Thursday, Aug. 30
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show
Aug. 30 — Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. Junior show, 5 p.m.; main show, 6:30 p.m. Free.
Waterford River Rhythms
Aug. 30 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Music by The Whiskeybelles (country, Americana).
Swing and Social Beginner Dance Lesson
Aug. 30 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7, $5 students with ID. No partner needed. Swing and social dance lessons by Ann and Mark Greco.
Line Dancing
Aug. 30 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
Open Mic
Aug. 30 — Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6:30-9 p.m. No cover. Musicians welcome.
Live Music by Buckcherry with Imperial Fall
Aug. 30 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m. $20 in advance at Route 20 or go to www.rte20.com, $25 at the door. Part of 115th Rally at Route 20 with vendor village, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Team Trivia
Aug. 30 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 30 — Charcoal Grill, 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 8-10 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Aug. 30 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 30 — Joey's on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Friday, Aug. 31
Music on the Monument
Aug. 31 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Music by Mathew Haeffel (rock). Chairs provided.
Folk Dancing
Aug. 31 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Open Jam
Aug. 31 — Smoke'd on the Water, 3 Fifth St., Racine. 6-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Aug. 31 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Live Music by Full Flavor
Aug. 31 — Boosters Buoy, 209 Dodge St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. No cover. Rock.
Live Music by Xeno & Joe
Aug. 31 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:15 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
Live Music by Jasmine Cain with Matt Meyer, Honest John, Brett & The Dandys and Electric Revolution
Aug. 31 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 9 p.m. No cover. Part of 115th Rally at Route 20 with vendor village, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Live Music by the BelAirs
Aug. 31 — George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover. Rhythm and blues.
Karaoke
Aug. 31 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Aug. 31 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Wind Point Lighthouse Tower Climb
Sept. 1 — 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Every 30 minutes, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes early). $10 ages 12 and older; $5 children ages 6-11. Climb to the top of the 108-foot structure and view the shore of Lake Michigan. Guides will answer questions. Tennis shoes recommended. Children ages 5 and younger not allowed. Go to www.windpointlighthouse.org for reservations.
Heritage Walking Tour of Downtown Racine
Sept. 1 — Tours begin at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., Racine. 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. $10. Reservations required at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
St. George Serbian Church Fall Festival
Sept. 1-2 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-11 p.m. Free. Serbian food and desserts, tours of the historical 60-year-old church, children's games and live Serbian music.
Saturday Sounds on the Square
Sept. 1 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 2-5 p.m. Free. Music by Rocambu Jazz (calypso/Latin jazz).
Live Music by Ryan Lindsey
Sept. 1 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 5-9 p.m. No cover. Acoustic rock.
Tribute to Johnny Cash with the Liam Ford Band
Sept. 1 — Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Brewhaus Polka Kings
Sept. 1 — Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Kenosha. 6-9 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Sept. 1 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Hammered Brass
Sept. 1 — John's Dock, 303 Dodge St., Racine. 7-11 p.m. Classic rock, contemporary.
Live Music by Random Maxx
Sept. 1 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:15 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
Live Music by Dan Whitaker & The Shinebenders
Sept. 1 — Pete's Place, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. No cover.
Live Music by Rush Tribute Project with Judson Brown, Blues Rock Band and Carbellion
Sept. 1 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m. No cover. Rush tribute band, rock. Part of 115th Rally at Route 20 with vendor village, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Sept. 1 — The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Karaoke
Sept. 1 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Wind Point Lighthouse Tower Climb
Sept. 2 — 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Every 30 minutes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes early). $10 ages 12 and older; $5 children ages 6-11. Climb to the top of the 108-foot structure and view the shore of Lake Michigan. Guides will answer questions. Tennis shoes recommended. Children ages 5 and younger not allowed. Go to www.windpointlighthouse.org for reservations.
St. George Serbian Church Fall Festival
Sept. 2 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-11 p.m. Free. Serbian food and desserts, tours of the historical 60-year-old church, children's games and live Serbian music.
Live Music by Tony Amber
Sept. 2 — The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. No cover. Rock.
Live Music by Alpine Blast
Sept. 2 — Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Kenosha. 6-9 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Down 2 Dance
Sept. 2 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8:15 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
Live Music by Black Stone Cherry with The Underground Thieves
Sept. 2 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m. $20 in advance at Route 20 and www.rte20.com, $25 at the door. Southern rock. Part of 115th Rally at Route 20 with vendor village, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Karaoke by Marc Conrad
Sept. 2 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Sept. 2 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Monday, Sept. 3
Labor Fest Picnic & Made in America Car Show
Sept. 3 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $10; free for spectators.
Line Dance with Norm
Sept. 3 — Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., Kenosha. 9-10:30 a.m. $5. Call 262-930-2698 or go to www.dancewithnorm.com.
Variety Dance
Sept. 3 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 1-4 p.m. $7.
Live Music by Jeff Trudell
Sept. 3 — The Waterfront on Brown's Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. No cover.
Stepping Lessons
Sept. 3 — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., Racine. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Chicago-style ballroom dancing.
