 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys soccer — Horlick at South Milwaukee, South Milwaukee Soccer Complex, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Reagan at Case, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Milwaukee Pulaski, Milwaukee Arts at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Wilmot at Burlington; Westosha Central at Union Grove; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Waterford.

People are also reading…

Cross country — Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot Invitational, Duck Pond, Fontana, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Horicon Invitational, River Bend Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Meadowbrook C.C., 9 a.m. 

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, singles at Elkhorn, doubles at Delavan-Darien, 1 p.m.; Park at Horlick; Case at Indian Trail; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Sept. 21

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Sept. 18

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News