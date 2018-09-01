Thursday, Aug. 2
Music and More Concert Series
Aug. 2 —Music by Karen Beaumont (organ); Viktor Brusubardis (cello); Lynda Schlitz Ensemble (vocal, violin, drums, piano). Noon-1 p.m. Freewill offering. First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 716 College Ave., Racine.
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show
Aug. 2 — Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.
Swing and Social Beginner Dance Lesson
Aug. 2 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7, $5 students with ID. No partner needed. Swing and social dance lessons by Ann and Mark Greco.
Trivia For Rhinos
Aug. 2 — Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-10 p.m. $10. Trivia competition for teams up to six, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, International Rhino Foundation and Action for Cheetahs. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/trivia-for-rhinos-2018-tickets-47682616991.
Line Dancing
Aug. 2 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
Open Mic
Aug. 2 — Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6:30-9 p.m. No cover. Musicians welcome.
Live Music by Steve Craig
Aug. 2 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Acoustic classics.
Trivia
Aug. 2 — Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 2 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 2 — Charcoal Grill, 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 8-10 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 2 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 2 — Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Friday, Aug. 3
Music on the Monument
Aug. 3 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Music by The Neptunes (rock). Chairs provided.
First Fridays
Aug. 3 — Downtown Racine and vicinity, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. Live music by The Huntsmen on Monument Square and Mark Paffrath at Crosswalk Park and Racine Prayer Room at Paul Harris Park. Merchant specials and horse-drawn carriage rides from Monument Square.
Opening Reception
Aug. 3 — For exhibit by Tom Wright, landscape watercolor artist. 5-9 p.m. Free. Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.
“A Summer Sound Sampler” Organ Concert
Aug. 3 — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine. 5:30 p.m. Free.
DINE: A Summer Wine Pairing Event
Aug. 3 — DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. (cocktail hour at 6 p.m.). $56.50. Outdoor, four-course, farm-to-table dinner, catered by Chef John of the Red Onion Café with specialty wine pairings with each course; live, classical guitar music. Go to www.dekovencenter.org/dine.
Folk Dancing
Aug. 3 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Movie Night in the Park
Aug. 3 — Petrifying Springs Park Pavilion No. 1, 4909 Seventh St., Kenosha. 8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
Lived Music by Mark Dvorak with $11 Supper Band
Aug. 3 — Coffeehouse at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 7 p.m. No cover. Folk.
Mark Live Music by Koltrane
Aug. 3 — Franksville Craft Beer Garden at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. 6-9 p.m. No cover. Acoustic.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Aug. 3 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by The Sentinels
Aug. 3 — The Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. Free. Classic rock.
Live Music by Duosonic
Aug. 3 — The Brickhouse, 316 Main St., Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
Live Music by Brian Daniels Duo
Aug. 3 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:15 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Acoustic classic/country rock.
Live Music by Sleepersound with The Smoking Flowers
Aug. 3 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. $5.
Karaoke
Aug. 3 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 3 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Heritage Walking Tour of Downtown Racine
Aug. 4 — Tours begin at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. $10. Reservations required at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
St. Patrick’s Parish Festival
Aug. 4 — St. Patrick Church grounds, 1100 Erie St., Racine. Noon-11 p.m. Free. Live music by Full Flavor, 6-9 p.m.; Sonido Chester DJ. Children’s games, bouncy house, authentic Mexican dinners, taco tent, silent auction, raffle, vendor booths, baskets, beer tent, cash raffle.
Music & Movies at the Park
Aug. 4 — Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. 5-11 p.m. Free. Live music by Blackwater, bounce houses (all-you-can-bounce for $5), food, snacks, craft beer garden and “E.T.” will be shown.
Opening Reception
Aug. 4 — For “My Faces of History,” a one-person show by Tom Simonson. 1-4 p.m. Free. Spectrum Gallery in the DeKoven Center east building, 600 21st St., Racine.
Live Music by Mountains on the Moon
Aug. 4 — Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine, 3-7 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Michael Heaton
Aug. 4 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 5-9 p.m. No cover. Rock, country and pop.
Live Music by Jeff Ward
Aug. 4 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6:30-10:30 p.m. No cover. Irish and American folk.
Live Music by Sovereign Olson, Beat Council, Nick Ramsey & The Family
Aug. 4 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St. , Racine. 7-10 p.m. $10 (includes one craft beer). Variety.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Aug. 4 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by The Neptunes
Aug. 4 — John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Messengers
Aug. 4 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Urban acoustic/classic hits, contemporary.
Live Music by Champagne Jerry with Ghost Machines
Aug. 4 — Public Brewery, 716 58th St., Kenosha. 9 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by the Cow Ponies
Aug. 4 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Country variety.
Live Music by St. Tragedy with Mixed Company
Aug. 4 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. $5. Hard rock.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 4— The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Karaoke
Aug. 4 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Wind Point Lighthouse Tower Climb
Aug. 5 — 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Every 30 minutes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes early). $10 ages 12 and older; $5 children ages 6-11. Climb to the top of the 108-foot structure and view the shore of Lake Michigan. Guides will answer questions. Tennis shoes recommended. Children ages 5 and younger not allowed. Go to www.windpointlighthouse.org for reservations.