Karaoke
Sept. 3 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Live Music by Parkside Reunion Big Band
Sept. 4 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 8-10 p.m. No cover. Swing and jazz.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Mark Paffrath Acoustic Open Mic
Sept. 5 — T.G.'s Sports Bar, 4120 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Acoustic open mic.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Sept. 5 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Three Roads Trivia with Benn
Sept. 5 — Mario's Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant, 2322 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
Trivia with Spencer
Sept. 5 — Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 8-9:30 p.m. Free.
Karaoke
Sept. 5 — Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Signature Spotlight Auditions
Sept. 6 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 5-8 p.m. Free. Participants must sign up for half-hour time slot in advance, bring sheet music and sing 30-60 seconds of a prepared song. Accompanist provided. Call 262-633-4218 to register.
Swing and Social Beginner Dance Lesson
Sept. 6 — Yoga & Friends Studio, 5721 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. 6:30 p.m. $7, $5 students with ID. No partner needed. Swing and social dance lessons by Ann and Mark Greco.
Line Dancing
Sept. 6 — Kenosha Moose Family Center, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha. 7-9:30 p.m. $5.
Open Mic
Sept. 6 — Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. 6:30-9 p.m. No cover. Musicians welcome.
Team Trivia
Sept. 6 — Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Sept. 6 — Charcoal Grill, 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 8-10 p.m. Free.
Team Trivia
Sept. 6 — Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. 8-10 p.m. Free.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Sept. 6 — Joey's on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Friday, Sept. 7
Franksville Food Truck Fest
Sept. 7 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Highway K, Caledonia. 4-7 p.m. Free admission; parking, $5. Featuring more than 15 of the area's food trucks, a craft beer and cider garden, DJ entertainment, a vendor village featuring local businesses, Family Activity Zone and a 50/50 raffle. A VIP option for early entry at 4 p.m. Go to www.eventbrite.com.
First Fridays
Sept. 7 — Downtown Racine and vicinity, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free.
Folk Dancing
Sept. 7 — Lutheran Church of the Redeemer lower level, 2417 Drexel Ave., Racine (use parking lot entrance). 7-10 p.m. $1, free to newcomers (no partner needed). Ethnic circle and line dances from around the world with the Racine International Folk Dancers.
Live Music by Duosonic
Sept. 7 — Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine. 6-10 p.m. No cover. Variety dance.
Live Music by Grey & Grayer
Sept. 7 — Racine Brewing Company, 303 Main St, Racine. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Adult contemporary.
Live Music by the Dave Braun Trio
Sept. 7 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover. Jazz.
Karaoke
Sept. 7 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Sept. 7 — Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Coffee & Cars
Sept. 8 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 8 a.m.-noon. $5 (optional donation). All makes and models of cars welcome.
Super Saturday
Sept. 8 — Village Square Park, Main Street and 10th Avenue, Union Grove. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Celebration of kids, family and quality of life with a 1950's theme. Crafters, vendors, entertainment, food and beverages. Go to www.ugsupersaturday.com.
Watermelon Festival Art & Craft Fair
Sept. 8 — Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. More than 30 local artists and crafters, kids contests, live music and food.
Caledonia Heritage Festival
Sept. 8 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7300 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. Historic buildings, 1901 Milwaukee Road Depot, Civil War Reenactments, saw mill and blacksmith demonstrations, food, vendors, children's activities and live music.
Heritage Walking Tour of Downtown Racine
Sept. 8 — Tours begin at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. $10. Reservations required at least 48 hours in advance. Go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
Franksville Food Truck Fest
Sept. 8 — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Highway K, Caledonia. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free admission; parking, $5. Featuring more than 15 of the area's food trucks, a craft beer and cider garden, Classic Car Show, DJ entertainment, a vendor village featuring local businesses, Family Activity Zone and a 50/50 raffle. A VIP option for early entry at 11 a.m. for a $5 fee. Go to www.eventbrite.com.
Union Grove Kiwanis Club Street Dance
Sept. 8 — Village Square Park, Main Street and 10th Avenue, Union Grove. 3-11:30 p.m. Free. Live music by Ernest Grice, 3-7 p.m.; Koltrane, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Food and beverage sales.
Zoo Debut
Sept. 8 — “A Beastly Ball.” 5-11 p.m. $140 by Aug 31. Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Dining and dancing under the stars at this black-tie or chic animal print dinner dance. Seated dinner by Catering by Danny, open bar, live music by Streetlife, live and silent auctions. Call 262-636-9312, email zoodebut@racinezoo.org or go to www.racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Elvis Island Beach Party Dinner Show
Sept. 8 — Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine. 6 p.m. $45 by Sept. 5. Go to www.elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.
Acoustic Music Session
Sept. 8 — Racine Brewing Company, 303 Main St., Racine. 1-4 p.m. No cover.
Live Music by Lillian at the Piano
Sept. 8 — Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers. 7-10 p.m. No cover.
DJ Vu Karaoke
Sept. 8 — The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Karaoke
Sept. 8 — The Foxhole Lounge (inside the Veterans Center), 820 Main St., Racine. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Caledonia Heritage Festival
Sept. 9 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7300 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. Historic buildings, 1901 Milwaukee Road Depot, Civil War Reenactments, saw mill and blacksmith demonstrations, food, vendors, children's activities and live music. Outdoor non-denominational church service at 9 a.m.
