little Sprouts Kids Zone, helicopter rides, vendors, food, seasonal beers, Battle of the Bars, potato gun challenge, free hayrides, barrel rides, carnival rides, petting zoo, treasure hunt, kids costume contest and parade. Go to pumpkinchuckinfest.com.
70th Anniversary Celebration & Fall Festival
Oct. 19 — O & H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Featuring live music by Weird Science, pumpkin tic tac toe, cornhole ring toss, cookie decorating, face painting, pizza, mascot meet and greets, photo opportunities, bakery samples. The bakery will unveil an extra-large kringle in the shape of a 70.
Horlick Field 100th Birthday Celebration
Oct. 19 — Horlick Field, 1648 N. Memorial Drive, Racine. 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Free. World War II Girls Baseball Living History League exhibition game, Angels Youth Football Association football games, rock climbing wall, football toss challenge, historical information tents, Racine Raiders raffle, concessions, "A League of Their Own" Movie in the Park, "A Team of Their Own: The All American Girls Professional Baseball League" documentary.
Fall Family Fun Fest
Oct. 19 — Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 1-4 p.m. Free. Art activities indoors and outdoors, scavenger hunt, mini pumpkin patch, Halloween costume contest and parade. Belle Ensemble will give a pop-up preview of their upcoming performance, "Monsters and Meanies."
Missions: Possible Fall Fundraiser
Oct. 19 — Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington. 5:30 p.m. $40 or $300 for table of eight. Gourmet dinner, cash bar, DJ Bob Welninski, live and silent auctions, raffle, raffle baskets. Advance tickets at Plymouth Church, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington.
"Words of Winder, Wit and Wisdom" Concert
Oct. 19 — Featuring the Choral Arts Society. 7 p.m.; pre-concert poetry at 6:15 p.m. Advance tickets, $15, $12 seniors; $2 more at the door; students, $5. First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Go to choralartsonline.org or call 262-634-3250.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 19 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to http://abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
Haunted Hayride
Oct. 19 — Presented by Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Wheatland. 7-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5 in advance, $7 at the door, free ages 2 and younger. Hayride through camp with spooky display areas, stop at dining hall for concessions, haunted fort to tour. Advance Tickets must be ordered by the Thursday in advance. Email Gina Hannemann at gina.hannemann@scouting.org or call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Oct. 19 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwp.edu/therita.
UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra Concert
Oct. 19 — Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. $10, $5 students and seniors. Go to uwp.edu/therita.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 19 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
"Nevermore — The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe"
Oct. 19 — Featuring The Haylofters. 7:30 p.m. $18. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. Tickets at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
Burlington Jaycees: Boos & Brews Costume Party
Oct. 19 — Buck Trail Archery Club, 32622 Yahnke Road, Burlington. 7:30 p.m.-midnight. $5 (21 and older). Live music by Revival. Prizes awarded for best individual costume and best partner/group costume.
Family Power Music Concert
Oct. 19 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. $10 (includes craft drink). Featuring live music by Brent Mitchell (variety), Zetsumetsu (post-techno electronic) and Nick Ramsey & The Family (poetic funk).
Live Music by Powerman 5000, Hed PE and Adema
Oct. 19 — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 7 p.m. $20. Metal.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Oct. 19 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Jess Piano — A Piano Bar Experience
Oct. 19 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Live Music by Grooveline
Oct. 19 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m.-midnight. $20 in advance at Route 20, $25 at the door. Rhythm and blues. A portion of proceeds benefit Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association.
Live Music by Romeo’s Charm
Oct. 19 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. No cover. Rock and pop covers.
Live Music by OTIS
Oct. 19 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. $5. Rock.
Karaoke
Oct. 19 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show
Oct. 20 — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5, free ages 9 and younger. Judged quilt completion, demonstrations/bed turning, boutique of handmade gift items, small quilt silent auction for a local charity, Vendor Mall, concessions.
Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest & Best of the Midwest BBQ Cook-Off
Oct. 20 — Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Featuring the Great Pumpkin Bake-Off, rib cooking demonstrations, Pie Eating Contest, Little Sprouts Kids Zone.
Kenosha ArtMarket
Oct. 20 — Union Park, 4600 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Featuring art for sale by area artists and live music.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Oct. 20 — UW-Parkside Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha. 2 p.m. $18, $14 seniors, $10 students. Go to uwp.edu/therita.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 20 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 2 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
"Nevermore — The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe"
Oct. 20 — Featuring The Haylofters. 2 p.m. $18. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. Tickets at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 20 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-10 p.m. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to http://abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Oct. 20 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Monday, Oct. 21
Line Dance with Norm
Oct. 21 — Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., Kenosha. 9-10:30 a.m.; beginner class, 10:35-11:35 a.m. $5. Call 262-930-2698 or go to dancewithnorm.com.
Stepping Lessons
Oct. 21 — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., Racine. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Chicago-style ballroom dancing.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble Concert
Oct. 22 — Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7 p.m. $10, $5 students and seniors. Go to uwp.edu/therita.
