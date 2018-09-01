Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Thursday, Aug. 2

Music and More Concert Series

Aug. 2 —Music by Karen Beaumont (organ); Viktor Brusubardis (cello); Lynda Schlitz Ensemble (vocal, violin, drums, piano). Noon-1 p.m. Freewill offering. First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 716 College Ave., Racine.

Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show

Aug. 2 — Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Swing and Social Beginner Dance Lesson

Aug. 2 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7, $5 students with ID. No partner needed. Swing and social dance lessons by Ann and Mark Greco.

Trivia For Rhinos

Aug. 2 — Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-10 p.m. $10. Trivia competition for teams up to six, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, International Rhino Foundation and Action for Cheetahs. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/trivia-for-rhinos-2018-tickets-47682616991.

Line Dancing

Aug. 2 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.

Open Mic

Aug. 2 — Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6:30-9 p.m. No cover. Musicians welcome.

Live Music by Steve Craig

Aug. 2 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Acoustic classics.

Trivia

Aug. 2 — Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Team Trivia

Aug. 2 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Team Trivia

Aug. 2 — Charcoal Grill, 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Team Trivia

Aug. 2 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.

DJ Vu Karaoke

Aug. 2 — Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Friday, Aug. 3

Music on the Monument

Aug. 3 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Music by The Neptunes (rock). Chairs provided.

First Fridays

Aug. 3 — Downtown Racine and vicinity, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. Live music by The Huntsmen on Monument Square and Mark Paffrath at Crosswalk Park and Racine Prayer Room at Paul Harris Park. Merchant specials and horse-drawn carriage rides from Monument Square.

Opening Reception

Aug. 3 — For exhibit by Tom Wright, landscape watercolor artist. 5-9 p.m. Free. Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.

“A Summer Sound Sampler” Organ Concert

Aug. 3 — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine. 5:30 p.m. Free.

DINE: A Summer Wine Pairing Event

Aug. 3 — DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. (cocktail hour at 6 p.m.). $56.50. Outdoor, four-course, farm-to-table dinner, catered by Chef John of the Red Onion Café with specialty wine pairings with each course; live, classical guitar music. Go to www.dekovencenter.org/dine.

Folk Dancing

Aug. 3 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.

Movie Night in the Park

Aug. 3 — Petrifying Springs Park Pavilion No. 1, 4909 Seventh St., Kenosha. 8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

Lived Music by Mark Dvorak with $11 Supper Band

Aug. 3 — Coffeehouse at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 7 p.m. No cover. Folk.

Mark Live Music by Koltrane

Aug. 3 — Franksville Craft Beer Garden at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. 6-9 p.m. No cover. Acoustic.

Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 3 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.

Live Music by The Sentinels

Aug. 3 — The Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. Free. Classic rock.

Live Music by Duosonic

Aug. 3 — The Brickhouse, 316 Main St., Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

Live Music by Brian Daniels Duo

Aug. 3 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:15 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Acoustic classic/country rock.

Live Music by Sleepersound with The Smoking Flowers

Aug. 3 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. $5.

Karaoke

Aug. 3 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.

DJ Vu Karaoke

Aug. 3 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Heritage Walking Tour of Downtown Racine

Aug. 4 — Tours begin at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. $10. Reservations required at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

St. Patrick’s Parish Festival

Aug. 4 — St. Patrick Church grounds, 1100 Erie St., Racine. Noon-11 p.m. Free. Live music by Full Flavor, 6-9 p.m.; Sonido Chester DJ. Children’s games, bouncy house, authentic Mexican dinners, taco tent, silent auction, raffle, vendor booths, baskets, beer tent, cash raffle.

Music & Movies at the Park

Aug. 4 — Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. 5-11 p.m. Free. Live music by Blackwater, bounce houses (all-you-can-bounce for $5), food, snacks, craft beer garden and “E.T.” will be shown.

Opening Reception

Aug. 4 — For “My Faces of History,” a one-person show by Tom Simonson. 1-4 p.m. Free. Spectrum Gallery in the DeKoven Center east building, 600 21st St., Racine.

Live Music by Mountains on the Moon

Aug. 4 — Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine, 3-7 p.m. No cover.

Live Music by Michael Heaton

Aug. 4 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 5-9 p.m. No cover. Rock, country and pop.

Live Music by Jeff Ward

Aug. 4 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6:30-10:30 p.m. No cover. Irish and American folk.

Live Music by Sovereign Olson, Beat Council, Nick Ramsey & The Family

Aug. 4 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St. , Racine. 7-10 p.m. $10 (includes one craft beer). Variety.

Live Music by Lillian at the Piano

Aug. 4 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.

Live Music by The Neptunes

Aug. 4 — John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. No cover.

Live Music by Messengers

Aug. 4 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Urban acoustic/classic hits, contemporary.

Live Music by Champagne Jerry with Ghost Machines

Aug. 4 — Public Brewery, 716 58th St., Kenosha. 9 p.m. No cover.

Live Music by the Cow Ponies

Aug. 4 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Country variety.

Live Music by St. Tragedy with Mixed Company

Aug. 4 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. $5. Hard rock.