Karaoke and Live Music by Marc Conrad
Sept. 9 — Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 2-6 p.m. No cover.
Live Polka music with Steve Meisner
Sept. 9 — Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 2-5:30 p.m. $8.
America's Pub Quiz Trivia
Sept. 9 — McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. 7-9 p.m. Free.
UPCOMING
Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony Auditions
Sept. 10 & 12 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 6-8 p.m. Mon, & 6-7:30 p.m. Wed. For musicians in grades 3-12. They will be asked to play a scale, a prepared solo and to sight read music. Call 262-488-8765 or email rkysymphony@gmail.com.
Fall Fun Fest
Sept. 14-15 — St. Edward Catholic Church grounds, 1401 Grove Ave., Racine. 5-10:30 p.m. Fri., noon-10:30 p.m. Sat. Free admission. Friday — Fish fry, $9, $7.50 children; live music by Duosonic, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday — Homemade tacos and tamales; Grimm Brothers, 5:30-8 p.m.; Unknown Strangers, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Daily activities include a meat raffle, bake sale, silent auction, Kewpee burgers and other food, children's games. Grand raffle with $1,000 top prize.
Fall Harvest Days
Sept. 14-16 — Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7, free children 12 and younger. Free parking. Belt and steam powered equipment, garden tractors, vintage cars and trucks, gasoline engines and collectibles. Demonstrations of baling, threshing, sawmill, shingle mill and homemaking. Tractor parade Saturday and Sunday, children’s activities, crafts, flea market, farm toys, food, Amish quilt raffle. Tractor pull at 5 p.m. Sat.; kiddie tractor pull at 1 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Web site, www.fallharvestdays.com.
"Blithe Spirit"
Sept. 14-30 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 2 p.m. Sept. 22 & 29; 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 27. $18, $16 seniors, $13 students. Value nights are Sept. 23 and 27 when tickets are $14, $12 and $9. Tickets go on sale July 1. Call 262-633-4218, go to www.racinetheatre.org.
Great Lakes Brew Fest
Sept. 15 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 3-6:30 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIP). Unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers. Paid attendees will receive a souvenir tasting glass. Food by local restaurants available for purchase. Live music by the Duosonic. General admission, $50, basic designated driver fest pass, $18; early admission Gold Pass, &70; VIP pass, $90, designated driver VIP, $29. Go to www.greatlakesbrewfest.com. Proceeds benefit the Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps.
Organ/Blood Donation Celebration Concert
Sept. 16 — Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. 5 p.m., 4 p.m. for VIP. $30 in advance, $40 at the door; $50 VIP. Featuring gospel recording artists Vickie Winans, Anita Wilson, Bryan Poppins, Janie Boston and Jousha Troop. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, St. Paul Baptist Church, Racine Mirror and Racine Insider News.
Ladies Night Out
Sept. 19 — Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. 4-9 p.m. $45. Sit-down dinner, entertainment by Pat McCurdy, giveaways and more than 50 vendor booths. Call 262-631-1709 for reservations. For booth information, call 262-631-1742. Faith Hope & Love collecting pajama donations from infant to adult sizes. Presented by The Journal Times.
Zooriffic Saturday
Sept. 22 — "World Rhino Day." Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Craft, activity and snacktivity station.
Party on the Pavement
Sept. 22 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Live music on five stages, carnival rides, food and beer vendors, Touch a Truck zone and activities for people of all ages.
Party on the Pavement at The Nash
Sept. 22 — The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. Noon-10 p.m. Free. Music by Kung Fu Grips and Identity Crisis.
Caledonia Historical Park and Heritage Garden and Museum Tour
Sept. 23 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7300 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Featuring the 1877 Caledonia Center, 1840's Ruud Cabin, Meyers Museum and Blacksmith Shop, Milwaukee Road Depot with caboose, 1919 Botting machine shed/barn and double wall brick ice house. Docents will answer questions. Call 262-752-0062 for group tours.
Fall Festival
Sept. 23 — St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Charcoal Grill rotisserie chicken and rib dinner until 4 p.m., children's games, car show, pie auction, farmers market, silent auction, live music, grilled food in outdoor tent.
OUT OF TOWN
Out of Town is a listing of events outside of Racine and Kenosha counties.
Wisconsin Scottish Highland Games
Aug. 31-Sept. 2 — Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Scottish games, caber throwing, entertainment bagpipes and dancers. Go to www.wisconsinscottish.org.
Starving Artists Show
Sept. 9 — Mount Mary University, 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway, Milwaukee. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10. Outdoor art show featuring ceramics, painting, jewelry, glass and fibers. Original artwork priced at $100 or less. Proceeds support student scholarships.
Milwaukee Rebels Swing Dance Club
Sept. 9 — Delaware House, 2499 S. Delaware Ave., Bay View. 6:30-8:45 p.m. $12. No partner required.
The Rave and Eagles Ballroom
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Concerts at 8 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Call Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000; The Rave box office, 414-342-7283.
- Sept. 11 — Mastodon, 7:30 p.m. $30.50 & $40.50.
- Sept. 29 — Bad Bunny. $63.50.
- Oct. 20 — Troye Sivan, 7:30 p.m. $43 & $53.