Live Music by Jim Yorgan Sextet
Oct. 22 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Wine Tasting Fundraiser
Oct. 23 — Liar's Club Bar, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6-8 p.m. $25 (ages 21 and older). Jen Grimme with Wines for Humanity will share her knowledge of wines. Featuring wine tasting, catered appetizers, drawings and raffles. For tickets, go to squareup.com/store/burlington-music-matters. Proceeds go to Burlington Music Matters Inc.
Mark Paffrath Acoustic Open Mic
Oct. 23 — Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Oct. 23 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Three Roads Trivia with Benn
Oct. 23 — Mario's Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2322 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
Trivia with Spencer
Oct. 23 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8-9:30 p.m. Free.
Karaoke
Oct. 23 — Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Oct. 24 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7. Registration required, go to markandann.com.
Line Dancing
Oct. 24 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 24 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 7:30 p.m. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside’s Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
Comedy Showcase
Oct. 24 — Featuring Chris Barnes and Geoff LaFleur. Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8-10 p.m. $5. Go to rte20.com.
Open Mic Night
Oct. 24 — McAuliffe's on the Square, 213 Sixth St., Racine. 8-11 p.m. No cover.
DJ Cowboy Karaoke
Oct. 24 — Marci's on Main, 236 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Oct. 24 — Joey's on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Team Trivia
Oct. 24 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m.
Team Trivia
Oct. 24 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
UW-Parkside Noon Concert Series
Oct. 25 — Featuring Parkside Choirs. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
Halloween Haunted House
Oct. 25 — Presented by Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine. 2-4 p.m Free. For youth in grades K-8. Nonperishable food items will be collected for a local food bank as part of Make a Difference Day.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 25 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
Folk Dancing
Oct. 25 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Haunted Hayride
Oct. 25 — Presented by Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Wheatland. 7-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5 in advance, $7 at the door, free ages 2 and younger. Hayride through camp with spooky display areas, stop at dining hall for concessions, haunted fort to tour. Advance Tickets must be ordered no later than the Thursday in advance. Email Gina Hannemann at gina.hannemann@scouting.org or call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 25 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 25 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 7:30 p.m. Admission by season subscription. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
"Body Awareness"
Oct. 25 — Studio Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
Ghost Hunting II
Oct. 25 — Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., Kenosha. 9-11 p.m. $20. For ages 18 and older. Hear spooky stories of strange happenings in the historic building, explore possible evidence of the paranormal captured by real life ghost hunters and investigate the museum. Go to museums.kenosha.org.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Oct. 25 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by Jake Williams
Oct. 25 — Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. Classics.
Karaoke
Oct. 25 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Oct. 25 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free with zoo admission: $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 15 and younger, $4 military with ID, free ages 2 and younger. Trick-or-treating throughout zoo, trick-or-treat "knock-knock" doors, create your own edible snacktivities, make spooky crafts, meet animals and enjoy haunted surprises.
Fall Craft & Vendor Fair
Oct. 26 — Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., Kenosha. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafters, vendors, raffles, bake sale, food for sale. Presented by the Riverport Chorus to raise funds for the Diva Quest Scholarship Competition. Go to riverportchorus.org for scholarship details.
Autumn Craft Fair
Oct. 26 — MATC South Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $2, free ages 11 and younger. Sixty crafters and artisans, bake sale. Sponsored by the Franklin Lioness Club.
Spooky City
Oct. 26 — Downtown Burlington. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treating at Downtown businesses (11 a.m.-noon). Kickoff party at 9:30 a.m. at Greenwoods Bank, free tractor hayrides that circle the downtown area beginning at 10 a.m., Costume Parade at 10:30 a.m. at Wehmhoff Square, street entertainment, family movie at Plaza Theater, Facebook photo contest.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 26 — Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., Racine. 1-3 p.m. Free. Trick-or-treating from car trunks, cookie decorating, cider.
Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Oct. 26 — Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., Kenosha. 1-4 p.m. Free. Ballet Folklorico Regional Mexicano performance, Spanish tours, hands-on children's activities, Mexican games, traditional offrendas on display, help create identity mural celebrating culture of Kenosha.
Fall Festival
Oct. 26 — Immanuel Baptist Church, 1400 Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant. 3-6 p.m. Free. Carnival games, trick-or-treat, face painting and food.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 26 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 5 and 8 p.m. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 26 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
Haunted Hayride
Oct. 26 — Presented by Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Wheatland. 7-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5 in advance, $7 at the door, free ages 2 and younger. Hayride through camp with spooky display areas, stop at dining hall for concessions, haunted fort to tour. Advance Tickets must be ordered by the Thursday in advance. Email Gina Hannemann at gina.hannemann@scouting.org or call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 26 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
"The Chopin Journey" Concert
Oct. 26 — Featuring Prof. Wael Farouk performing solo piano music by Frederic Chopin. 7:30 p.m. Free. A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.