DJ Vu Karaoke

Aug. 4— The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Karaoke

Aug. 4 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Wind Point Lighthouse Tower Climb

Aug. 5 — 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Every 30 minutes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes early). $10 ages 12 and older; $5 children ages 6-11. Climb to the top of the 108-foot structure and view the shore of Lake Michigan. Guides will answer questions. Tennis shoes recommended. Children ages 5 and younger not allowed. Go to www.windpointlighthouse.org for reservations.

Job’s Daughters Craft Fair

Aug. 5 — Racine Masonic Center grounds, 1012 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 70 crafters. Food stand with quarter-pound hot dogs.

Pop-Up Art Show

Aug. 5 — Blake House, 936 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Kim Halley paintings on exhibit with special guest Little Glass Bird Artful Objects.

Starving Artist Fair

Aug. 5 — Gateway Technical College campus grounds, 1001 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (rain or shine). Free. Fine art and fine crafts are represented by more than 100 artists. This is a juried art fair exhibiting and selling mostly original artwork, all priced under $300. Silent auction, boutique, Kidz Korner, raffle, live music, food. Sponsored by the Racine Art Guild.

Armenian Fest

Aug. 5 — Festival Park, 5 Fifth St., Racine. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (donations accepted for HALO and the fund for Armenian relief). Armenian food, pastries, bread, music by Mideast Beat for folk dancing, silent auction, children’s games and activities, raffle. Armenian marketplace, specialty coffee, book sale. Presented by St. Mesrob Armenian Church.

St. Patrick’s Parish Festival

Aug. 5 — St. Patrick’s Parish, 1100 Erie St., Racine. Noon-10 p.m Free. Live music, children’s games, bouncy house, authentic Mexican dinners, taco tent, silent auction, raffle, vendors, baskets, food, beer tent, cash raffle.

Waterford Police Dept. Gala

Aug. 5 — Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford. 4-8 p.m. $50. Buffet, live music, ComedySportz, cash bar, live and silent auctions. Purchased tickets in advance at Waterford Town Hall. Proceeds will fund the Waterford Police Dept. Police Reserve Unit.

Racine Concert Band Concert

Aug. 5 — Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue or Augusta Street gate). 7 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

Live Music by Touch of Gray

Aug. 5 — Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

Live Music by Smooth Blues Band

Aug. 5 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. No cover. Blues, jazz and swing.

Karaoke by Marc Conrad

Aug. 5 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

America’s Pub Quiz Trivia

Aug. 5 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Monday, Aug. 6

Line Dance with Norm

Aug. 6 — Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., Kenosha. 9-10:30 a.m. $5. Call 262-930-2698 or go to www.dancewithnorm.com.

Variety Dance

Aug. 6 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 1-4 p.m. $7.

Stepping Lessons

Aug. 6 — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., Racine. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Chicago-style ballroom dancing.

Karaoke

Aug. 6 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

National Night Out

Aug. 7 — Annual Racine event to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. Neighborhoods host block parties with food, games and visits by area police and fire departments. Kickoff at 4 p.m. at Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave. Go to www.racinenw.com.

Tuesdays at the Shell

Aug. 7 — Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 6 p.m. Free. Music by Ghosts in the Gravel (rock, country, blues, folk, bluegrass).

Tuesday Night Thunder

Aug. 7— The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free. Ride-in motorcycle event with live music by Matt Myers & The Smooth Riders, food. All bikes welcome.

Outdoor Movies in the Park

Aug. 7 — “Coco,” Douglas Park, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine. 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Bring insect repellent. Pets are not allowed.

Live Music by D’Arez

Aug. 7 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 6-9 p.m. No cover. Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco.

Live Music by the Parkside Reunion Big Band

Aug. 7 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.

Trivia

Aug. 7 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Kenosha Pops Concert

Aug. 8 — Pennoyer Park bandshell, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street, Kenosha. 7 p.m. Free. Bench seating available or bring lawn chair. Concessions available.

Animal Crackers Concert Series

Aug. 8 — Karrin Allyson. Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; concerts begin at 7 p.m. Individual tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Go to www.racinezoo.org.

Wednesday Acoustic Night

Aug. 8 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover.

Live Music by John Derado

Aug. 8 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6:30-10:30 p.m. No cover. Americana, folk.

Mark Paffrath Acoustic Open Mic

Aug. 8 — T.G.’s Sports Bar, 4120 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Acoustic open mic.

Wednesday Open Jam

Aug. 8 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 8-11 p.m. No cover.

America’s Pub Quiz Trivia

Aug. 8 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Three Roads Trivia with Benn

Aug. 8 — Mario’s Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2322 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

Trivia with Spencer

Aug. 8 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Karaoke

Aug. 8 — Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Music and More Concert Series

Aug. 9 — Music by Anne Morse-Hambrock (harp); Ami Bouterse, Bob Benson, Evelyn Alumbreros and Alejandro Alumbreros (vocal and piano). Noon-1 p.m. Freewill offering. First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 716 College Ave., Racine.

Pop-Up Beer Garden

Aug. 9 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 4-11 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music and other events such as beach yoga, a spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games and a BeerMasters session.