- Nov. 9 — AJR with Robert DeLong. $27.50 & $32.50.
BMO Harris Pavilion
200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to pabsttheater.org/event/cakebenfolds2018 or call 1-800-745-3000.
- Sept. 8 — Ringo Star, 8 p.m. $72.89-$147.80.
Katancha Rock, Rally & Roll
Aug. 30-Sept. 2 — Henry Maier Festival Park north end, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Motorcycle aftermarket parts and accessories, live music, daily bike shows.
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1 — Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, 7 p.m. $44.55-$54.75. 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to www.ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.
Big Gig BBQ
Sept. 2 — Henry Maier Festival Park south end, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Live music and barbecue from 15 vendors. Go to www.biggigbbq.com.
Frank Mots International Kite Festival
Sept. 8-9 — Veterans Park, 1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Featuring precision kite flying teams and giant kites. Grand launch of more than 600 kites at noon.
Starving Artists Show
Sept. 9 — Mount Mary University, 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway, Milwaukee. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10.
The East Pointers Concert
Sept. 21 — Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. 7:30 p.m. $25 in advance, $29 at the door, $10 students with ID, free ages 12 and younger. Go to www.ichc.net or call 414-345-8800.
Laughter in the Woods
Sept. 22 — Camp Anokijig, W5639 Anokijig Lane, Plymouth. 5:30-10 p.m. $85. Comedy by McMann and Tate, steak and seafood dinner, auction. Tables of eight available. Call 920-893-0782 or go to www.anokijig.com/laughter. Proceeds benefit Camp Anokijig's scholarship program.
ART & MUSEUMS
Absolutely Waterford West End Gallery
206 W. Main St., Waterford
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Wed., Fri. Free.
Anderson Arts Center
121 66th St., Kenosha
Through Oct. 12 — "Juried Photography Show"; "Found Object Sculpture" by Bruce Furlin; "Exploring Our Landscape" by Betty Kidera and Bernice Serpe. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free; donations accepted.
Artists Gallery
401 Main St., Racine
Through Aug. 31 — Tom Wright, landscape watercolors. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free.
Burlington Historical Society Museum
232 N. Perkins Blvd., Burlington
Exhibits, memorabilia and artifacts depicting the history of Burlington to the present day. Historical and genealogical information. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment, 262-767-2884.
Caledonia Historical Park and Heritage Garden and Museum
Highway 38 and 5 Mile Road, Caledonia
Tours are held on the fourth Sunday, 1-4 p.m., through Sept. 24. Free. Docents will be in dress and other activities are planned. Featuring the 1877 Caledonia Town Hall, 1840's log cabin, Meyers Museum, Milwaukee Road Depot with caboose, 1919 machine shed/barn. Call 262-752-0062 for groups of 10 or more ($30).
Carthage College H.F. Johnson Art Gallery
2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha
Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6-8 p.m. Thurs., 1-4 p.m. Sat. Free.
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Aug. 30 — Art Party Pop-Up - Throwback Thursday. 6-10 p.m. $15.
Through Nov. 24 — "Wisconsin Photography 2018." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Free admission. Call 262-636-9177.
Chocolate Experience Museum
Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 113 E. Chestnut St., Burlington
Farfel, the original Nestle’s mascot, will tell visitors about the history of Nestle. Museum features chocolate sculptures from past ChocolateFests, Nestle memorabilia, photographs, gifts, chocolate treats, video presentations. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Donations accepted. Call 262-763-6044.
Civil War Museum
5400 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Jan. 6 — "For Honor and Family: Three Families in the Civil War." Main exhibit: "The Fiery Trial." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $9, $5 Kenosha/Somers residents, free ages 15 and younger. Call 262-653-4141 or go to www.thecivilwarmuseum.org.
Community Art Project
Through Sept. 3 — “K-9 Heroes of Racine County.” Featuring 25 life-size dogs; 14 will be replicas of the K-9s that serve Racine County and 11 will be German shepherds. The statues will be displayed at locations in Downtown Racine. Go to www.racinedowntown.com.
Copacetic
409 Main St., Racine
Ongoing — "Horizons," eight framed pieces of photography by Phil Koch. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.
Dinosaur Discovery Museum
5608 10th Ave., Kenosha
New exhibit — "Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur." Ongoing exhibits — Meat-eating dinosaur display, nine of which are exclusive to this museum. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4450 or go to www.dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.
Durkee Mansion
6501 Third Ave., Kenosha
Tours of this restored 1860s Victorian Mansion. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. first and third weekends through October. Donations accepted. Call 262-925-8040 for group tours. Go to www.kempercenter.com.
Firehouse 3 Museum
700 Sixth St., Racine
A nonprofit organization run by the Racine Fire Bells. Open by appointment by calling 262-763-6253. Free admission.
Funky Hannah’s Beads and Art
324 Main St., Racine
Ongoing — Paintings of Chicago by Rick Smith, sculptures by Bill Reid and blown glass by Amanda Paffrath. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun.
Gallery on 16th
Inside the Racine Arts and Business Center, 1405 16th St., Racine
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thurs. Free.
The Grind Cafe
7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Ongoing — Watercolors and paintings by Nate Mortensen and Ron M. Horvath. Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.