"Body Awareness"
Oct. 26 — Studio Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 7:30 p.m. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
Trolloween
Oct. 26 — Annual Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl in Downtown Racine and the vicinity. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St. (must have wristband to enter contest). Free food served at midnight at Main Hub. Participants can purchase wristbands on the bus or at Main Hub. Participating taverns are: Blue Rock Lounge, Booster’s Buoy, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Maxine’s, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Michigan’s Pub, The Nash, Pepi’s and Pub on Wisconsin.
Hallowatha IX with Live Music by Weird Science
Oct. 26 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $5. ’80s party dance music. Costume contest at midnight with prizes for first through third place.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Oct. 26 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Jinjer with The Browning, Sumo Cyco, El Famous and H1Z1
Oct. 26 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 7 p.m.-midnight. $15-$125. Go to rte20.com.
Karaoke
Oct. 26 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Oct. 27
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Oct. 27 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018). 2 and 5 p.m. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and senior citizens. UW-Parkside’s Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms or call 262-595-2307.
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 27 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 2 p.m. $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
"Body Awareness"
Oct. 27 — Studio Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. 3 p.m. $14, $10 seniors 55 and older, $8 students with ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
African Children's Choir Concert
Oct. 27 — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia. 6 p.m. Free (donations accepted). Featuring children performing African songs and dances.
Abandoned Haunted House Complex
Oct. 27 — Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-10 p.m. Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10. Go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com or call 262-886-1182.
Packers Tailgate with LeRoy Butler
Oct. 27 — Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. $10. Game shown on 14-foot indoor viewing screen, silent auction and 50/50 raffles. The $10 admission fee includes two raffle tickets to win tickets to the Packers vs. Bears game Dec. 15. Proceeds benefit Cops 'N Kids Reading Center.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Oct. 27 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
UPCOMING
"The Mousetrap"
Oct. 18-Nov. 3 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 31 (discounted rate). $18, $16 seniors 62 and older, $13 ages 21 and younger. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
Hallowine
Oct. 30 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $40 (ages 21 and older). Sample 20 wines (includes glass), hors d'oeuvres and view Chinese Lantern Festival. Ticket sales close at noon Oct. 28. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Southside Trolloween
Nov. 2 — Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl on the southside of Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. (must have wristband to enter contest). Free food at midnight at Teezers. Participants can purchase wristbands at these participating taverns: The Boiler Room, Buckets Pub, Cham-Tap, Dickie's Bar, Doobie’s Beer Joint, Dunk's, Joey's on Lathrop, Joey's on Taylor, La Esquina Cantina, Mario’s Italian Sports Bar, McAuliffe's Pub, Paul’s Pub, Russ's Tap, Scores Sports Bar & Grill, TBG’s Bar & Grill and Teezers Bar & Grill.
UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series
Films are shown in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road, Somers. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. Admission by season subscription only. $28, $26 students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms. Film dates and titles:
- Oct. 24-27 — "The Guilty" (Denmark, 2018)
- Nov. 7-10 — "I Am Not a Witch" (Zambia, 2017)
- Nov. 14-17 — "Oh Lucy!" (Japan, 2017)
- Dec. 5-8 — The Guardians (France, 2017)
- Dec. 12-15 — "Breathless" (France, 1960)
- Jan. 23-26 — "The Death of Stalin" (United Kingdom, 2017)
- Feb. 6-9 — "Tanna" (Australia/Vanuatu, 2015)
- Feb. 20-23 — "Her Love Boils Bathwater" (Japan, 2016)
- March 5-8 — "Summer 1993" (Spain, 2017)
- March 19-22 — "The Divine Order" (Switzerland, 2017)
- April 2-5 — "Secret Ingredient" (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017)
- April 16-19 — "The Party" (United Kingdom, 2017)
Breakfast with the Authors
Nov. 9 — Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Racine. 8:30 a.m.-noon. $18. Featuring authors Roger Hinterhuer, Mel Miskimen and Richard Ratay. Go to rplfriends.org.
"KRINGLE... The Musical? Part II: West of the I Side Story!"
Nov. 15-Dec. 8 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Fri., 5 & 8 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Call 262-632-6802 or go to www.overourheadplayers.org.
Carthage Christmas Festival
Dec. 6-8 — "Light and Life to All." 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. $10. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
OUT OF TOWN
Out of Town is a listing of events outside of Racine and Kenosha counties.
"Keep It!: Plucked From the Corpus of Joel Gersmann"
Through Nov. 2 — Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $20. Go to bstonline.org.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee. Go to ticketmaster.com.
- Oct. 18 — Miranda Lambert.
- Oct. 19 — Elton John.
- Oct. 31 — Tool.
- Nov. 3 — Celine Dion.
- Nov. 12 — The Chainsmokers.
- Dec. 27 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
- Feb. 8 — Brantley Gilbert.
- Feb. 24 — Chance the Rapper.
- March 11 — The Lumineers.
- April 11 — Dan + Shay.
NNL Model and Toy Show
Oct. 19 — Johnstown Community Center, 9937 E. Highway A, Johnstown. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 general admission, $10 model entry and admission. Model show, swap meet, 50/50 raffles, food.