Job’s Daughters Craft Fair
Aug. 5 — Racine Masonic Center grounds, 1012 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. More than 70 crafters. Food stand with quarter-pound hot dogs.
Pop-Up Art Show
Aug. 5 — Blake House, 936 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Kim Halley paintings on exhibit with special guest Little Glass Bird Artful Objects.
Starving Artist Fair
Aug. 5 — Gateway Technical College campus grounds, 1001 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (rain or shine). Free. Fine art and fine crafts are represented by more than 100 artists. This is a juried art fair exhibiting and selling mostly original artwork, all priced under $300. Silent auction, boutique, Kidz Korner, raffle, live music, food. Sponsored by the Racine Art Guild.
Armenian Fest
Aug. 5 — Festival Park, 5 Fifth St., Racine. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (donations accepted for HALO and the fund for Armenian relief). Armenian food, pastries, bread, music by Mideast Beat for folk dancing, silent auction, children’s games and activities, raffle. Armenian marketplace, specialty coffee, book sale. Presented by St. Mesrob Armenian Church.
St. Patrick’s Parish Festival
Aug. 5 — St. Patrick’s Parish, 1100 Erie St., Racine. Noon-10 p.m Free. Live music, children’s games, bouncy house, authentic Mexican dinners, taco tent, silent auction, raffle, vendors, baskets, food, beer tent, cash raffle.
Waterford Police Dept. Gala
Aug. 5 — Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford. 4-8 p.m. $50. Buffet, live music, ComedySportz, cash bar, live and silent auctions. Purchased tickets in advance at Waterford Town Hall. Proceeds will fund the Waterford Police Dept. Police Reserve Unit.
Racine Concert Band Concert
Aug. 5 — Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue or Augusta Street gate). 7 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
Live Music by Touch of Gray
Aug. 5 — Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Smooth Blues Band
Aug. 5 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. No cover. Blues, jazz and swing.
Karaoke by Marc Conrad
Aug. 5 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.
America’s Pub Quiz Trivia
Aug. 5 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Monday, Aug. 6
Line Dance with Norm
Aug. 6 — Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., Kenosha. 9-10:30 a.m. $5. Call 262-930-2698 or go to www.dancewithnorm.com.
Variety Dance
Aug. 6 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 1-4 p.m. $7.
Stepping Lessons
Aug. 6 — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., Racine. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Chicago-style ballroom dancing.
Karaoke
Aug. 6 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
National Night Out
Aug. 7 — Annual Racine event to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. Neighborhoods host block parties with food, games and visits by area police and fire departments. Kickoff at 4 p.m. at Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave. Go to www.racinenw.com.
Tuesdays at the Shell
Aug. 7 — Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 6 p.m. Free. Music by Ghosts in the Gravel (rock, country, blues, folk, bluegrass).
Tuesday Night Thunder
Aug. 7— The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free. Ride-in motorcycle event with live music by Matt Myers & The Smooth Riders, food. All bikes welcome.
Outdoor Movies in the Park
Aug. 7 — “Coco,” Douglas Park, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine. 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Bring insect repellent. Pets are not allowed.
Live Music by D’Arez
Aug. 7 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 6-9 p.m. No cover. Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco.
Live Music by the Parkside Reunion Big Band
Aug. 7 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Trivia
Aug. 7 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Kenosha Pops Concert
Aug. 8 — Pennoyer Park bandshell, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street, Kenosha. 7 p.m. Free. Bench seating available or bring lawn chair. Concessions available.
Animal Crackers Concert Series
Aug. 8 — Karrin Allyson. Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; concerts begin at 7 p.m. Individual tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Go to www.racinezoo.org.
Wednesday Acoustic Night
Aug. 8 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by John Derado
Aug. 8 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6:30-10:30 p.m. No cover. Americana, folk.
Mark Paffrath Acoustic Open Mic
Aug. 8 — T.G.’s Sports Bar, 4120 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Acoustic open mic.
Wednesday Open Jam
Aug. 8 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 8-11 p.m. No cover.
America’s Pub Quiz Trivia
Aug. 8 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Three Roads Trivia with Benn
Aug. 8 — Mario’s Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2322 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
Trivia with Spencer
Aug. 8 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.
Karaoke
Aug. 8 — Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Music and More Concert Series
Aug. 9 — Music by Anne Morse-Hambrock (harp); Ami Bouterse, Bob Benson, Evelyn Alumbreros and Alejandro Alumbreros (vocal and piano). Noon-1 p.m. Freewill offering. First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 716 College Ave., Racine.
Pop-Up Beer Garden
Aug. 9 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 4-11 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music and other events such as beach yoga, a spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games and a BeerMasters session.
Summer of ‘69
Aug. 9 — Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. 5:30 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Featuring heavy appetizers, cash bar, games, silent auction and DJ music by Silver Spoon Entertainment. Fundraiser for the Kenosha Area Family Aging Services Inc. For tickets, go to www.kafasi.org or call 262-658-3508.