Kenosha Creative Space
624 57th St., Kenosha
Hours: 1-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and by appt., call 262-945-9411. Free.
Kenosha History Center
220 51st Place, Kenosha
Through Aug. 31 — Artifact of the Month: Derby Hat. Through Oct. 31 — "The Rise of Luxuries." Ongoing — "Simmons Manufacturing Co."; “To Preserve the Past to Teach the Future”; "My Memorabilia"; "Extra Innings: Unique Kenosha Baseball Stories"; and "Children's Hands On." Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free admission, donations accepted. Call 262-654-5770.
Kenosha Public Museum
5500 First Ave., Kenosha
Through Nov. 4 — "Into the Deep: Fragments and Reflections." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Call 262-653-4140 or go to www.kenoshapublicmuseum.org.
Lemon Street Gallery
4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; until 8 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., or by appt. Free.
Through Sept. 23 — Featured Artist Exhibit — Melody Bigalke, James Block and Mary Mollerskov. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts
306 Main St., Racine
Ongoing — Photographic art by Scott D. Olsen and mixed media by local artists. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.
Logic Puzzle Museum
533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Ongoing — Unique exhibit of vintage puzzle collections, Chinese checker boards, Victorian parlor toys and antique sliding block puzzles. For ages 5-adult. $8. Reservations required, call 262-763-3946.
Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse and Gallery
2825 4 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia
Ongoing — A variety of artwork by local artists and the Jim Charnon gallery of fine art photography. Hours: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.
Mosquitoe Gallery
5511 95th Ave., Kenosha
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and by appt., call 262-842-0530.
Photographic Design Gallery & Framing
411 Sixth St., Racine
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., and daily by appt., call 262-633-9899.
Racine Arts Council Artspace Gallery
409 Sixth St., Racine
Through Aug. 30 — "RagBab Presents Star '84" by Henry Buss. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and by appt.; call 262-635-0261.
Racine Art Museum
441 Main St., Racine
Through Dec. 30 — "Honoring Karen Johnson: Collecting In-Depth at Home and at RAM." Through Jan. 20 — "Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Contemporary Clay." Through Feb. 3 — "Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Art Jewelry/Sculpture to Wear"; "Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: A Multi-Dimensional Approach." Through July 21 — "Raise Your Glass (Goblets): Recent Acquisitions from Alan and Barbara Boroff and the Kohler Foundation, Inc."
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. Closed federal holidays. $7; $5 youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors age 62 and older; free children 11 and younger, members and to all on the first Friday of the month. Call 262-638-8300.
Racine Heritage Museum
701 Main St., Racine
Through Oct. 28 — "The Greatest Show: The Little known Story of Racine County and the Circus." Through Nov. 4 — "Curiosities from the Collection." Through Dec. 31 — "Beloved Landmark: 701 Main." Through July 31 — "History Takes Center Stage: The Racine Theatre Guild at 80."
Permanent Exhibits — “An Amazing Journey, the Life and Legacy of Astronaut Laurel Clark”; “The Mitchell Motor Co.” “Racine Belles: Our Hometown Heroes”; “Racine County: Factory for the World”; "Racine County Sports Hall of Fame"; "Racine Raiders: Our Hometown Team"; “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; and exhibits on Racine County’s inventors, innovators and manufacturers. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sun. Archive hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., and by appointment. Free admission. Donations welcome. Call 262-636-3926.
SC Johnson Gallery: At Home with Frank Lloyd Wright
Fortaleza Hall at SC Johnson, 1525 Howe St., Racine
Showcases a rotating selection of Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs and artifacts and explores the legendary architect’s influence on families and the American home, as well as 26 miniature scale models of some of Wright's greatest architectural designs. Exhibit viewable during tours offered Thursday through Sunday. Call 262-260-2154 for reservations.
Southport Lighthouse Station Museum
Simmons Island, 5117 Fourth Ave., Kenosha
Exhibits document Kenosha harbor history, complete with information on its lighthouse keepers, shipping and commercial fishing history. A chart desk for nautical charts and maps displays historical harbor maps that date back to 1839. Tower climb fees: $10 adults, $5 children. Hours May 3-Oct. 28: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Donations accepted. Go to www.kenoshahistorycenter.org.
Spectrum Gallery
DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., Racine (east side)
Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and by appointment, call 262-634-4345. Free.
Spinning Top and Yo-Yo Museum
533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
Museum features more than 35 hands-on tops and games, tour/program, exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops, yo-yos, gyroscopes, I Spy Hunt and a live presentation by a tops expert. The museum is for ages 4 to adult. Call 262-763-3946 or go to www.topmuseum.org.
Sturtevant Rails Railroad Museum
2813 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant
Racine County’s railroad museum features railroad artifacts from around the country. Free (donations accepted). Hours: Noon-3 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. Send email to: caboose@wi.rr.com or call 262-886-3243.
UW-Parkside Art Galleries
900 Wood Road, Somers
Art galleries are located in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. or by appt., call 262-595-2342 or 262-595-2564.
Waterford Public Library
101 N. River St., Waterford
Through Sept. 28 — Old World Wisconsin photo contest winners traveling display. Free. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.