Master Singers of Milwaukee Concert
Oct. 19-20 — "The Great Cathedrals." $20, $18 seniors 62 and older, $10 ages 13-21 with ID, free ages 12 and younger. Oct. 19 concert at 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Cathedral, 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee. Oct. 20 concert at 4 p.m. at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St., Milwaukee. Go to mastersingersofmilwaukee.org.
Milwaukee Rebels West Coast Swing Lessons
Oct. 20, 27 — Delaware House, 2499 S. Delaware Ave., Bay View. 6:30-8:45 p.m. $12. No partner required. Go to milwaukeerebels.com.
The Rave and Eagles Ballroom
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Concerts at 8 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Call Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000; The Rave box office, 414-342-7283.
- Oct. 26 — Bob Dylan. $55-$129.50.
- Oct. 27 — Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly. $43-$249.
- Nov. 16 — Jeezy. $45.50-125.
- Nov. 30 — Static-X. $28.
- Dec. 7 — O.A.R. $42-52.
- Dec. 10 — Case the Elephant and Angels & Airwaves. $43-53.
- Dec. 18 — Eli Young Band. $25-99.
Autumn Craft Fair
You have free articles remaining.
Oct. 26 — MATC South Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. $2, free ages 11 and younger. Sixty crafters and artisans, bake sale. Sponsored by the Franklin Lioness Club.
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Go to ichc.net or call 414-345-8800.
- Oct. 26 — The Drowsy Lads.
- Dec. 13 — Rory Makem.
- Feb. 7 — Ye Vagabonds.
- March 7 — Socks in the Frying Pan.
- April 7 — Aoife Scott.
"Nothing Up My Sleeve"
Nov. 2 — Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, Ill. 7 p.m. Vaudeville magic benefit. Tickets start at $20. Go to rauecenter.org or call 815-356-9212.
Lake Geneva Beer & Spirits Festival
Nov. 16 — The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. 1-5 p.m. $60 for early admission, $45 for general admission. Ages 21 and older. Unlimited tastings from 35 Midwest craft breweries and distilleries, DJ Felix, photo booth, silent auction. Go to lakegenevabeerandspirits.com.
AREA ATTRACTIONS
Chinese Lantern Festival
Through Dec. 31 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. (last entry at 9 p.m.), 6-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (last entry at 10 p.m.). Closed Mondays, Oct. 28-Dec. 9; Nov. 28, and Dec. 23-25. Advance tickets $20 ages 16 and older, $15 seniors 62 and older, $12 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Tickets $5 more at the door. Go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.
Capelli’s Traxside Skating
637 S. Kane St., Burlington
Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tues., 5-9 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Skate rental, $2; speed skates, $4. Call 262-763-4410 or go to traxsideskating.com for weekly specials.
1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse
5 Mile Road and Highway 31, Caledonia
Tours, lessons and games. One-room 1888 schoolhouse restored for living history programs. Classroom sessions are arranged through schools. Call 262-636-3926.
Green Meadows Petting Farm
33603 High Drive, Waterford
Through Oct. 31 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. (last admittance at 2 p.m.). Pony rides, cow milking, hayrides, goats, baby ducks and chicks, kittens, picnic area, food and beverages available. $14, $12 seniors, free ages 1 and younger; yearly pass, $42 per person. Call 262-534-2891 or go to greenmeadowsfarmwi.com.
Horse-drawn Wagon Rides
Ongoing — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. Teams of Haflinger horses pull sleighs/wagons. Fees are $75 for up to four people, $10 for each additional person. Includes hot beverage, campfire and s'mores. Call 262-884-7100.
Four T Acres
8969 Fishman Road, Burlington
Small family farm that raises Scottish Highland cattle (long-haired and long-horned). To arrange a visit, call 262-539-2725.
Golden Rondelle Theater
1525 Howe St., Racine
Films shown include: “Carnauba: A Son's Memoir," & “To Be Alive." For reservations, call 262-260-2154 or go to scjohnson.com/visit.
IcePlex
9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie
Ice arena with two NHL-sized rinks.
Call 262-925-6755 or go to recplexonline.com for open skate times. $8, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.
Pringle Nature Center
9800 160th Ave., Bristol
The nature center is located within the 197-acre Bristol Woods County Park. Within the woods are four miles of trails that are used for bird and wildlife observation, nature education walks, hiking and cross-country skiing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Call 262-857-8008.
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main St., Racine
Hours through Oct. 31 — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (last admission at 3:30 p.m.). $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 3-15, $4 military with ID, free ages 2 and younger. No pets allowed. Call 262-636-9189 or go to racinezoo.org.
River Bend Nature Center
3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia
Trails open daily from dawn to dusk (no admission fee). Educational programs, equipment rental and facility rental available. Call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
SC Johnson Tours
Tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Administration Building and Research Tower. Featuring the restored 1940s penthouse office of H.F. Johnson Jr. and Fortaleza Hall which houses the SC Johnson Gallery: At Home With Frank Lloyd Wright, a Wright library and gift shop. For reservations, go to scjohnson.com/visit or call 262-260-2154.