Summer of ‘69

Aug. 9 — Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. 5:30 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Featuring heavy appetizers, cash bar, games, silent auction and DJ music by Silver Spoon Entertainment. Fundraiser for the Kenosha Area Family Aging Services Inc. For tickets, go to www.kafasi.org or call 262-658-3508.

B-Town Sounds

Aug. 9 — Echo Lake Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by The Jimmys (blues). Food and beverages available or bring carry-ins. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show

Aug. 9 — Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Swing and Social Beginner Dance Lesson

Aug. 9 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7, $5 students with ID. No partner needed. Swing and social dance lessons by Ann and Mark Greco.

Live Music by Ann Salerno & Gino Covelli

Aug. 9 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. No cover. Variety.

Live Music by Jon Langford with Fowlmouth

Aug. 9 — Public Brewery, 716 58th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. No cover. Punk rock.

Line Dancing

Aug. 9 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.

Open Mic

Aug. 9 — Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6:30-9 p.m. No cover. Musicians welcome.

Trivia

Aug. 9 — Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Team Trivia

Aug. 9 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Team Trivia

Aug. 9 — Charcoal Grill, 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Team Trivia

Aug. 9 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.

DJ Vu Karaoke

Aug. 9 — Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Friday, Aug. 10

All Breed Dog Show

Aug. 10 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking, $5. Cudahy Kennel Club show. Vendors with pet related items.

Music on the Monument

Aug. 10 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Music by Touch of Gray (rock). Chairs provided.

Pop-Up Beer Garden

Aug. 10 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 4-11 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music, beach yoga, spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games and BeerMasters session.

Folk Dancing

Aug. 10 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.

Racine Astronomical Society Open House

Aug. 10 — Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive, Yorkville. 8-11 p.m. Free. Observatory open to view planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the moon. If the weather looks marginal or for more information, call 262-878-2774 or go to www.rasastro.org.

Movie Night in the Park

Aug. 10 — Petrifying Springs Park Pavilion No. 1, 4909 Seventh St., Kenosha. 8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio

Aug. 10 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.

Live Music by Steve Grimm Duo

Aug. 10 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Classic hits.

Karaoke

Aug. 10 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.

DJ Vu Karaoke

Aug. 10 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Coffee & Cars

Aug. 11 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring Street (Highway C), Racine. 8 a.m.-noon. $5 (optional donation). All makes and models welcome.

All Breed Dog Show

Aug. 10 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking, $5. Cudahy Kennel Club show. Vendors with pet related items.

Zoorriffic Saturday

Aug. 11 — “Orangutan Awareness Day.” Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Craft and snacktivity stations, games. Free with zoo admission.

Pop-Up Beer Garden

Aug. 11 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music, beach yoga, spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games and BeerMasters session.

Heritage Walking Tour of Downtown Racine

Aug. 11 — Tours begin at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. $10. Reservations required at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

Summer Bridal Show

Aug. 11 — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 11800 108th St., Pleasant Prairie. Noon-5 p.m. $5. Featuring a fashion show, bridal games and giveaways, free swag bags and a dress pop-up boutique.

Picnic in the Park

Aug. 11 — Petrifying Springs Park Area No. 1, 5555 Seventh St., Somers. Noon-8 p.m. Free. Live music, free children’s games and bounce houses, fireworks at dusk.

HOPE Safehouse Fundraiser

Aug. 11 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 1-6 p.m. $5. Live music from 2-5 p.m., raffles, silent auction, bakery and merchandise for sale, meet and greet with HOPE Safehouse dogs and cats. Go to www.hopesafehouse.org.

Acoustic Music Session

Aug. 11 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St. , Racine. 1-4 p.m. Free.

Saturday Sounds on the Square

Aug. 11 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 2-5 p.m. Free. Music by Smooth Operators (variety).

Live Music by Jon Dawley Wooden

Aug. 11 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 5-9 p.m. No cover. Rock.

Live Music by Brewhaus Polka Kings

Aug. 11 — Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Kenosha. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Live Music by RAR

Aug. 11 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6:30-10:30 p.m. No cover. Rhythm and blues, funk.

Live Music by Lillian at the Piano

Aug. 11 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.

DJ Vu Karaoke

Aug. 11 — The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Karaoke

Aug. 11 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Racine Concert Band Concert

Aug. 12 — Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue or Augusta Street gate). 7 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

All Breed Dog Show

Aug. 10 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking, $5. Greater Racine Kennel Club show. Vendors with pet related items.

Pop-Up Beer Garden

Aug. 12 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music, beach yoga, spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games, BeerMasters session.

Pork Chop Dinner and Auctions

Aug. 12 — St. Mary-Dover Parish, 23211 Church Road, Dover. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Garden tractor pulls and 4 wheel pulls, 11 a.m.; children’s activities (games, petting zoo, bouncy house); Kids Tractor Pedal Pull at 1 p.m., auction of antiques and new and slightly used items by Bob Hagemann Auction Services at 12:30 p.m., silent auction. Pork chop dinner, noon-5 p.m., $13 (two pork chops), $11 (one pork chop). Carryouts available. Pie auction, 1:30 p.m. Children’s games, petting zoo, bake sale, raffles, horseshoe and baggo tournaments, outside music.