B-Town Sounds
Aug. 9 — Echo Lake Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by The Jimmys (blues). Food and beverages available or bring carry-ins. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show
Aug. 9 — Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.
Swing and Social Beginner Dance Lesson
Aug. 9 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7, $5 students with ID. No partner needed. Swing and social dance lessons by Ann and Mark Greco.
Live Music by Ann Salerno & Gino Covelli
Aug. 9 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. No cover. Variety.
Live Music by Jon Langford with Fowlmouth
Aug. 9 — Public Brewery, 716 58th St., Kenosha. 8 p.m. No cover. Punk rock.
Line Dancing
Aug. 9 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
Open Mic
Aug. 9 — Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6:30-9 p.m. No cover. Musicians welcome.
Trivia
Aug. 9 — Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 9 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 9 — Charcoal Grill, 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 8-10 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 9 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 9 — Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Friday, Aug. 10
All Breed Dog Show
Aug. 10 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking, $5. Cudahy Kennel Club show. Vendors with pet related items.
Music on the Monument
Aug. 10 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Music by Touch of Gray (rock). Chairs provided.
Pop-Up Beer Garden
Aug. 10 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 4-11 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music, beach yoga, spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games and BeerMasters session.
Folk Dancing
Aug. 10 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Racine Astronomical Society Open House
Aug. 10 — Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive, Yorkville. 8-11 p.m. Free. Observatory open to view planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the moon. If the weather looks marginal or for more information, call 262-878-2774 or go to www.rasastro.org.
Movie Night in the Park
Aug. 10 — Petrifying Springs Park Pavilion No. 1, 4909 Seventh St., Kenosha. 8:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Aug. 10 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by Steve Grimm Duo
Aug. 10 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Classic hits.
Karaoke
Aug. 10 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 10 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Coffee & Cars
Aug. 11 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring Street (Highway C), Racine. 8 a.m.-noon. $5 (optional donation). All makes and models welcome.
All Breed Dog Show
Aug. 10 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking, $5. Cudahy Kennel Club show. Vendors with pet related items.
Zoorriffic Saturday
Aug. 11 — “Orangutan Awareness Day.” Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Craft and snacktivity stations, games. Free with zoo admission.
Pop-Up Beer Garden
Aug. 11 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music, beach yoga, spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games and BeerMasters session.
Heritage Walking Tour of Downtown Racine
Aug. 11 — Tours begin at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. $10. Reservations required at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
Summer Bridal Show
Aug. 11 — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 11800 108th St., Pleasant Prairie. Noon-5 p.m. $5. Featuring a fashion show, bridal games and giveaways, free swag bags and a dress pop-up boutique.
Picnic in the Park
Aug. 11 — Petrifying Springs Park Area No. 1, 5555 Seventh St., Somers. Noon-8 p.m. Free. Live music, free children’s games and bounce houses, fireworks at dusk.
HOPE Safehouse Fundraiser
Aug. 11 — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 1-6 p.m. $5. Live music from 2-5 p.m., raffles, silent auction, bakery and merchandise for sale, meet and greet with HOPE Safehouse dogs and cats. Go to www.hopesafehouse.org.
Acoustic Music Session
Aug. 11 — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St. , Racine. 1-4 p.m. Free.
Saturday Sounds on the Square
Aug. 11 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 2-5 p.m. Free. Music by Smooth Operators (variety).
Live Music by Jon Dawley Wooden
Aug. 11 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 5-9 p.m. No cover. Rock.
Live Music by Brewhaus Polka Kings
Aug. 11 — Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Kenosha. 6-9 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by RAR
Aug. 11 — Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine. 6:30-10:30 p.m. No cover. Rhythm and blues, funk.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Aug. 11 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 11 — The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Karaoke
Aug. 11 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Racine Concert Band Concert
Aug. 12 — Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue or Augusta Street gate). 7 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
All Breed Dog Show
Aug. 10 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking, $5. Greater Racine Kennel Club show. Vendors with pet related items.
Pop-Up Beer Garden
Aug. 12 — Simmons Island Park, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. Beer on tap, local food, live music, beach yoga, spikeball tournament, bonfires, volleyball, bags, lawn games, BeerMasters session.
Pork Chop Dinner and Auctions
Aug. 12 — St. Mary-Dover Parish, 23211 Church Road, Dover. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Garden tractor pulls and 4 wheel pulls, 11 a.m.; children’s activities (games, petting zoo, bouncy house); Kids Tractor Pedal Pull at 1 p.m., auction of antiques and new and slightly used items by Bob Hagemann Auction Services at 12:30 p.m., silent auction. Pork chop dinner, noon-5 p.m., $13 (two pork chops), $11 (one pork chop). Carryouts available. Pie auction, 1:30 p.m. Children’s games, petting zoo, bake sale, raffles, horseshoe and baggo tournaments, outside music.
Car Show
Aug. 12 — Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 11600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 11:05 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 to register a car by Aug. 6; free for spectators. All cars welcome. Corn roast, food. Live music by the Bluegrass All Stars, noon-3 p.m.