Wind Point Lighthouse
4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Standing 108 feet, this 1880 lighthouse is one of the oldest and tallest currently active on the Great Lakes. Grounds open from sunrise to sunset every day. For tours or more information, call 262-639-3777 or go to windpointlighthouse.org.
Wingspread
33 E. 4 Mile Road, Wind Point
Built in 1938 by Frank Lloyd Wright, Wingspread is now an international conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation. Tours available 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., noon-2:30 p.m. Sun. To make a reservation, send email to tour@johnsonfdn.org or call the tour office at 262-681-3353.
Out of Town Area Attractions
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners
Hours through Oct. 31 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $7.50, $5.50 ages 6-17, $5 students with ID. Call 414-525-5600 or go to county.milwaukee.gov/BoernerBotanicalGard10113.htm.
Six Flags Great America
Through Nov. 3 — Fright Fest. Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee at Grand Avenue East Exit (Route 132), Gurnee, Ill. Admission fees: $77.99 adults, $57.99 children 48 inches and under, free children 2 and younger. Season passes available. Parking, $26. Discounts on the Web, sixflags.com/greatAmerica/tickets or call 847-249-4636.
Brookfield Zoo
3300 Golf Road (First Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, Ill.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $21.95, $15.95 senior citizens 65 and older and children ages 3-11, free children 2 and younger. Additional fees for Butterflies, The Carousel, Dolphins in Action, Hamill Family Play Zoo, Hamill Family Wild Encounters and Motor Safari. Discount passes available. Parking, $14 for cars; $20 buses. Call 708-688-8000 or go to czs.org.
Chicago Botanic Garden
1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill.
Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-sunset. Free. Parking, $25 weekdays, $20 weekends and holidays. Call 847-835-5440. Go to chicagobotanic.org.
Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium
Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee. $9, $7 seniors and students, $6 children ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Call 414-319-4629 or go to mpm.edu for daily show times.
John G. Shedd Aquarium
1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Open exhibits — “Wild Reef Exhibit” featuring more than 8,000 aquatic animals representing more than 650 species, 90,000-gallon Caribbean Reef and “Amazon Rising: Seasons of the River” permanent exhibit. 4-D Special FX Theater — “Shark: A 4-D Experience,” “Sea Monsters 4-D: A Prehistoric Adventure,” and “Splash and Bubbles: 4-D Undersea Adventure.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $28.95, $25.95 seniors, $19.95 children ages 3-11 for all access pass to aquarium, exhibits and oceanarium. Other ticket packages available. Tickets available in advance through Ticketmaster, 312-559-0200.
Lincoln Park Zoo
2200 N. Cannon Drive (Cannon Drive at Fullerton Parkway), Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., weekends. Free admission. Parking, $20-$35 (free street parking available). Call 312-742-2000.
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. $13 adults, $11.50 seniors ages 60 and older, $10 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Additional fees for Sea Lion Show, sky safari, safari train, zoomobile, animal rides and carousel. Parking, $12; buses, $16. Go to milwaukeezoo.org.
Olbrich Botanical Gardens
3330 Atwood Ave., Madison
Outdoor gardens are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Entry to the outdoor gardens is free. Admission to the Bolz Conservatory is $1, and free 10 a.m.-noon Wed. and Sat. Call 608-246-4550.
Pettit National Ice Center
500 S. 84th St. (Interstate 94 and 84th Street), West Allis
Open skate — Call 414-266-0100 or go to thepettit.com for public skate times. Admission $7.50, $6.50 ages 13-18, $5.50 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.50.
Rotary Gardens
1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville
Open year-round during daylight hours. $5 Donation. Call 608-752-3885.
ART & MUSEUMS
Artists Gallery
401 Main St., Racine
Through Oct. 31 — "Nature's Designs Enhanced on the Lathe" by woodturner Harold Solberg. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free.
Burlington Historical Society Museum
232 N. Perkins Blvd., Burlington
Exhibits, memorabilia and artifacts depicting the history of Burlington to the present day. Historical and genealogical information. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment, 262-767-2884.
Carthage College H.F. Johnson Art Gallery
2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha
Through Oct. 18 — "Interrupted Underpinning." Oct. 30-Dec. 14 — "The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition." Opening reception Oct. 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6-8 p.m. Thurs., 1-4 p.m. Sat. Free.
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Oct. 19 — Fall Family Fun Fest, 1-4 p.m. Free. Indoor and outdoor art activities, scavenger hunt, mini pumpkin patch, costume contest and parade. Through Nov. 16 — "RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2019"; "Get the Picture: The Arthur P. Haas Wisconsin Photography Collection." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Free admission. Call 262-636-9177.