Car Show

Aug. 12 — Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 11600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 11:05 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 to register a car by Aug. 6; free for spectators. All cars welcome. Corn roast, food. Live music by the Bluegrass All Stars, noon-3 p.m.

Polka with Steve Meisner

Aug. 12 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 2-5:30 p.m. $8.

Live Music by Gritman and Moran

Aug. 12 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. No cover. Classic rock and jazz.

Faster Pussycat with Don Jamieson and The Cherrypops

Aug. 12 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 7 p.m.-midnight. $15 in advance at Route 20, $20 at the door. Heavy metal.

Karaoke by Marc Conrad

Aug. 12 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

America’s Pub Quiz Trivia

Aug. 12 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.

UPCOMING

Animal Crackers Concert Series

Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; concerts begin at 7 p.m. Individual tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Go to www.racinezoo.org.

Aug. 8 — Karrin Allyson.

Aug. 22 — Eric Darius with special guest Gerald Veasley.

All Breed Dog Show

Aug. 10-13 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show. Vendors with pet related items. Cudahy Kennel Club show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Greater Racine Kennel Club, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.-Mon.

Racine Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops

Aug. 14 — “Racine, Live!” 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. $25 adults, free ages 20 and younger (ticket required). Table seats available for $35. Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. Call 262-636-9285 or go to www.racinesymphony.org.

Kenosha County Fair

Aug. 15-19 — Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 8 a.m.-midnight Wed.-Sat., 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Ages 14 and older, $9; ages 8-11, $5; senior citizens, $6 (Aug. 17); ages 7 and under, free. Go to www.kenoshacofair.com. Call 262-862-6121.

St. Rita Family Festival

Aug. 17-19 — St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Friday fish fry, 5-7 p.m., $9, $5 children. Sunday chicken dinner, noon-3 p.m., $10. Live music lineup: Duosonic and Bella Cain on Fri.; Identity Crisis, Ian & the Dream, Jackie Brown Band and Cherry Pie on Sat.; The Britins, Brian O’Donnell Band, Hammered Brass Band and Doghouse Charlie on Sun. Youth entertainment, carnival rides and midway games, food tent, meat raffle, gift basket raffle, super raffle ($5,000 in prize money).

St. Louis Parish Festival

Aug. 18-19 — St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 6-11 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Activities for all ages including Granny’s Attic, bingo, food court, beer garden, antique car and tractor show, raffles, voice auction. Saturday includes 5 p.m. outdoor Mass followed by music from Larry Lynne Band, 6:30 p.m. Sunday has live music by the Bob Korosa Polka Band, 11 a.m., and Do-Wa-Wa’s, 3 p.m.

Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show

Aug. 19 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Register cars for $15 online at www.racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices. Register on day of show for $20 at Goold Street entrance starting at 8 a.m. More than 75 trophies. For information, call 262-636-9189 or go to www.racinezoo.org.

Whiskers & Whiskey Fundraiser

Aug. 25 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $75. A five-course whiskey and meal pairing, silent auction and big cat chat from the zoo’s animal care department. Email aolsen@racinezoo.org for reservations.

St. George Serbian Church Fall Festival

Sept. 1-2 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-11 p.m. Free. Serbian specialties like cevapi (Serbian sausages), ražnici (pork shish-ka-bobs), sarma (stuffed cabbage rolls), pečenje (roast pig), jagnjetina (roast lamb) and rotisserie chicken will be sold, as well as homemade Serbian desserts. Tours of the historical 60-year-old church, children’s games, live Serbian music.

Ladies Lunch & Shop

Sept. 19 — Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $25. Boxed lunch, fashion show, shopping and prize drawing. Call 262-631-1709 for reservations. Presented by The Journal Times.

Ladies Night Out

Sept. 19 — Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. 4:30-9 p.m. $45 before Aug. 10, $45 after. Sit-down dinner, entertainment by Pat McCurdy, giveaways and more than 50 vendor booths. Call 262-631-1709 for reservations. For booth information, call 262-631-1742. Faith Hope & Love collecting pajama donations from infant to adult sizes. Presented by The Journal Times.

OUT OF TOWN

Out of Town is a listing of events outside of Racine and Kenosha counties.

“The Music Man Jr.”

Through Aug. 5 — Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $13, $11 for seniors ages 60 and older, military and teens. Go to www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.

Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 2-12 — Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis. 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 12. $14, $8 seniors 60 and older and ages 6-11, free ages 5 and younger. Live music on various stages; rides and games; food; Horticulture, Textile, Craft & Culinary Exhibits; Plein Air at the Fair; Wisconsin State Fair History Display; Young People’s Art Exhibit; Youth Expo Hall & Stage; K-9 Sports Arena; Milwaukee Bucks Milk House; Sea Lion Splash; Discovery Barnyard; daily parade; Exploratory Park; Farm & Family Building; Green & Growing Garden Walk; Kohl’s Activity Zone; strolling street entertainers; We Energies Energy Park; SpinCity; Wisconsin Exposition Center and other marketplaces; animal exhibits. Go to www.wistatefair.com or call 800-514-3849. Main Stage lineup:

Aug. 2 — Montgomery Gentry, 7:30 p.m. $29 & $39.