Polka with Steve Meisner
Aug. 12 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 2-5:30 p.m. $8.
Live Music by Gritman and Moran
Aug. 12 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. No cover. Classic rock and jazz.
Faster Pussycat with Don Jamieson and The Cherrypops
Aug. 12 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 7 p.m.-midnight. $15 in advance at Route 20, $20 at the door. Heavy metal.
Karaoke by Marc Conrad
Aug. 12 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.
America’s Pub Quiz Trivia
Aug. 12 — McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
UPCOMING
Animal Crackers Concert Series
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; concerts begin at 7 p.m. Individual tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Go to www.racinezoo.org.
Aug. 8 — Karrin Allyson.
Aug. 22 — Eric Darius with special guest Gerald Veasley.
All Breed Dog Show
Aug. 10-13 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K, Caledonia. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show. Vendors with pet related items. Cudahy Kennel Club show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Greater Racine Kennel Club, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.-Mon.
Racine Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops
Aug. 14 — “Racine, Live!” 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. $25 adults, free ages 20 and younger (ticket required). Table seats available for $35. Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. Call 262-636-9285 or go to www.racinesymphony.org.
Kenosha County Fair
Aug. 15-19 — Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. 8 a.m.-midnight Wed.-Sat., 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Ages 14 and older, $9; ages 8-11, $5; senior citizens, $6 (Aug. 17); ages 7 and under, free. Go to www.kenoshacofair.com. Call 262-862-6121.
St. Rita Family Festival
Aug. 17-19 — St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. Friday fish fry, 5-7 p.m., $9, $5 children. Sunday chicken dinner, noon-3 p.m., $10. Live music lineup: Duosonic and Bella Cain on Fri.; Identity Crisis, Ian & the Dream, Jackie Brown Band and Cherry Pie on Sat.; The Britins, Brian O’Donnell Band, Hammered Brass Band and Doghouse Charlie on Sun. Youth entertainment, carnival rides and midway games, food tent, meat raffle, gift basket raffle, super raffle ($5,000 in prize money).
St. Louis Parish Festival
Aug. 18-19 — St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 6-11 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Activities for all ages including Granny’s Attic, bingo, food court, beer garden, antique car and tractor show, raffles, voice auction. Saturday includes 5 p.m. outdoor Mass followed by music from Larry Lynne Band, 6:30 p.m. Sunday has live music by the Bob Korosa Polka Band, 11 a.m., and Do-Wa-Wa’s, 3 p.m.
Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show
Aug. 19 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Register cars for $15 online at www.racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices. Register on day of show for $20 at Goold Street entrance starting at 8 a.m. More than 75 trophies. For information, call 262-636-9189 or go to www.racinezoo.org.
Whiskers & Whiskey Fundraiser
Aug. 25 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. $75. A five-course whiskey and meal pairing, silent auction and big cat chat from the zoo’s animal care department. Email aolsen@racinezoo.org for reservations.
St. George Serbian Church Fall Festival
Sept. 1-2 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-11 p.m. Free. Serbian specialties like cevapi (Serbian sausages), ražnici (pork shish-ka-bobs), sarma (stuffed cabbage rolls), pečenje (roast pig), jagnjetina (roast lamb) and rotisserie chicken will be sold, as well as homemade Serbian desserts. Tours of the historical 60-year-old church, children’s games, live Serbian music.
Ladies Lunch & Shop
Sept. 19 — Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $25. Boxed lunch, fashion show, shopping and prize drawing. Call 262-631-1709 for reservations. Presented by The Journal Times.
Ladies Night Out
Sept. 19 — Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. 4:30-9 p.m. $45 before Aug. 10, $45 after. Sit-down dinner, entertainment by Pat McCurdy, giveaways and more than 50 vendor booths. Call 262-631-1709 for reservations. For booth information, call 262-631-1742. Faith Hope & Love collecting pajama donations from infant to adult sizes. Presented by The Journal Times.
OUT OF TOWN
Out of Town is a listing of events outside of Racine and Kenosha counties.
“The Music Man Jr.”
Through Aug. 5 — Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $13, $11 for seniors ages 60 and older, military and teens. Go to www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.
Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 2-12 — Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis. 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 12. $14, $8 seniors 60 and older and ages 6-11, free ages 5 and younger. Live music on various stages; rides and games; food; Horticulture, Textile, Craft & Culinary Exhibits; Plein Air at the Fair; Wisconsin State Fair History Display; Young People’s Art Exhibit; Youth Expo Hall & Stage; K-9 Sports Arena; Milwaukee Bucks Milk House; Sea Lion Splash; Discovery Barnyard; daily parade; Exploratory Park; Farm & Family Building; Green & Growing Garden Walk; Kohl’s Activity Zone; strolling street entertainers; We Energies Energy Park; SpinCity; Wisconsin Exposition Center and other marketplaces; animal exhibits. Go to www.wistatefair.com or call 800-514-3849. Main Stage lineup:
Aug. 2 — Montgomery Gentry, 7:30 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 3 — Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. $35 & $45.