Chocolate Experience Museum
Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 113 E. Chestnut St., Burlington
Farfel, the original Nestle’s mascot, will tell visitors about the history of Nestle. Museum features chocolate sculptures from past ChocolateFests, Nestle memorabilia, photographs, gifts, chocolate treats, video presentations. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Donations accepted. Call 262-763-6044.
Civil War Museum
5400 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Spring 2020 — “Hold Your Horses,” an exhibit about the First Wisconsin Cavalry. Permanent exhibits — “The Fiery Trial,” the Civil War is seen through the eyes who lived it; “Seeing the Elephant” movie; Veterans Memorial Gallery. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $9, $5 Kenosha/Somers residents, free ages 15 and younger. Call 262-653-4141 or go to thecivilwarmuseum.org.
Copacetic
409 Main St., Racine
Ongoing — "Horizons," eight framed pieces of photography by Phil Koch. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Dinosaur Discovery Museum
5608 10th Ave., Kenosha
Ongoing exhibits — "Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur"; meat-eating dinosaur display, nine of which are exclusive to this museum. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4450 or go to dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.
Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center
6501 Third Ave., Kenosha
Tours of this restored 1860s Victorian Mansion. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. first and third weekends through October. Donations accepted. Call 262-925-8040 for group tours. Go to kempercenter.com.
Firehouse 3 Museum
700 Sixth St., Racine
A nonprofit organization run by the Racine Fire Bells. Open by appointment by calling 262-763-6253. Free admission.
Gallery on 16th
1405 16th St., Racine
Through Oct. 31 — "Fall 2019 Members Exhibition." Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs. and by appointment; call 262-637-3958. Free.
The Grind Cafe
7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Ongoing — Watercolors and paintings by Nate Mortensen and Ron M. Horvath. Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.
Kenosha Creative Space
624 57th St., Kenosha
Through Nov. 2 — "Wisconsin Prints." Reception Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m., for artists and scholarship recipients, featuring live music by Hub New Music. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and by appt., call 262-945-9411. Free.
Kenosha History Center
220 51st Place, Kenosha
Through Oct. 31 — "The Origins of Ship Models." Through Fall 2020 — "Public Freedom/Private Space." Ongoing — "Simmons Manufacturing Co."; “To Preserve the Past to Teach the Future”; "My Memorabilia"; "Extra Innings: Unique Kenosha Baseball Stories"; and "Children's Hands On." Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission, donations accepted. Call 262-654-5770.
Kenosha Public Museum
5500 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Oct. 27 — “Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy.” Oct. 19-Jan. 12 — “The History of Mystery.” Special guests and presenters on site Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26 — Day of the Dead Celebration, 1-4 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Regional Mexicano performance, Spanish tours, hands-on children's activities, Mexican games, traditional offrendas on display.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4140 or go to kenoshapublicmuseum.org.
Lemon Street Gallery
4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; until 8 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Free.
Logic Puzzle Museum
533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Ongoing — Unique exhibit of vintage puzzle collections, Chinese checker boards, Victorian parlor toys and antique sliding block puzzles. For ages 5-adult. $8. Reservations required, call 262-763-3946.
Mosquitoe Gallery
5511 95th Ave., Kenosha
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and by appt., call 262-842-0530.
OS Projects
601 Sixth St., Racine
Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and by appt., call 262-800-3564.
Photographic Design Gallery & Framing
411 Sixth St., Racine
Hours by appointment; call 262-633-9899.
Racine Art Museum
441 Main St., Racine
Through Jan. 5 — "Objects Redux: 50 Years After Objects: USA Defined American Craft." Through Jan. 26 — "Objects Redux: Clay, Glass, and Metal, 1960-1985." Through July 26 — "It's Like Poetry: Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM." Oct. 20-Feb. 2 — "Objects Redux: Studio Craft in Context, 1960-1985"; "Objects Redux: Small-Scale Studio Craft of the 1950s and 1960s."
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Closed federal holidays. $7; $5 youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors age 62 and older; free children 11 and younger, members and to all on the first Friday of the month. Call 262-638-8300.
Racine Business Center
1405 16th St., Racine
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thurs. Free.
Racine Heritage Museum
701 Main St., Racine
Through Oct. 31 — "Blessings to Blenders," featuring work of Alphonso Iannelli.
Permanent Exhibits — “An Amazing Journey, the Life and Legacy of Astronaut Laurel Clark”; “The Mitchell Motor Co.” “Racine Belles: Our Hometown Heroes”; “Racine County: Factory for the World”; "Racine County Sports Hall of Fame"; "Racine Raiders: Our Hometown Team"; “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; and exhibits on Racine County’s inventors, innovators and manufacturers. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sun. Archive hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., and by appointment. Free admission. Donations welcome. Call 262-636-3926.
Re:Vision Art Gallery
4625 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Call 262-764-6603.
SC Johnson Gallery: At Home with Frank Lloyd Wright
Fortaleza Hall at SC Johnson, 1525 Howe St., Racine
Showcases a rotating selection of Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs and artifacts and explores the legendary architect’s influence on families and the American home, as well as 26 miniature scale models of some of Wright's greatest architectural designs. Exhibit viewable during tours offered Thursday through Sunday. Call 262-260-2154 for reservations.