Aug. 3 — Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. $35 & $45.

Aug. 4 — BoDeans, 8 p.m. $29 & $39.

Aug. 5 — Happy Together Tour, 7 p.m. $29 & $39.

Aug. 6 — Casting Crowns, 7:30 p.m. $29 & $39.

Aug. 7 — Why Don’t We, 7 p.m. $25 & $35.

Aug. 8 — Cole Swindell, 7:30 p.m. $35 & $45.

Aug. 9 — The Temptations and the Four Tops, 7:30 p.m. $29 & $39.

Aug. 10 — TLC, 8 p.m. $29 & $39.

Aug. 11 — Foreigner, 8 p.m. $29 & $39.

Aug. 12 — Reba McEntire, 6 p.m. $49 & $59.

Black Arts Fest

Aug. 4 — 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Noon-midnight. $12 adults, $8 ages 8-11 and 60 and older, free ages 7 and younger. African and African American music, dance, food, educational activities for children. Go to blackartsfestmke.com.

Cruisin’ the Grove Classic Car and Motorcycle Show

Aug. 5 — Woller-Anger & Company, LLC, 930 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Classic car and motorcycle show, door and raffle prizes, food and beverages for purchase. Go to www.facebook.com/CruisinTheGrove.

Jazz Visions on the Lake

Aug. 5 — Henry Maier Festival Park Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. 1-6 p.m. Free. Community event showcasing local jazz music; food. The lineup: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Jazz Institute Big Band, 1-1:45 p.m.; Juli Wood, 2-3 p.m.; Curt Hanrahan Quartet, 3:14-4:15 p.m.; MKE Visions Collective, 4:30-6 p.m.

The Rave and Eagles Ballroom

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Concerts at 8 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Call Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000; The Rave box office, 414-342-7283.

Aug. 8 — Lamb of God with Anthrax. $39 & $50.

Aug. 17 — Weezer. $47.50 & $57.50.

Aug. 24 — Ghostface Killah. $25 & $30.

Sept. 11 — Mastodon, 7:30 p.m. $30.50 & $40.50.

Sept. 29 — Bad Bunny. $63.50.

Oct. 20 — Troye Sivan, 7:30 p.m. $43 & $53.

Nov. 9 — AJR with Robert DeLong. $27.50 & $32.50.

BMO Harris Pavilion

200 N. Habor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to pabsttheater.org/event/cakebenfolds2018 or call 1-800-745-3000.

Aug. 23 — Ben Folds and Cake, with Tall Heights, 7 p.m. $52-$96.

Sept. 8 — Ringo Star, 8 p.m. $72.89-$147.80.

Brickworld Wisconsin

Aug. 25-26 — Wisconsin State Fair Park Products Pavilion, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $13. Lego creations, interactive activities and more. Go to brickworld.com/brickworld-wisconsin.

Area Attractions

Bristol Renaissance Faire

Through Sept. 3 — Near the Illinois/Wisconsin state line in Kenosha, just west of Interstate 94. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Labor Day. $25.95 adults, $11.50 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. This recreation of a 16th century English village celebrates the food, games and crafts of Elizabethan England. Hundreds of costumed performers offer continuous entertainment on 16 open-air stages, food, more than 180 arts and crafts shops, children’s activities. For discounted tickets, call 847-395-7773 or go to www.renfair.com/bristol.

Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm

6831 Big Bend Road (two miles north of Highway 36 on Highway 164), Tichigan

Through August — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.-Weds., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. & Thurs. Unique blend of exotic, farm and wildlife animals in a farm setting, baby animal petting area, children’s play area, picnic area. Admission (includes hayride, weather permitting); $10, $8 children younger than 12, free ages 1 and younger. Call 262-895-6430 or go to www.beardenzoo.com.

Capelli’s Traxside Skating

637 S. Kane St., Burlington

Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 7-11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & 7-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Skate rental,$2; speed skates, $4. Call 262-763-4410 or go to www.traxsideskating.com for weekly specials.

1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse

5 Mile Road and Highway 31, Caledonia

Tours, lessons and games. One-room 1888 schoolhouse restored for living history programs. Classroom sessions are arranged through schools. Call 262-636-3926.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Horse-drawn Wagon Rides

Ongoing — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. Teams of Halflinger horses pull sleighs/wagons. Fees are $75 for up to four people, $10 for each additional person. Includes hot beverage, campfire and s’mores. Call 262-884-7100.

Four T Acres

8969 Fishman Road, Burlington

Small family farm that raises Scottish Highland cattle (long-haired and long-horned). To arrange a visit, call 262-539-2725.

Golden Rondelle Theater

1525 Howe St., Racine

Films shown include: “Carnauba: A Son’s Memoir,” & “To Be Alive.” For reservations, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/visit.

Green Meadows Petting Farm

33603 High Drive, Waterford

Through Oct. 29 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. Pony rides, cow milking, hayrides, goats, baby ducks and chicks, kittens, picnic area, food and beverages available. $13.75, $11.75 seniors, free ages 1 and younger; yearly pass, $40 per person. Call 262-534-2891 or go to www.greenmeadowsfarmwi.com.

