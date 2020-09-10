HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Friday
Cross country (co-ed) — St. Catherine’s hosts Metro Reunion Meet, H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Spartan Invitational, Greendale Martin Luther, 2:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!