Southport Lighthouse Station Museum & Tours
Simmons Island, 5117 Fourth Ave., Kenosha
Through Oct. 31 — "The Origins of Ship Models."
Exhibits document Kenosha harbor history, complete with information on its lighthouse keepers, shipping and commercial fishing history. A chart desk for nautical charts and maps displays historical harbor maps that date back to 1839. Donations accepted. Tower climb fees: $10 adults, $5 children. Hours through Oct. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.
Spectrum Gallery
DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine (east side)
Through Nov. 10 — "Just Racine, Cyanotypes" by Tom Simonson. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and by appointment, call 262-634-4345. Free.
Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum
533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Museum features more than 35 hands-on tops and games, tour/program, exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops, yo-yos, gyroscopes, I Spy Hunt and a live presentation by a tops expert. The museum is for ages 4 to adult. Call 262-763-3946 or go to topmuseum.org.
Studio 402A
402 S. Front St., Rochester
Featuring art by juried local artists and craftsmen. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and by appt., call 262-534-6044.
Sturtevant Rails Railroad Museum
2813 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant
Racine County’s railroad museum features railroad artifacts from around the country. Free (donations accepted). Hours: Noon-3 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. Send email to: caboose@wi.rr.com or call 262-886-3243.
UW-Parkside Art Galleries
900 Wood Road, Somers
Through Oct. 23 — "Postcards from Italy." Through Oct. 25 — "Triple Double: Artists Using Sport to Influence Culture." Through Nov. 15 — "Kristen Bartel: Landscapes." Nov. 1-14 — "Art Party." Nov. 5-Jan. 24 — "Esther Pearl Watson: Dream Believer"; "Kevin Miyazaki: Kuroshio." Nov. 20-23 — "AIGA Parkside Pop Up Shop." Nov. 20-Dec. 17 — "Deanna Antony: What Remains." Nov. 27-Dec. 13 — "Faculty Juried Exhibition."
Art galleries are located in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. or by appt., call 262-595-2342 or 262-595-2564.
Vaulted Malt Brewery
1322 Washington Ave., Racine
Oct. 18-Nov. 10 — "OPTICS, an Environmental Art Exhibition and Symposium." Soft opening Oct. 18, 4-7 p.m. Symposium and opening reception Nov. 2, 1-3 p.m.
Webster House Museum
9 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn
Ongoing — Display of more than 350 dolls that belonged to the late Celia M. Kutil of Racine.
Pre-Civil War home of musician and composer Joseph P. Webster. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Call 262-723-7848 for a special tour.
Out of Town Art & Museums
Art Institute of Chicago
111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
Through Nov. 10 — “Expressive Ink: Paintings by Yang Yanping and Zeng Shanqing.” Through Dec. 8 — “One Hundred Views of Tokyo: Message to the 21st Century.” Through Jan. 5 — “Eleanor Antin: Time’s Arrow.” Through Jan. 19 — “In a Cloud, in a Wall, in a chair: Six Modernists in Mexico at Midcentury”; “Photography & Folk Art: Looking for America in the 1930s”; “Rubens, Rembrandt, and Drawing in the Golden Age.” Through Feb. 17 — “Weaving Beyond the Bauhaus.” Through March 8 — “The Impressionist Pastel.” Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. Admission: $25; $19 children ages 14 & older, students and seniors; free ages 13 and younger. Call 312-575-8000 for tickets.
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
929 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
Ongoing exhibits — “Kohl’s Healthy Kids: It’s Your Move,” “Let’s Play Railway,” “Pocket Park,” "Velocity," and “World Headquarters.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $7 seniors 55 and older, free ages 1 and younger. Call 414-390-5437 or go to bbcmkids.org.
Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
A vital house museum that preserves the legacy of the Pabst family and their impact on the citizens, history and culture of the Greater Milwaukee community. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. $12, $11 students and seniors, $7 children 6-17, free children ages 5 and younger. Call 414-931-0808.
Cedarburg Art Museum
W63N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Go to cedarburgartmuseum.org.
Circus World Museum
550 Water St., Baraboo
Circus exhibits, History of Circus World, Library & Research Center, posters, Ringlingville, wagons. Big Top shows feature acrobats, contortionists, circus animals and clowns as they bring the circus to life. Hours through Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri. Go to circusworldbaraboo.org for tickets or call 866-693-1500.
Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin
500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission: $19, $16 seniors and ages 3-17, $14 college students, free ages 2 and younger. Group and school discounts, call 414-765-8625. For information, call 414-765-9966.
The Field Museum
1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — "The Crown Family PlayLab"; "Pawnee Earth Lodge"; "Restoring Earth"; "Evolving Planet"; "Sue the T. Rex"; "Inside Ancient Egypt"; "The Ancient Americas"; "The Tsavo Lions"; "Hall of Jades"; "Maori Meeting House, Ruatepupuke II"; "Pacific Spirits"; "Grainger Hall of Gems"; "Traveling the Pacific"; "Africa"; "DNA Discovery Center"; "McDonald’s Fossil Prep Lab"; "Gidwitz Hall of Birds." Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Last admission at 4 p.m. $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 ages 3-11. Call 312-922-9410 or go to fieldmuseum.org.