Aug. 4 — BoDeans, 8 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 5 — Happy Together Tour, 7 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 6 — Casting Crowns, 7:30 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 7 — Why Don’t We, 7 p.m. $25 & $35.
Aug. 8 — Cole Swindell, 7:30 p.m. $35 & $45.
Aug. 9 — The Temptations and the Four Tops, 7:30 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 10 — TLC, 8 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 11 — Foreigner, 8 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 12 — Reba McEntire, 6 p.m. $49 & $59.
Black Arts Fest
Aug. 4 — 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Noon-midnight. $12 adults, $8 ages 8-11 and 60 and older, free ages 7 and younger. African and African American music, dance, food, educational activities for children. Go to blackartsfestmke.com.
Cruisin’ the Grove Classic Car and Motorcycle Show
Aug. 5 — Woller-Anger & Company, LLC, 930 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Classic car and motorcycle show, door and raffle prizes, food and beverages for purchase. Go to www.facebook.com/CruisinTheGrove.
Jazz Visions on the Lake
Aug. 5 — Henry Maier Festival Park Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. 1-6 p.m. Free. Community event showcasing local jazz music; food. The lineup: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Jazz Institute Big Band, 1-1:45 p.m.; Juli Wood, 2-3 p.m.; Curt Hanrahan Quartet, 3:14-4:15 p.m.; MKE Visions Collective, 4:30-6 p.m.
The Rave and Eagles Ballroom
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Concerts at 8 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Call Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000; The Rave box office, 414-342-7283.
Aug. 8 — Lamb of God with Anthrax. $39 & $50.
Aug. 17 — Weezer. $47.50 & $57.50.
Aug. 24 — Ghostface Killah. $25 & $30.
Sept. 11 — Mastodon, 7:30 p.m. $30.50 & $40.50.
Sept. 29 — Bad Bunny. $63.50.
Oct. 20 — Troye Sivan, 7:30 p.m. $43 & $53.
Nov. 9 — AJR with Robert DeLong. $27.50 & $32.50.
BMO Harris Pavilion
200 N. Habor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to pabsttheater.org/event/cakebenfolds2018 or call 1-800-745-3000.
Aug. 23 — Ben Folds and Cake, with Tall Heights, 7 p.m. $52-$96.
Sept. 8 — Ringo Star, 8 p.m. $72.89-$147.80.
Brickworld Wisconsin
Aug. 25-26 — Wisconsin State Fair Park Products Pavilion, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $13. Lego creations, interactive activities and more. Go to brickworld.com/brickworld-wisconsin.
Area Attractions
Bristol Renaissance Faire
Through Sept. 3 — Near the Illinois/Wisconsin state line in Kenosha, just west of Interstate 94. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Labor Day. $25.95 adults, $11.50 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. This recreation of a 16th century English village celebrates the food, games and crafts of Elizabethan England. Hundreds of costumed performers offer continuous entertainment on 16 open-air stages, food, more than 180 arts and crafts shops, children’s activities. For discounted tickets, call 847-395-7773 or go to www.renfair.com/bristol.
Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm
6831 Big Bend Road (two miles north of Highway 36 on Highway 164), Tichigan
Through August — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.-Weds., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. & Thurs. Unique blend of exotic, farm and wildlife animals in a farm setting, baby animal petting area, children’s play area, picnic area. Admission (includes hayride, weather permitting); $10, $8 children younger than 12, free ages 1 and younger. Call 262-895-6430 or go to www.beardenzoo.com.
Capelli’s Traxside Skating
637 S. Kane St., Burlington
Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 7-11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & 7-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Skate rental,$2; speed skates, $4. Call 262-763-4410 or go to www.traxsideskating.com for weekly specials.
1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse
5 Mile Road and Highway 31, Caledonia
Tours, lessons and games. One-room 1888 schoolhouse restored for living history programs. Classroom sessions are arranged through schools. Call 262-636-3926.
Horse-drawn Wagon Rides
Ongoing — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. Teams of Halflinger horses pull sleighs/wagons. Fees are $75 for up to four people, $10 for each additional person. Includes hot beverage, campfire and s’mores. Call 262-884-7100.
Four T Acres
8969 Fishman Road, Burlington
Small family farm that raises Scottish Highland cattle (long-haired and long-horned). To arrange a visit, call 262-539-2725.
Golden Rondelle Theater
1525 Howe St., Racine
Films shown include: “Carnauba: A Son’s Memoir,” & “To Be Alive.” For reservations, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/visit.
Green Meadows Petting Farm
33603 High Drive, Waterford
Through Oct. 29 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. Pony rides, cow milking, hayrides, goats, baby ducks and chicks, kittens, picnic area, food and beverages available. $13.75, $11.75 seniors, free ages 1 and younger; yearly pass, $40 per person. Call 262-534-2891 or go to www.greenmeadowsfarmwi.com.
IcePlex
9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie
Ice arena with two NHL-sized rinks.
Call 262-925-6755 or go to www.recplexonline.com for open skate times. $8, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.