IcePlex

9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie

Ice arena with two NHL-sized rinks.

Call 262-925-6755 or go to www.recplexonline.com for open skate times. $8, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.

Pringle Nature Center

9800 160th Ave., Bristol

The nature center is located within the 197-acre Bristol Woods County Park. Within the woods are four miles of trails that are used for bird and wildlife observation, nature education walks, hiking and cross-country skiing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Call 262-857-8008.

Racine Zoo

2131 N. Main St., Racine

Hours through Oct. 7 — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.). $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. No pets allowed. Call 262-636-9189 or go to www.racinezoo.org.

River Bend Nature Center

3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia

Trails open daily from dawn to dusk (no admission fee). Educational programs, equipment rental and facility rental available. Call 262-639-1515 or go to www.riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., Racine

Through Sept. 3 — Waterpark with pools, slides, play structures, rope course, rentable party space, concession stand, pool building with changing rooms and shaded lounge areas. Hours: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $10, $2 ages 17 and younger, $15 for family of two adults and up to five children. Season passes, $180 families, $90 adults, $60 seniors 62 and older, $45 children. Prices increase for non-county residents. Managed by Racine Family YMCA. To check on open status, call the 24-hour pool information 262-347-4997 or go to https://ymcaracine.org.

Root River Environmental Education Community Center

1301 W. Sixth St., Racine

Hours through Sept. 30 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10-$15 per hour kayak, canoe and tandem kayak rentals. Season passes for unlimited boat rentals ($50 per individual, $90 per family). Call 262-818-4200 or go to www.uwp.edu.

Wind Point Lighthouse

4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Standing 108 feet, this 1880 lighthouse is one of the oldest and tallest currently active on the Great Lakes. Grounds open from sunrise to sunset every day. For tours or more information, call 262-639-3777 or go to www.windpointlighthouse.org.

Wingspread

33 E. 4 Mile Road, Wind Point

Built in 1938 by Frank Lloyd Wright, Wingspread is now an international conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation. Tours available 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., noon-2:30 p.m. Sun. To make a reservation, send email to tour@johnsonfdn.org or call the tour office at 262-681-3353.

Out of Town Area Attractions

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners

July 29 — Enchanted Evening, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free, donations encouraged. Children’s activities and crafts, face painting, balloon animals, professional storyteller, children’s music.

Hours through Oct. 30 — 8 a.m.-dusk. Call for availability. $6.50, $5.50 seniors and students with ID, $4.50 children ages 6-17. Call 414-525-5600 or go to http://county.milwaukee.gov/BoernerBotanicalGard10113.htm.

Brookfield Zoo

3300 Golf Road (First Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, Ill.

Through Sept. 3 — “Art and Science of Arachnids” and “Mission Safari Maze.” $5, $3 ages 3-11 and 65 and older.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $21.95, $15.95 senior citizens 65 and older and children ages 3-11, free children 2 and younger. Additional fees for Butterflies, The Carousel, Dolphins in Action, Hamill Family Play Zoo, Hamill Family Wild Encounters and Motor Safari. Discount passes available. Parking, $14 for cars; $20 buses. Call 708-688-8000 or go to www.czs.org.

Chicago Botanic Garden

1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill.

Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-sunset. Free. Parking, $25 weekdays, $20 weekends and holidays. Call 847-835-5440. Go to www.chicagobotanic.org.

Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium

Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee. $9, $7 seniors and students, $6 children ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Call 414-319-4629 or go to www.mpm.edu for daily show times.

John G. Shedd Aquarium

1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Open exhibits — “Wild Reef Exhibit” featuring more than 8,000 aquatic animals representing more than 650 species, 90,000-gallon Caribbean Reef and “Amazon Rising: Seasons of the River” permanent exhibit. 4-D Special FX Theater — “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 4-D Experience,” “Dora and Diego 4-D Adventure” and “Planet Earth: Pole to Pole.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $28.95, $25.95 seniors, $19.95 children ages 3-11 for all access pass to aquarium, exhibits and oceanarium. Other ticket packages available. Tickets available in advance through Ticketmaster, 312-559-0200.

Lincoln Park Zoo

2200 N. Cannon Drive (Cannon Drive at Fullerton Parkway), Chicago

Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekends. Free admission. Parking, $20-$35 (free street parking available). Call 312-742-2000.

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $14.25 adults, $13.25 seniors ages 60 and older, $11.25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Additional fees for Sea Lion Show, sky safari, safari train, zoomobile, animal rides and carousel. Parking, $12; buses, $16. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

3330 Atwood Ave., Madison

Outdoor gardens are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Entry to the outdoor gardens is free. Admission to the Bolz Conservatory is $1, and free 10 a.m.-noon Wed. and Sat. Call 608-246-4550.

Pettit National Ice Center

500 S. 84th St. (Interstate 94 and 84th Street), West Allis

Open skate — Call 414-266-0100 or go to www.thepettit.com for public skate times. Admission $7.50, $6.50 ages 13-18, $5.50 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.50.

Rotary Gardens

1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville

Open year-round during daylight hours. $5 Donation. Call 608-752-3885.