Webster House Museum
9 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn
Ongoing — Display of more than 350 dolls that belonged to the late Celia M. Kutil of Racine.
Pre-Civil War home of musician and composer Joseph P. Webster. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Call 262-723-7848 for a special tour.
Out of Town Art & Museums
Art Institute of Chicago
111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
Through Sept. 3 — “Charles White: A Retrospective.” Hours: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. Admission: $25; $19 children ages 14 & older, students and seniors; free ages 13 and younger. Call 312-575-8000 for tickets.
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
929 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
Ongoing exhibits — “Kohl’s Healthy Kids: It’s Your Move,” “Let’s Play Railway,” “Pocket Park,” "Velocity," and “World Headquarters.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $7 seniors 55 and older, free ages 1 and younger. Call 414-390-5437 or go to www.bbcmkids.org.
Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
A vital house museum that preserves the legacy of the Pabst family and their impact on the citizens, history and culture of the Greater Milwaukee community. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. $12, $11 students and seniors, $7 children 6-17, free children ages 5 and younger. Call 414-931-0808.
Cedarburg Art Museum
W63N675 Washington Ave., Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Go to www.cedarburgartmuseum.org.
Circus World Museum
550 Water St., Baraboo
Circus exhibits, History of Circus World, Library & Research Center, posters, Ringlingville, wagons. Big Top shows feature acrobats, contortionists, circus animals and clowns as they bring the circus to life. Hours through Aug. 28: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Go to www.circusworldbaraboo.org for tickets or call 866-693-1500.
Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin
500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission: $19, $16 seniors and ages 3-17, $14 college students, free ages 2 and younger. Group and school discounts, call 414-765-8625. For information, call 414-765-9966.
The Field Museum
1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — "The Crown Family PlayLab"; "Pawnee Earth Lodge"; "Restoring Earth"; "Evolving Planet"; "Sue the T. Rex"; "Inside Ancient Egypt"; "The Ancient Americas"; "The Tsavo Lions"; "Hall of Jades"; "Maori Meeting House, Ruatepupuke II"; "Pacific Spirits"; "Grainger Hall of Gems"; "Traveling the Pacific"; "Africa"; "DNA Discovery Center"; "McDonald’s Fossil Prep Lab"; "Gidwitz Hall of Birds." Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Last admission at 4 p.m. $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 ages 3-11. Call 312-922-9410 or go to www.fieldmuseum.org.
Frank Lloyd Wright Home
2714 W. Burnham St., Milwaukee
Built in 1916, this is the largest single development of Frank Lloyd Wright homes on one block — two bungalows and four duplexes. Tours 12:30-3:30 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays year-round; second and fourth Fridays June-September. For private tours, call 608-287-0339. $15, $5 students ages 17-25, free ages 16 and younger with parent. Go to www.wrightinwisconsin.org.
Geneva Lake Museum
255 Mill St., Lake Geneva
Geneva Lake Museum discovers and preserves the rich history of Geneva Lake and the surrounding communities. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues., Fri.-Sun. $7, $6 students and seniors 63 and older, free ages 11 and younger. Call 262-249-6060 or go to www.genevalakemuseum.org.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 Canal St., Milwaukee
Through Sept. 2 — 115th Anniversary Celebration. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $20, $14 seniors & students with ID, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger with paid adult. Go to www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html.
Mid-Continent Railway Museum
E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom
Hours: Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 800-930-1385.
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee
Through Sept. 9 — “Daring Technique: Goya and the Art of Etching.” Sept. 28-Jan. 6, 2019 — “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America.”
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19, $17 students and seniors, free ages 12 and younger. Call 414-224-3200 or go to www.mam.org
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee
Permanent exhibits — "Crossroads of Civilization"; “Wisconsin Archaeology: Pieces of the Puzzle”; “The Hebior Mammoth”; “Meadows in the Sky: The Green Roof”; “Puelicher Butterfly Wing”; “The Third Planet”; “Streets of Old Milwaukee”; “Africa”; “Asia”; “Europe”; “The Arctic”; “South and Middle America”; “Pacific Islands”; “Costa Rican Rainforest.” Museum hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. Thurs. $15 adults, $11 children ages 3-12 and seniors 60 and older, free children 2 and younger. Go to www.mpm.edu or call the 24-hour event line at 888-700-9069.
Museum of Contemporary Art
220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues. & Fri.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., Sat.-Sun. $15 adults, $8 students and senior citizens, free children ages 18 and younger. Call 312-280-2660.
Museum of Science and Industry
57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Permanent exhibits — “Coal Mine”; “Extreme Ice”; “Future Energy Chicago”; “All Aboard the Silver Streak: Pioneer Zephyr”; “Turn Back the Clock”; “Earth Revealed”; “Imagining the Museum”; “You! The Experience”; "Farm Tech"; “Fast Forward...Inventing the Future”; “ToyMaker 3000: An Adventure in Automation”; "The Art of the Bicycle"; “The Great Train Story”; “Genetics and the Baby Chick Hatchery”; "Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze"; “Henry Crown Space Center”; “The Idea Factory”; “The U-505 Submarine” (additional $5 for tour); "Science Storms"; “Ships through the Ages”; “Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle”; “Transportation Gallery”; “Swiss Jolly Ball”; “Yesterday’s Main Street”; “Whispering Gallery.”