Pringle Nature Center
9800 160th Ave., Bristol
The nature center is located within the 197-acre Bristol Woods County Park. Within the woods are four miles of trails that are used for bird and wildlife observation, nature education walks, hiking and cross-country skiing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Call 262-857-8008.
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main St., Racine
Hours through Oct. 7 — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.). $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. No pets allowed. Call 262-636-9189 or go to www.racinezoo.org.
River Bend Nature Center
3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia
Trails open daily from dawn to dusk (no admission fee). Educational programs, equipment rental and facility rental available. Call 262-639-1515 or go to www.riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., Racine
Through Sept. 3 — Waterpark with pools, slides, play structures, rope course, rentable party space, concession stand, pool building with changing rooms and shaded lounge areas. Hours: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $10, $2 ages 17 and younger, $15 for family of two adults and up to five children. Season passes, $180 families, $90 adults, $60 seniors 62 and older, $45 children. Prices increase for non-county residents. Managed by Racine Family YMCA. To check on open status, call the 24-hour pool information 262-347-4997 or go to https://ymcaracine.org.
Root River Environmental Education Community Center
1301 W. Sixth St., Racine
Hours through Sept. 30 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10-$15 per hour kayak, canoe and tandem kayak rentals. Season passes for unlimited boat rentals ($50 per individual, $90 per family). Call 262-818-4200 or go to www.uwp.edu.
Wind Point Lighthouse
4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Standing 108 feet, this 1880 lighthouse is one of the oldest and tallest currently active on the Great Lakes. Grounds open from sunrise to sunset every day. For tours or more information, call 262-639-3777 or go to www.windpointlighthouse.org.
Wingspread
33 E. 4 Mile Road, Wind Point
Built in 1938 by Frank Lloyd Wright, Wingspread is now an international conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation. Tours available 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., noon-2:30 p.m. Sun. To make a reservation, send email to tour@johnsonfdn.org or call the tour office at 262-681-3353.
Out of Town Area Attractions
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners
July 29 — Enchanted Evening, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free, donations encouraged. Children’s activities and crafts, face painting, balloon animals, professional storyteller, children’s music.
Hours through Oct. 30 — 8 a.m.-dusk. Call for availability. $6.50, $5.50 seniors and students with ID, $4.50 children ages 6-17. Call 414-525-5600 or go to http://county.milwaukee.gov/BoernerBotanicalGard10113.htm.
Brookfield Zoo
3300 Golf Road (First Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, Ill.
Through Sept. 3 — “Art and Science of Arachnids” and “Mission Safari Maze.” $5, $3 ages 3-11 and 65 and older.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $21.95, $15.95 senior citizens 65 and older and children ages 3-11, free children 2 and younger. Additional fees for Butterflies, The Carousel, Dolphins in Action, Hamill Family Play Zoo, Hamill Family Wild Encounters and Motor Safari. Discount passes available. Parking, $14 for cars; $20 buses. Call 708-688-8000 or go to www.czs.org.
Chicago Botanic Garden
1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill.
Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-sunset. Free. Parking, $25 weekdays, $20 weekends and holidays. Call 847-835-5440. Go to www.chicagobotanic.org.
Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium
Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee. $9, $7 seniors and students, $6 children ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Call 414-319-4629 or go to www.mpm.edu for daily show times.
John G. Shedd Aquarium
1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Open exhibits — “Wild Reef Exhibit” featuring more than 8,000 aquatic animals representing more than 650 species, 90,000-gallon Caribbean Reef and “Amazon Rising: Seasons of the River” permanent exhibit. 4-D Special FX Theater — “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 4-D Experience,” “Dora and Diego 4-D Adventure” and “Planet Earth: Pole to Pole.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $28.95, $25.95 seniors, $19.95 children ages 3-11 for all access pass to aquarium, exhibits and oceanarium. Other ticket packages available. Tickets available in advance through Ticketmaster, 312-559-0200.
Lincoln Park Zoo
2200 N. Cannon Drive (Cannon Drive at Fullerton Parkway), Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekends. Free admission. Parking, $20-$35 (free street parking available). Call 312-742-2000.
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $14.25 adults, $13.25 seniors ages 60 and older, $11.25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Additional fees for Sea Lion Show, sky safari, safari train, zoomobile, animal rides and carousel. Parking, $12; buses, $16. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Olbrich Botanical Gardens
3330 Atwood Ave., Madison
Outdoor gardens are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Entry to the outdoor gardens is free. Admission to the Bolz Conservatory is $1, and free 10 a.m.-noon Wed. and Sat. Call 608-246-4550.
Pettit National Ice Center
500 S. 84th St. (Interstate 94 and 84th Street), West Allis
Open skate — Call 414-266-0100 or go to www.thepettit.com for public skate times. Admission $7.50, $6.50 ages 13-18, $5.50 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.50.
Rotary Gardens
1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville
Open year-round during daylight hours. $5 Donation. Call 608-752-3885.