Frank Lloyd Wright Home
2714 W. Burnham St., Milwaukee
Built in 1916, this is the largest single development of Frank Lloyd Wright homes on one block — two bungalows and four duplexes. Tours 12:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays year-round; second and fourth Fridays June-September. For private tours, call 608-287-0339. $15, $5 students ages 17-25, free ages 16 and younger with parent. Go to wrightinwisconsin.org.
Geneva Lake Museum
255 Mill St., Lake Geneva
Geneva Lake Museum discovers and preserves the rich history of Geneva Lake and the surrounding communities. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues., Fri.-Sun. $7, $6 students and seniors 63 and older, free ages 11 and younger. Call 262-249-6060 or go to genevalakemuseum.org.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 Canal St., Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $20, $14 seniors & students with ID, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger with paid adult.
Mid-Continent Railway Museum
E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom
Hours: Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 800-930-1385.
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee
Through Nov. 17 — “Petite Posters: Jules Chéret and Le Courrier francais.” Through Feb. 9 — “Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking.” Through March 1 — “Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts”; “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time.” Through June 7 — “The Bauhaus, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, and Milwaukee.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19, $17 students and seniors, free ages 12 and younger; free to all first Thursday of month. Call 414-224-3200 or go to mam.org
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee
Permanent exhibits — "Crossroads of Civilization"; “Wisconsin Archaeology: Pieces of the Puzzle”; “The Hebior Mammoth”; “Meadows in the Sky: The Green Roof”; “Puelicher Butterfly Wing”; “The Third Planet”; “Streets of Old Milwaukee”; “Africa”; “Asia”; “Europe”; “The Arctic”; “South and Middle America”; “Pacific Islands”; “Costa Rican Rainforest.” Museum hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $15 adults, $11 children ages 3-12 and seniors 60 and older, free children 2 and younger. Go to mpm.edu or call the 24-hour event line at 888-700-9069.
Museum of Contemporary Art
220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago
Through Oct. 27 — “Prisoner of Love.”
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues. & Fri.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., Sat.-Sun. $15 adults, $8 students and senior citizens, free children ages 18 and younger. Call 312-280-2660.
Museum of Science and Industry
57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — “Coal Mine”; “Extreme Ice”; “Future Energy Chicago”; “All Aboard the Silver Streak: Pioneer Zephyr”; “Turn Back the Clock”; “Earth Revealed”; “Imagining the Museum”; “You! The Experience”; "Farm Tech"; “Fast Forward...Inventing the Future”; “ToyMaker 3000: An Adventure in Automation”; "The Art of the Bicycle"; “The Great Train Story”; “Genetics and the Baby Chick Hatchery”; "Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze"; “Henry Crown Space Center”; “The Idea Factory”; “The U-505 Submarine” (additional $5 for tour); "Science Storms"; “Ships through the Ages”; “Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle”; “Transportation Gallery”; “Swiss Jolly Ball”; “Yesterday’s Main Street”; “Whispering Gallery.”
There are additional fees for some exhibits.
Museum hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. $18, $11 ages 3-11. Parking, $22. Call 773-684-1414 or go to msichicago.org for tickets.
Museum of Wisconsin Art
205 Veterans Ave., West Bend
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. One-time member fee, $12. Call 262-334-9638.
National Museum of Mexican Art
1852 W. 19th St., Chicago
Ongoing — "Nuestras Historias: Stories of Mexican Identity." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free.
Tory Folliard Gallery
233 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
Oct. 18-Nov. 23 — “Mythic Menageries.” Nov. 29-Dec. 28 – “John Wilde — 100”; “CHROMA.” Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Call 414-273-7311.
Wade House and Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum
W7965 Highway 23, Greenbush
Featuring a new Visitor Center and Stagecoach Hotel, Dockstader Blacksmith Shop, Herrling Sawmill, Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum. Butternut Café and museum store. $7, $6 students and seniors, $3.50 ages 5-17, $19 family. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 920-526-3271 or go to wadehouse.wisconsinhistory.org.
The Warehouse
1635 W. St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee
Through Dec. 13 — "Jan Serr: A Painter's Photographs of India." Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., or by appt.
Wisconsin Historical Museum
30 N. Carroll St., Madison
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. $5, $3 children or $10 per family. Call 608-264-6555 or go to wisconsinhistoricalmuseum.org.
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to wiquiltmuseum.com or call 262-546-0300.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum
75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc
Explore the nation’s most completely restored World War II submarine, stroll the streets of a 19th century shipbuilding town, sail a boat down a river and more. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $12, $10 children ages 6-15, free children ages 5 and younger. Call 866-724-2356 or go to wisconsinmaritime.org.