There are additional fees for some exhibits.
Museum hours: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily. $18, $11 ages 3-11. Parking, $22. Call 773-684-1414 or go to www.msichicago.org for tickets.
Museum of Wisconsin Art
205 Veterans Ave., West Bend
Through Sept. 26 — “150th Anniversary Exhibition.” Through Oct. 7 – “Joseph Friebert: A Life in Art.” Through Dec. 30 – “David R. Harper: A Fear of Unknown Origin.” Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 8 p.m. Thurs. One-time member fee, $12. Call 262-334-9638.
National Museum of Mexican Art
1852 W. 19th St., Chicago
Ongoing — "Nuestras Historias: Stories of Mexican Identity." Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free.
Old World Wisconsin
W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle
Old World Wisconsin, owned and operated by the Wisconsin Historical Society, is an outdoor museum of late 19th/early 20th-century immigrant farm and rural life. $19, $16 ages 65 and older, $10 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free parking. Call 262-594-6301 or go to www.oldworldwisconsin.org.
Tory Folliard Gallery
233 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Call 414-273-7311.
Villa Louis
521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien
Experience Victorian life during the 19th century with a visit to the estate of one of Wisconsin’s most prosperous families. Hours: Through Sept. 9 — Tours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the hour, Mon.-Sun., Gift shop, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. $12.50, $10.50 students and seniors, $6 children, free ages 4 and younger.
Wade House and Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum
W7965 Highway 23, Greenbush
Featuring a new Visitor Center and Stagecoach Hotel, Dockstader Blacksmith Shop, Herrling Sawmill, Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum. Butternut Café and museum store. $11, $9.25 students and seniors, $5.50 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger, family $30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Call 920-526-3271 or go to wadehouse.wisconsinhistory.org.
Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery
264 W. Main St., Waukesha (Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building)
Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., two hours before performances. Go to www.waukeshacivitheatre.org.
Wisconsin Historical Museum
30 N. Carroll St., Madison
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. $5, $3 children or $10 per family. Call 608-264-6555 or go to www.wisconsinhistoricalmuseum.org.
Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. Go to www.wiquiltmuseum.com or call 262-546-0300.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum
75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc
Explore the nation’s most completely restored World War II submarine, stroll the streets of a 19th century shipbuilding town, sail a boat down a river and more. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $12, $10 children ages 6-15, free children ages 5 and younger. Call 866-724-2356 or go to www.wisconsinmaritime.org.
Area Attractions
Bristol Renaissance Faire
Through Sept. 3 — Near the Illinois/Wisconsin state line in Kenosha, just west of Interstate 94. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Labor Day. $25.95 adults, $11.50 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. This recreation of a 16th century English village celebrates the food, games and crafts of Elizabethan England. Hundreds of costumed performers offer continuous entertainment on 16 open-air stages, food, more than 180 arts and crafts shops, children’s activities. For discounted tickets, call 847-395-7773 or go to www.renfair.com/bristol.
Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm
6831 Big Bend Road (two miles north of Highway 36 on Highway 164), Tichigan
Through August — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.-Weds., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. & Thurs. Unique blend of exotic, farm and wildlife animals in a farm setting, baby animal petting area, children's play area, picnic area. Admission (includes hayride, weather permitting); $10, $8 children younger than 12, free ages 1 and younger. Call 262-895-6430 or go to www.beardenzoo.com.
Capelli’s Traxside Skating
637 S. Kane St., Burlington
Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 7-11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & 7-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Skate rental,$2; speed skates, $4. Call 262-763-4410 or go to www.traxsideskating.com for weekly specials.
1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse
5 Mile Road and Highway 31, Caledonia
Tours, lessons and games. One-room 1888 schoolhouse restored for living history programs. Classroom sessions are arranged through schools. Call 262-636-3926.
Horse-drawn Wagon Rides
Ongoing — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. Teams of Halflinger horses pull sleighs/wagons. Fees are $75 for up to four people, $10 for each additional person. Includes hot beverage, campfire and s'mores. Call 262-884-7100.
Four T Acres
8969 Fishman Road, Burlington
Small family farm that raises Scottish Highland cattle (long-haired and long-horned). To arrange a visit, call 262-539-2725.
Golden Rondelle Theater
1525 Howe St., Racine
Films shown include: “Carnauba: A Son's Memoir," & “To Be Alive." For reservations, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/visit.
Green Meadows Petting Farm
33603 High Drive, Waterford
Through Oct. 29 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri. Pony rides, cow milking, hayrides, goats, baby ducks and chicks, kittens, picnic area, food and beverages available. $13.75, $11.75 seniors, free ages 1 and younger; yearly pass, $40 per person. Call 262-534-2891 or go to www.greenmeadowsfarmwi.com.
IcePlex
9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie
Ice arena with two NHL-sized rinks.
Call 262-925-6755 or go to www.recplexonline.com for open skate times. $8, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.
Pringle Nature Center
9800 160th Ave., Bristol
The nature center is located within the 197-acre Bristol Woods County Park. Within the woods are four miles of trails that are used for bird and wildlife observation, nature education walks, hiking and cross-country skiing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Call 262-857-8008.