Six Flags Great America

Amusement park and water park with thrill rides, family rides, water slides, pools, entertainment and dining. Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee at Grand Avenue East Exit (Route 132), Gurnee, Ill. Admission fees: $74.99 adults, $54.99 children 48 inches and under, free children 2 and younger. Hours vary September and October. For hours or discounts, go to www.sixflags.com/greatAmerica/tickets or call 847-249-4636.

ART & MUSEUMS

Anderson Arts Center

121 66th St., Kenosha

Through Aug. 4 — “A Lineup of Rogues” by Rogues Artists; “Porc-Clay” by Susan Hacker; works by Tom Budinski; All Saints Catholic School. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free; donations accepted.

Artists Gallery

401 Main St., Racine

Aug. 3-31 — Tom Wright, landscape watercolors. Opening Aug. 3, 5-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Through Aug. 12 — “Featured Artist: John Kearney.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Free admission. Call 262-636-9177.

Civil War Museum

5400 First Ave., Kenosha

Through Jan. 6 — “For Honor and Family: Three Families in the Civil War.” Main exhibit: “The Fiery Trial.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $9, $5 Kenosha/Somers residents, free ages 15 and younger. Call 262-653-4141 or go to www.thecivilwarmuseum.org.

Community Art Project

Through Sept. 3 — “K-9 Heroes of Racine County.” Featuring 25 life-size dogs; 14 will be replicas of the K-9s that serve Racine County and 11 will be German shepherds. The statues will be displayed at locations in Downtown Racine. Go to www.racinedowntown.com.

Dinosaur Discovery Museum

5608 10th Ave., Kenosha

New exhibit — “Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur.” Ongoing exhibits — Meat-eating dinosaur display, nine of which are exclusive to this museum. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4450 or go to www.dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.

Kenosha History Center

220 51st Place, Kenosha

Through Oct. 31 — “The Rise of Luxuries.” Ongoing — “Simmons Manufacturing Co.”; “To Preserve the Past to Teach the Future”; “My Memorabilia”; “Extra Innings: Unique Kenosha Baseball Stories”; and “Children’s Hands On.” Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission, donations accepted. Call 262-654-5770.

Kenosha Public Museum

5500 First Ave., Kenosha

Through Aug. 5 — “Transparent Watercolor Society of America 42nd Annual National Juried Exhibition.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4140 or go to www.kenoshapublicmuseum.org.

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Through Aug. 26 — Tom Budzinski, ceramics; Larry Lemm, oil painting; Andres Vences, watercolors. Reception Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; until 8 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Free.

Photographic Design Gallery & Framing

411 Sixth St., Racine

Through Aug. 25 — “Cream Brick — The Building of Racine.” Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., and daily by appt., call 262-633-9899.

Racine Arts Council Artspace Gallery

409 Sixth St., Racine

Through Aug. 30 — “RagBab Presents Star ‘84” by Henry Buss. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and by appt.; call 262-635-0261.

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St., Racine

Through Dec. 30 — “Honoring Karen Johnson: Collecting In-Depth at Home and at RAM.” Through Jan. 20 — “Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Contemporary Clay.” Through Feb. 3 — “Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Art Jewelry/Sculpture to Wear.”

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Closed federal holidays. $7; $5 youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors age 62 and older; free children 11 and younger, members and to all on the first Friday of the month. Call 262-638-8300.

Racine Heritage Museum

701 Main St., Racine

Aug. 3-July 31, 2019 — “History Takes Center Stage: The Racine Theatre Guild at 80.” Opening Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m. Through Oct. 28 — “The Greatest Show: The Little known Story of Racine County and the Circus.” Through Nov. 4 — “Curiosities from the Collection.” Through Dec. 31 — “Beloved Landmark: 701 Main.”

Permanent Exhibits — “An Amazing Journey, the Life and Legacy of Astronaut Laurel Clark”; “The Mitchell Motor Co.” “Racine Belles: Our Hometown Heroes”; “Racine County: Factory for the World”; “Racine County Sports Hall of Fame”; “Racine Raiders: Our Hometown Team”; “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; and exhibits on Racine County’s inventors, innovators and manufacturers. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sun. Archive hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., and by appointment. Free admission. Donations welcome. Call 262-636-3926.

Spectrum Gallery

DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine (east side)

Aug. 4-26 — “My Faces of History” by Tom Simonson. Opening reception Aug. 4, 1-4 p.m. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and by appointment, call 262-634-4345. Free.

Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum

533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

Museum features more than 35 hands-on tops and games, tour/program, exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops, yo-yos, gyroscopes, I Spy Hunt and a live presentation by a tops expert. The museum is for ages 4 to adult. Call 262-763-3946 or go to www.topmuseum.org.

Out of Town Art & Museums

Art Institute of Chicago

111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Through Sept. 3 — “Charles White: A Retrospective.” Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. Admission: $25; $19 children ages 14 & older, students and seniors; free ages 13 and younger. Call 312-575-8000 for tickets.