Six Flags Great America
Amusement park and water park with thrill rides, family rides, water slides, pools, entertainment and dining. Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee at Grand Avenue East Exit (Route 132), Gurnee, Ill. Admission fees: $74.99 adults, $54.99 children 48 inches and under, free children 2 and younger. Hours vary September and October. For hours or discounts, go to www.sixflags.com/greatAmerica/tickets or call 847-249-4636.
ART & MUSEUMS
Anderson Arts Center
121 66th St., Kenosha
Through Aug. 4 — “A Lineup of Rogues” by Rogues Artists; “Porc-Clay” by Susan Hacker; works by Tom Budinski; All Saints Catholic School. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free; donations accepted.
Artists Gallery
401 Main St., Racine
Aug. 3-31 — Tom Wright, landscape watercolors. Opening Aug. 3, 5-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free.
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Through Aug. 12 — “Featured Artist: John Kearney.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Free admission. Call 262-636-9177.
Civil War Museum
5400 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Jan. 6 — “For Honor and Family: Three Families in the Civil War.” Main exhibit: “The Fiery Trial.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $9, $5 Kenosha/Somers residents, free ages 15 and younger. Call 262-653-4141 or go to www.thecivilwarmuseum.org.
Community Art Project
Through Sept. 3 — “K-9 Heroes of Racine County.” Featuring 25 life-size dogs; 14 will be replicas of the K-9s that serve Racine County and 11 will be German shepherds. The statues will be displayed at locations in Downtown Racine. Go to www.racinedowntown.com.
Dinosaur Discovery Museum
5608 10th Ave., Kenosha
New exhibit — “Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur.” Ongoing exhibits — Meat-eating dinosaur display, nine of which are exclusive to this museum. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4450 or go to www.dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.
Kenosha History Center
220 51st Place, Kenosha
Through Oct. 31 — “The Rise of Luxuries.” Ongoing — “Simmons Manufacturing Co.”; “To Preserve the Past to Teach the Future”; “My Memorabilia”; “Extra Innings: Unique Kenosha Baseball Stories”; and “Children’s Hands On.” Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission, donations accepted. Call 262-654-5770.
Kenosha Public Museum
5500 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Aug. 5 — “Transparent Watercolor Society of America 42nd Annual National Juried Exhibition.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4140 or go to www.kenoshapublicmuseum.org.
Lemon Street Gallery
4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Through Aug. 26 — Tom Budzinski, ceramics; Larry Lemm, oil painting; Andres Vences, watercolors. Reception Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; until 8 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Free.
Photographic Design Gallery & Framing
411 Sixth St., Racine
Through Aug. 25 — “Cream Brick — The Building of Racine.” Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., and daily by appt., call 262-633-9899.
Racine Arts Council Artspace Gallery
409 Sixth St., Racine
Through Aug. 30 — “RagBab Presents Star ‘84” by Henry Buss. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and by appt.; call 262-635-0261.
Racine Art Museum
441 Main St., Racine
Through Dec. 30 — “Honoring Karen Johnson: Collecting In-Depth at Home and at RAM.” Through Jan. 20 — “Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Contemporary Clay.” Through Feb. 3 — “Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Art Jewelry/Sculpture to Wear.”
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Closed federal holidays. $7; $5 youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors age 62 and older; free children 11 and younger, members and to all on the first Friday of the month. Call 262-638-8300.
Racine Heritage Museum
701 Main St., Racine
Aug. 3-July 31, 2019 — “History Takes Center Stage: The Racine Theatre Guild at 80.” Opening Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m. Through Oct. 28 — “The Greatest Show: The Little known Story of Racine County and the Circus.” Through Nov. 4 — “Curiosities from the Collection.” Through Dec. 31 — “Beloved Landmark: 701 Main.”
Permanent Exhibits — “An Amazing Journey, the Life and Legacy of Astronaut Laurel Clark”; “The Mitchell Motor Co.” “Racine Belles: Our Hometown Heroes”; “Racine County: Factory for the World”; “Racine County Sports Hall of Fame”; “Racine Raiders: Our Hometown Team”; “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; and exhibits on Racine County’s inventors, innovators and manufacturers. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sun. Archive hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., and by appointment. Free admission. Donations welcome. Call 262-636-3926.
Spectrum Gallery
DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine (east side)
Aug. 4-26 — “My Faces of History” by Tom Simonson. Opening reception Aug. 4, 1-4 p.m. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and by appointment, call 262-634-4345. Free.
Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum
533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Museum features more than 35 hands-on tops and games, tour/program, exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops, yo-yos, gyroscopes, I Spy Hunt and a live presentation by a tops expert. The museum is for ages 4 to adult. Call 262-763-3946 or go to www.topmuseum.org.
Out of Town Art & Museums
Art Institute of Chicago
111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
Through Sept. 3 — “Charles White: A Retrospective.” Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. Admission: $25; $19 children ages 14 & older, students and seniors; free ages 13 and younger. Call 312-575-8000 for tickets.
Circus World Museum
550 Water St., Baraboo
Circus exhibits, History of Circus World, Library & Research Center, posters, Ringlingville, wagons. Big Top shows feature acrobats, contortionists, circus animals and clowns as they bring the circus to life. Hours through Aug. 28: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Go to www.circusworldbaraboo.org for tickets or call 866-693-1500.
Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin
500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission: $19, $16 seniors and ages 3-17, $14 college students, free ages 2 and younger. Group and school discounts, call 414-765-8625. For information, call 414-765-9966.
The Field Museum
1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — “The Crown Family PlayLab”; “Pawnee Earth Lodge”; “Restoring Earth”; “Evolving Planet”; “Sue the T. Rex”; “Inside Ancient Egypt”; “The Ancient Americas”; “The Tsavo Lions”; “Hall of Jades”; “Maori Meeting House, Ruatepupuke II”; “Pacific Spirits”; “Grainger Hall of Gems”; “Traveling the Pacific”; “Africa”; “DNA Discovery Center”; “McDonald’s Fossil Prep Lab”; “Gidwitz Hall of Birds.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Last admission at 4 p.m. $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 ages 3-11. Call 312-922-9410 or go to www.fieldmuseum.org.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 Canal St., Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $20, $14 seniors & students with ID, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger with paid adult.
Mid-Continent Railway Museum
E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom
Hours: Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 800-930-1385.
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee
Through Aug. 26 — “Photographing Nature’s Cathedrals.” Through Sept. 9 — “Daring Technique: Goya and the Art of Etching.” Sept. 28-Jan. 6, 2019 — “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America.”
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19, $17 students and seniors, free ages 12 and younger. Call 414-224-3200 or go to www.mam.org
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee
Permanent exhibits — “Crossroads of Civilization”; “Wisconsin Archaeology: Pieces of the Puzzle”; “The Hebior Mammoth”; “Meadows in the Sky: The Green Roof”; “Puelicher Butterfly Wing”; “The Third Planet”; “Streets of Old Milwaukee”; “Africa”; “Asia”; “Europe”; “The Arctic”; “South and Middle America”; “Pacific Islands”; “Costa Rican Rainforest.” Museum hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $15 adults, $11 children ages 3-12 and seniors 60 and older, free children 2 and younger. Go to www.mpm.edu or call the 24-hour event line at 888-700-9069.
Museum of Contemporary Art
220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues. & Fri.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., Sat.-Sun. $15 adults, $8 students and senior citizens, free children ages 18 and younger. Call 312-280-2660.
Museum of Science and Industry
57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — “Coal Mine”; “Extreme Ice”; “Future Energy Chicago”; “All Aboard the Silver Streak: Pioneer Zephyr”; “Turn Back the Clock”; “Earth Revealed”; “Imagining the Museum”; “You! The Experience”; “Farm Tech”; “Fast Forward...Inventing the Future”; “ToyMaker 3000: An Adventure in Automation”; “The Art of the Bicycle”; “The Great Train Story”; “Genetics and the Baby Chick Hatchery”; “Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze”; “Henry Crown Space Center”; “The Idea Factory”; “The U-505 Submarine” (additional $5 for tour); “Science Storms”; “Ships through the Ages”; “Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle”; “Transportation Gallery”; “Swiss Jolly Ball”; “Yesterday’s Main Street”; “Whispering Gallery.”
There are additional fees for some exhibits.
Museum hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. $18, $11 ages 3-11. Parking, $22. Call 773-684-1414 or go to www.msichicago.org for tickets.
Museum of Wisconsin Art
205 Veterans Ave., West Bend
Through July 29 — “Daniel Gerhartz: The Continuum of Beauty;” “Jenie Gao: Survival Tools.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. One-time member fee, $12. Call 262-334-9638.
Old World Wisconsin
W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle
Old World Wisconsin, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, is an outdoor museum of late 19th/early 20th-century immigrant farm and rural life. $19, $16 ages 65 and older, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free parking. Call 262-594-6301 or go to www.oldworldwisconsin.org.
Villa Louis
521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien
Experience Victorian life during the 19th century with a visit to the estate of one of Wisconsin’s most prosperous families. Hours: Through Sept. 9— Tours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the hour, Mon.-Sun., Gift shop, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. $12.50, $10.50 students and seniors, $6 children, free ages 4 and younger.
Wade House and Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum
W7965 Highway 23, Greenbush
Featuring a new Visitor Center and Stagecoach Hotel, Dockstader Blacksmith Shop, Herrling Sawmill, Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum. Butternut Café and museum store. $11, $9.25 students and seniors, $5.50 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger, family $30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Call 920-526-3271 or go to wadehouse.wisconsinhistory.org.
Wisconsin Historical Museum
30 N. Carroll St., Madison
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. $5, $3 children or $10 per family. Call 608-264-6555 or go to www.wisconsinhistoricalmuseum.org.
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to www.wiquiltmuseum.com or call 262-546-0300.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum
75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc
Explore the nation’s most completely restored World War II submarine, stroll the streets of a 19th century shipbuilding town, sail a boat down a river and more. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $12, $10 children ages 6-15, free children ages 5 and younger. Call 866-724-2356 or go to www.wisconsinmaritime.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.