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main St., Racine
Hours through Oct. 7 — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.). $8, $7 seniors 62 and older, $6 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. No pets allowed. Call 262-636-9189 or go to www.racinezoo.org.
River Bend Nature Center
3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia
Trails open daily from dawn to dusk (no admission fee). Educational programs, equipment rental and facility rental available. Call 262-639-1515 or go to www.riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., Racine
Through Sept. 3 — Waterpark with pools, slides, play structures, rope course, rentable party space, concession stand, pool building with changing rooms and shaded lounge areas. Hours: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $10, $2 ages 17 and younger, $15 for family of two adults and up to five children. Season passes, $180 families, $90 adults, $60 seniors 62 and older, $45 children. Prices increase for non-county residents. Managed by Racine Family YMCA. To check on open status, call the 24-hour pool information 262-347-4997 or go to https://ymcaracine.org.
Root River Environmental Education Community Center
1301 W. Sixth St., Racine
Hours through Sept. 30 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10-$15 per hour kayak, canoe and tandem kayak rentals. Season passes for unlimited boat rentals ($50 per individual, $90 per family). Call 262-818-4200 or go to www.uwp.edu.
Wind Point Lighthouse
4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Standing 108 feet, this 1880 lighthouse is one of the oldest and tallest currently active on the Great Lakes. Grounds open from sunrise to sunset every day. For tours or more information, call 262-639-3777 or go to www.windpointlighthouse.org.
Wingspread
33 E. 4 Mile Road, Wind Point
Built in 1938 by Frank Lloyd Wright, Wingspread is now an international conference center operated by the Johnson Foundation. Tours available 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., noon-2:30 p.m. Sun. To make a reservation, send email to tour@johnsonfdn.org or call the tour office at 262-681-3353.
Out of Town Area Attractions
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners
Hours through Oct. 30 — 8 a.m.-dusk. Call for availability. $6.50, $5.50 seniors and students with ID, $4.50 children ages 6-17. Call 414-525-5600 or go to http://county.milwaukee.gov/BoernerBotanicalGard10113.htm.
Brookfield Zoo
3300 Golf Road (First Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, Ill.
Through Sept. 3 — "Art and Science of Arachnids" and "Mission Safari Maze." $5, $3 ages 3-11 and 65 and older.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $21.95, $15.95 senior citizens 65 and older and children ages 3-11, free children 2 and younger. Additional fees for Butterflies, The Carousel, Dolphins in Action, Hamill Family Play Zoo, Hamill Family Wild Encounters and Motor Safari. Discount passes available. Parking, $14 for cars; $20 buses. Call 708-688-8000 or go to www.czs.org.
Chicago Botanic Garden
1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill.
Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-sunset. Free. Parking, $25 weekdays, $20 weekends and holidays. Call 847-835-5440. Go to www.chicagobotanic.org.
Daniel M. Soref National Geographic Dome Theater & Planetarium
Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells St., Milwaukee. $9, $7 seniors and students, $6 children ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Call 414-319-4629 or go to www.mpm.edu for daily show times.
John G. Shedd Aquarium
1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Open exhibits — “Wild Reef Exhibit” featuring more than 8,000 aquatic animals representing more than 650 species, 90,000-gallon Caribbean Reef and “Amazon Rising: Seasons of the River” permanent exhibit. 4-D Special FX Theater — “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 4-D Experience,” “Dora and Diego 4-D Adventure” and “Planet Earth: Pole to Pole.” Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $28.95, $25.95 seniors, $19.95 children ages 3-11 for all access pass to aquarium, exhibits and oceanarium. Other ticket packages available. Tickets available in advance through Ticketmaster, 312-559-0200.
Lincoln Park Zoo
2200 N. Cannon Drive (Cannon Drive at Fullerton Parkway), Chicago
Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekends. Free admission. Parking, $20-$35 (free street parking available). Call 312-742-2000.
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $14.25 adults, $13.25 seniors ages 60 and older, $11.25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Additional fees for Sea Lion Show, sky safari, safari train, zoomobile, animal rides and carousel. Parking, $12; buses, $16. Go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Olbrich Botanical Gardens
3330 Atwood Ave., Madison
Outdoor gardens are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Entry to the outdoor gardens is free. Admission to the Bolz Conservatory is $1, and free 10 a.m.-noon Wed. and Sat. Call 608-246-4550.
Pettit National Ice Center
500 S. 84th St. (Interstate 94 and 84th Street), West Allis
Open skate — Call 414-266-0100 or go to www.thepettit.com for public skate times. Admission $7.50, $6.50 ages 13-18, $5.50 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, free ages 3 and younger. Skate rental, $3.50.
Rotary Gardens
1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville
Open year-round during daylight hours. $5 Donation. Call 608-752-3885.
Six Flags Great America
An amusement park and water park with thrill rides, family rides, water slides, pools, entertainment and dining. Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee at Grand Avenue East Exit (Route 132), Gurnee, Ill. Admission fees: $74.99 adults, $54.99 children 48 inches and under, free children 2 and younger. Hours vary September and October. For hours or discounts, go to www.sixflags.com/greatAmerica/tickets or call 847-249-4636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.