Circus World Museum

550 Water St., Baraboo

Circus exhibits, History of Circus World, Library & Research Center, posters, Ringlingville, wagons. Big Top shows feature acrobats, contortionists, circus animals and clowns as they bring the circus to life. Hours through Aug. 28: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Go to www.circusworldbaraboo.org for tickets or call 866-693-1500.

Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin

500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission: $19, $16 seniors and ages 3-17, $14 college students, free ages 2 and younger. Group and school discounts, call 414-765-8625. For information, call 414-765-9966.

The Field Museum

1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Permanent exhibits — “The Crown Family PlayLab”; “Pawnee Earth Lodge”; “Restoring Earth”; “Evolving Planet”; “Sue the T. Rex”; “Inside Ancient Egypt”; “The Ancient Americas”; “The Tsavo Lions”; “Hall of Jades”; “Maori Meeting House, Ruatepupuke II”; “Pacific Spirits”; “Grainger Hall of Gems”; “Traveling the Pacific”; “Africa”; “DNA Discovery Center”; “McDonald’s Fossil Prep Lab”; “Gidwitz Hall of Birds.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Last admission at 4 p.m. $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 ages 3-11. Call 312-922-9410 or go to www.fieldmuseum.org.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 Canal St., Milwaukee

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $20, $14 seniors & students with ID, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger with paid adult.

Mid-Continent Railway Museum

E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom

Hours: Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 800-930-1385.

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee

Through Aug. 26 — “Photographing Nature’s Cathedrals.” Through Sept. 9 — “Daring Technique: Goya and the Art of Etching.” Sept. 28-Jan. 6, 2019 — “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America.”

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19, $17 students and seniors, free ages 12 and younger. Call 414-224-3200 or go to www.mam.org

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee

Permanent exhibits — “Crossroads of Civilization”; “Wisconsin Archaeology: Pieces of the Puzzle”; “The Hebior Mammoth”; “Meadows in the Sky: The Green Roof”; “Puelicher Butterfly Wing”; “The Third Planet”; “Streets of Old Milwaukee”; “Africa”; “Asia”; “Europe”; “The Arctic”; “South and Middle America”; “Pacific Islands”; “Costa Rican Rainforest.” Museum hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $15 adults, $11 children ages 3-12 and seniors 60 and older, free children 2 and younger. Go to www.mpm.edu or call the 24-hour event line at 888-700-9069.

Museum of Contemporary Art

220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues. & Fri.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., Sat.-Sun. $15 adults, $8 students and senior citizens, free children ages 18 and younger. Call 312-280-2660.

Museum of Science and Industry

57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Permanent exhibits — “Coal Mine”; “Extreme Ice”; “Future Energy Chicago”; “All Aboard the Silver Streak: Pioneer Zephyr”; “Turn Back the Clock”; “Earth Revealed”; “Imagining the Museum”; “You! The Experience”; “Farm Tech”; “Fast Forward...Inventing the Future”; “ToyMaker 3000: An Adventure in Automation”; “The Art of the Bicycle”; “The Great Train Story”; “Genetics and the Baby Chick Hatchery”; “Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze”; “Henry Crown Space Center”; “The Idea Factory”; “The U-505 Submarine” (additional $5 for tour); “Science Storms”; “Ships through the Ages”; “Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle”; “Transportation Gallery”; “Swiss Jolly Ball”; “Yesterday’s Main Street”; “Whispering Gallery.”

There are additional fees for some exhibits.

Museum hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. $18, $11 ages 3-11. Parking, $22. Call 773-684-1414 or go to www.msichicago.org for tickets.

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

Through July 29 — “Daniel Gerhartz: The Continuum of Beauty;” “Jenie Gao: Survival Tools.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. One-time member fee, $12. Call 262-334-9638.

Old World Wisconsin

W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle

Old World Wisconsin, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, is an outdoor museum of late 19th/early 20th-century immigrant farm and rural life. $19, $16 ages 65 and older, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free parking. Call 262-594-6301 or go to www.oldworldwisconsin.org.

Villa Louis

521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien

Experience Victorian life during the 19th century with a visit to the estate of one of Wisconsin’s most prosperous families. Hours: Through Sept. 9— Tours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the hour, Mon.-Sun., Gift shop, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. $12.50, $10.50 students and seniors, $6 children, free ages 4 and younger.

Wade House and Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum

W7965 Highway 23, Greenbush

Featuring a new Visitor Center and Stagecoach Hotel, Dockstader Blacksmith Shop, Herrling Sawmill, Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum. Butternut Café and museum store. $11, $9.25 students and seniors, $5.50 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger, family $30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Call 920-526-3271 or go to wadehouse.wisconsinhistory.org.

Wisconsin Historical Museum

30 N. Carroll St., Madison

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. $5, $3 children or $10 per family. Call 608-264-6555 or go to www.wisconsinhistoricalmuseum.org.

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts

N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to www.wiquiltmuseum.com or call 262-546-0300.

Wisconsin Maritime Museum

75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc

Explore the nation’s most completely restored World War II submarine, stroll the streets of a 19th century shipbuilding town, sail a boat down a river and more. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $12, $10 children ages 6-15, free children ages 5 and younger. Call 866-724-2356 or go to www.wisconsinmaritime.org.

